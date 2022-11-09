The New York Jets have been one of the biggest surprises of the NFL season’s first half even if the coaches and players insist this is the type of start they all expected. Robert Saleh’s squad is 6-3, won five of its last six games and sent a message that the Jets are for real. But now they face another tough and perhaps ill-timed opponent: the bye-week break. New York is currently fifth in the AFC, but just a half-game behind division-leading Buffalo. New York’s formula for success has been clear with a stingy, aggressive defense that knocks opponents around and a run-heavy offense that wears defenses down and drains the clock.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO