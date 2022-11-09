Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Boxing schedule for 2022: Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji Olatuni, Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Denzel Bentley on tap
Boxing continues to deliver some massive moments and fights in 2022. After a strong start to the year, the sport winds down the 2022 calendar with fights nearly every weekend, including some of boxing's biggest names and most talented fighters. The year has already seen major moments like Errol Spence...
World Boxing Council will order three major fights with top boxers, divisions
The winner between former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. will earn a shot at unbeaten WBC champion Tyson Fury.
BoxingNews24.com
Can Lomachenko defeat Haney? Teddy Atlas previews fight
By Jim Calfa: Teddy Atlas thinks Vasyl Lomachenko is in for a “tough fight” against the much bigger & younger undisputed lightweight champion Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney. Lomachenko and Haney could meet up in the first half of next year, provided that the negotiations run smoothly. Loma told Haney & ESPN that he would need time to prepare, but he didn’t say how much time.
MMAmania.com
Sports world in shock as UFC’s Khabib surpasses Muhammad Ali on list of all-time greats
Khabib Nurmagomedov was greater than Muhammad Ali. That’s according to former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, who either lost his mind or graduated with a degree in Rage Clicks from the Jesse Holland School of S—tposting. Either way, “DC” is taking a beating on Twitter from outraged fights fans.
UFC Legend Names No. 1 "Fighter" Of All Time
UFC legend Daniel Cormier appeared on this Wednesday's episode of "First Take." The former champion revealed his top five fighters of all time. Cormier believes Floyd 'Money' Mayweather is the greatest fighter of all time, placing him ahead of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Muhammad Ali, Georges St-Pierre and Amanda Nunes. "At 49-0,...
Daniel Cormier, more fighters celebrate Cain Velasquez freed on bail eight months after arrest
There was good news for Cain Velasquez on Tuesday as the former UFC heavyweight champion was granted bail by a Santa Clara County (Calif.) judge after a pre-trial hearing that extended over two days. Terms of Velasquez’s release include $1 million bail, monitoring and compliance to an extended set of...
wrestlinginc.com
Logan Paul Health Update Following WWE Crown Jewel
Logan Paul already appears to be rehabbing his injured right knee, according to one of his latest social media posts Wednesday morning. Paul, 27, was injured during his championship match with Roman Reigns at WWE's Crown Jewel premium live event last weekend. The budding WWE star posted on social media that he had a "torn meniscus, MCL, and potentially ACL" injury and that it "happened halfway through the match." He shared the update alongside a photo of him icing his right knee on a medical table with crutches in the background, though he still appeared in good spirits — smiling and giving a thumbs up to the camera.
MMAmania.com
Surprise! Jake Paul, Andrew Tate face off ahead of 2023 negotiations (Video)
The undefeated YouTube boxer, fresh off his decision victory over former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva last month in Phoenix, appears to be negotiating a return to the “sweet science” opposite kickboxer-turned-social media sensation Andrew Tate. Watch them come face-to-face in the embedded video above. “I don’t think...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn says Canelo Alvarez will decide on Dmitry Bivol rematch or not
By Dan Ambrose: Eddie Hearn says Canelo Alvarez will decide whether he wants to take the rematch with Dmitry Bivol or not soon. Thus far, the popular Mexican star has been strangely quiet since Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) defended his WBA light heavyweight title successfully last weekend against Gilberto Ramirez.
FOX Sports
30 years later boxer Jeff Fenech gets 4th weight class belt
Australian Jeff Fenech is finally joining an elite group of boxers to have won world titles in four weight divisions -- more than 30 years after the fact. In 1991 at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas on a Mike Tyson undercard, judges declared his super featherweight bout with Ghana’s Azumah Nelson a draw.
worldboxingnews.net
Porter reveals he rocked heavyweight champ Usyk in stunning win
Ex-welterweight titleholder Shawn Porter discussed his fantastic victory over current unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. “Showtime” revealed all on his Porter Way Podcast regarding a stunning win at 165 pounds during his amateur run. Porter also outlined that he managed to rock Usyk towards the end of the bout...
MMAmania.com
Dan Hardy vs. Diego Sanchez boxing match on Ricky Hatton undercard canceled
Did you know that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veterans Dan Hardy and Diego Sanchez were set to face off in a boxing match this weekend? Well, now you do! Unfortunately, the bout has been canceled. This isn’t the first bump in the road when it comes to Hardy’s attempt to...
BoxingNews24.com
Golden Boy asks for Keith Thurman vs. Vergil Ortiz to be ordered at WBC convention
By Allan Fox: Golden Boy Promotions have petitioned the WBC to order a fight between #1 Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman and #2 Vergil Ortiz Jr. during the WBC’s convention today. We’ll find out tomorrow if the World Boxing Council orders the Thurman vs. Ortiz fight. Even...
TMZ.com
Jake Paul and Andrew Tate Come Face To Face, Tease Fight!
A Jake Paul vs. Andrew Tate fight might actually happen ... the two came face-to-face and are negotiating terms for a fight, according to The Problem Child. Paul -- an undefeated cruiserweight boxer -- and the former kickboxing champ met up at the PrettyLittleThing founder Umar Kamani's Kamani Club in Dubai on Thursday.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! UFC fighters react to Cain Velasquez being released on bail: ‘Welcome home’
It’s already been a long, hard legal battle for Cain Velasquez, and though that road is far from over, he’s finally scored a victory. Earlier today, news broke that Velasquez was finally eligible to be released on bail after previously being denied three times. He’s been in jail for eight months since allegedly shooting at alleged child molester Harry Goularte and instead striking his stepfather.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder makes journeyman admission on boxing career
Deontay Wilder has admitted he went into boxing, only hoping to become a journeyman and make a few dollars getting by in the sport. “The Bronze Bomber” walked into a gym for the first time in 2004. He was standing on a podium within eighteen months, claiming an Olympic bronze medal.
BoxingNews24.com
Gennadiy Golovkin returning to 160, still undecided about opponent says Tom Loeffler
By Jim Calfa: Gennadiy Golovkin’s manager Tom Loeffler says GGG will be returning to the 160-lb division for his next fight, but he hasn’t yet decided who he’ll face next. #1 WBA contender Michael Zerafa recently mentioned the possibility of him facing Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) next,...
Jake Paul reveals what Anderson Silva told him during their post-fight bow of respect
Jake Paul has revealed what Anderson Silva told him during their post-fight bow of respect. It was Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva on October 29, 2022, at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The boxing match went all eight rounds with the 47-year-old MMA champion challenging the much younger 25-year-old ‘Problem Child’.
BoxingNews24.com
Next to challenge the Mayweather record
By Gav Duthie: The 50-0 undefeated record of Floyd Mayweather still stands. Another challenger to the throne ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez fell after his 44-0 record was halted after a dominating performance from Dimitrii Bivol last weekend. Ramirez was the most credible threat to the record so this article looks to the next contenders for the prize. We analyse 5 possible fighters who could dethrone Floyd and the likelihood of them doing so.
TMZ.com
Boxing Champ Lawrence Okolie Spars With Jake Paul, Says He's The Real Deal
If any haters are still out there doubting Jake Paul ... boxing champ Lawrence Okolie clearly believes they need to drop that opinion ASAP -- praising the guy as the real deal in the ring following a sparring sesh with the former YouTuber on Wednesday. Okolie and Paul traded blows...
Comments / 4