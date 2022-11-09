Read full article on original website
QB situation in flux as Oklahoma State hosts Iowa State
Oklahoma State will look to break a two-game slide that derailed a promising season when the Cowboys host Iowa State in Big 12 play on Saturday in Stillwater, Okla. The Cowboys (6-3, 3-3) are coming off a 37-16 loss at Kansas last week for their third loss in the past four games after opening the season 5-0. Iowa State (4-5, 1-5) ended a five-game losing streak with a 31-14 win over visiting West Virginia.
Longhorns Make Jump in Big 12 Power Rankings
The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites voted on the league power rankings after Week 10 of the college football season.
Bowl-bound Kansas determined to kick Texas Tech
Lance Leipold pushed Kansas into the postseason for the first time since 2008. Now the only thing anyone remotely interested in Jayhawks' happenings wants to discuss is whether the second-year head coach will be around for bowl season. Leipold and the Jayhawks (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) visit Texas Tech (4-5,...
Running game having biggest impact in decades in NFL
For all the talk of how the NFL has become a passing league, the run game is having a bit of a renaissance in 2022. With defenses keeping two safeties deep and playing with fewer defenders near the line of scrimmage to guard against the big play, and offenses more willing to take advantage of that, running the ball is having its biggest success in decades. Through the first nine weeks of the season, teams are combining for 241.4 yards rushing per game for the highest mark at this point of the season since 1987.
Kansas State vs Baylor Prediction Game Preview
Kansas State vs Baylor prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12. Record: Kansas State (6-3), Baylor (6-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 11. Week 11 Schedule, Predictions |...
TCU CB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson talks upcoming game against Texas
TCU cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson has played quite a bit of football in his time for the Frogs. A staple in the Frogs' defense, the senior cornerback is a leader of the defense and regarded as one of the top corners in the Big 12. Hodges-Tomlinson has been one of the...
Oklahoma State football still has reasonable path to Big 12 Championship Game
STILLWATER, Okla. — Believe it or not, Oklahoma State football still has a chance at making it back to the Big 12 Championship Game at the end of this season. Yes, that is right. Even after losing three of their past four games, there is hope for the Cowboys to salvage what has quickly turned into a disappointing campaign.
Oklahoma State vs. Southern Illinois Preview: Five things to know, projected starters, betting info
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State basketball is back in action for its second non-conference game of the season against Southern Illinois inside Gallagher-Iba Arena on Thursday night. Here is how to watch, stream or listen to the game:. OKLAHOMA STATE (1-0, 0-0 Big 12) vs. SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (1-0, 0-0...
Horns247 staff predictions: Texas vs TCU
CHIP BROWN — SEASON RECORD: 7-2 Why go against the trends at this point, right? Texas will get off to a good start, at home, in front of what should be a sellout crowd, and will build a double-digit lead — probably by halftime. In the second half,...
Quick Recap: Oklahoma State falls to Southern Illinois, 61-60
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State basketball suffered another early-season loss after letting a double-digit second half lead slip away against Southern Illinois inside Gallagher-Iba Arena on Thursday night. The Cowboys (1-1, 0-0 Big 12) fell in a 61-60 defeat to the Salukis (2-0, 0-0 MVC), who held Oklahoma State to one field goal in the final five minutes of action. Here is a quick recap of the game with highlights, scores and stats:
Oklahoma State left out of College Football Playoff rankings for first time since 2018
STILLWATER, Okla. — After back-to-back losses, Oklahoma State was not included in the latest College Football Playoff rankings for the 2022 season, which were released Tuesday evening. The Pokes were previously No. 18 in the initial set of rankings from last week. This is the first time Oklahoma State is not included in the CFP rankings since 2018.
OU Basketball: Oklahoma Signs Two Prep Stars
Local product Landry Allen and Iowa sensation Sahara Williams give the Sooners length, versatility and low-post production.
Jets have found winning formula, identity in 6-3 start
The New York Jets have been one of the biggest surprises of the NFL season’s first half even if the coaches and players insist this is the type of start they all expected. Robert Saleh’s squad is 6-3, won five of its last six games and sent a message that the Jets are for real. But now they face another tough and perhaps ill-timed opponent: the bye-week break. New York is currently fifth in the AFC, but just a half-game behind division-leading Buffalo. New York’s formula for success has been clear with a stingy, aggressive defense that knocks opponents around and a run-heavy offense that wears defenses down and drains the clock.
Chiefs’ Dunlap chases last half-sack needed to reach 100
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Carlos Dunlap needs just a half-sack to reach 100 for his career. And with Kansas City missing the suspended Frank Clark for one more week, he could well get it when the Chiefs play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The 33-year-old Dunlap nearly had it in overtime last week against Tennessee, but he wound up sharing the sack with teammate Chris Jones. That left Dunlap sitting on 99 1/2 sacks. There are only 40 players to reach 100 since the NFL began keeping track of sacks in 1982. Dunlap is currently eighth in sacks among active players.
Musings: Analyzing the Kansas State backcourt
A look at the play of the Kansas State guards, some football recruiting notes, basketball Signing Day and the upcoming contest with Cal.
