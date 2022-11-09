OYSTER POINT INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. - OYST

Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
New Jersey Resources Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend
The board of directors (the “Board”) of New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR) unanimously declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.39 per share. The dividend will be payable on January 3, 2023, to shareowners of record as of December 14, 2022. The Company is committed...
Woonsocket Call
Minnesota Power Ready to Move Next Phase of EnergyForward Following MPUC Approval of Resource Plan
The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission today unanimously approved Minnesota Power’s 15-year Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), the regulatory roadmap for the company’s EnergyForward vision to provide 100% carbon-free energy by 2050 while maintaining safe, reliable and affordable electric serve to its customers. Building on an extensive process that involved...
Woonsocket Call
Magaziner upsets Fung for U.S. District 2
PROVIDENCE – Democrats swept every statewide office and both congressional districts in this year’s midterm elections, with Gov. Dan McKee elected to a full term with over 57% of the vote. “We’re just getting started,” McKee said. “Tonight, let’s celebrate this victory, and tomorrow, let’s get to work,...
Woonsocket Call
Tropical Storm Nicole weakens to depression, reaches Georgia
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm had sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago.
Woonsocket Call
Fudd scores 26 as No. 6 UConn beats Northeastern 98-39
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd overcame a poor shooting start to score 26 points and led No. 6 UConn to a season-opening 98-39 victory over Northeastern on Thursday night. Fudd, a sophomore, missed her first seven 3-point tries but shot 9 for 17 overall, including 1 for 8 from long range, and 7 for 7 from the line. She added four assists and had six of UConn’s 18 steals.
