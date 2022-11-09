ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. and Discovery, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important November 22 Deadline in Securities Class Action - WBD, DISCA, DISCB, DISCK

Read full article on original website
ValueWalk
Carl Icahn Acquires 8.5% Of Crown Holdings
What’s New In Activism – Carl Icahn At Crown Holdings. Carl Icahn acquired 8.5% of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) and believes the beverage-can maker should divest non-core assets and accelerate buybacks, while suggesting he may target the board in a proxy contest. Icahn’s investment, worth about $780 million...
Woonsocket Call
Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Results of the Special Shareholder Meeting Relating to the Proposed Reorganization With abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
Today, Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (the “Acquired Fund”), a New York Stock Exchange-listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol “IVH”, announced that it held its Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) on November 9, 2022. At the Meeting, shareholders of the Acquired Fund voted to approve the reorganization of the Acquired Fund into abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (the “Acquiring Fund”), a New York Stock Exchange-listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol “ACP” (the “Reorganization”).
Woonsocket Call
Diversity VC Releases Report Uncovering New Data and Discrepancies of Venture Capital-Backed Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Investments
Surveys over 200 individual U.S. funds in partnership with Penn State University. Sample represents $31.8 billion in combined assets under management (AUM) Only 1.87% is actually dedicated to diversity, equity and including (DEI) investments. Diversity VC, the global non-profit founded to build a more diverse and inclusive VC ecosystem, announced...
Woonsocket Call
Athersys, Inc. Announces Closing of $5.5 Million Confidentially Marketed Public Offering
Athersys, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHX) today announced the closing of its previously announced confidentially marketed public offering with healthcare-focused U.S. institutional investors for the purchase of 5,004,545 shares of the Company’s common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to 10,009,090 of common stock at a combined purchase price of $1.10, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $5.5 million before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. The warrants have an exercise price of $1.10 per share, are exercisable immediately following the date of issuance and will expire five years from the date of issuance.
Woonsocket Call
Savvy Wealth Completes $11 Million Capital Raise
Latest round led by Cal Berkeley’s ‘The House Fund’ follows an initial $7M raise earlier this year. Savvy Wealth, a digital-first platform for financial advisors centered around modernizing human financial advice, announced today that it has raised $11 million in Series A-1 funding led by The House Fund. Additional investors include Index Ventures and Thrive Capital, who also participated in its Seed round, as well as new investor Brewer Lane Ventures. The fresh capital demonstrates confidence in Savvy’s business model by new and existing investors that include founders of Plaid, Instacart, Figma, Opendoor, Flexport and several other strategic partners.
NASDAQ
1 Growth Stock Down 73% to Buy Hand Over Fist
The metaverse has served as a proverbial punching bag over the last few months as Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), has revealed more of his company's vision for the virtual world. It seems many commentators in the tech sector aren't impressed, casting doubts over whether spending...
NASDAQ
2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now
With the stock market in bear territory and a lot of fear in financial media, sizzling hot stocks might not be the first thing you think of when it comes to the market right now. It might seem like these stocks are few and far between. But there are under-the-radar stocks in unexpected areas shaking off the doom and gloom, plying ahead, and posting red-hot gains in 2022.
Stocks Higher Ahead of Mid-Terms, Nvidia, Lyft, Activision And Disney In Focus - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Higher With Mid-Terms In Focus. U.S. equity futures edged cautiously higher Tuesday, while the dollar held gains against its global peers, as investors kept risk appetite in check ahead of crucial mid-term elections that could set the tone for market performance over the coming year.
NASDAQ
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
Tesla stock could fall another 43% as key support level is breached and investors deal with 'Twitter circus show', Wall Street analysts say
Tesla's drop to 17-month lows of Tuesday sets the stock up for more downside ahead, according to Fundstrat's Mark Newton. Newton sees the potential for a 43% decline to $109 per share, which would be an "extreme case." The potential decline comes as investors grow frustrated with Tesla CEO Elon...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Disney, Meta Platforms, Lucid Motors, Roblox and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the media giant slid more than 11% after the company's quarterly results missed Wall Street expectations on revenue and profit, as both its parks and media divisions underperformed estimates. Disney warned that strong streaming growth for its Disney+ platform may taper going forward. Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy tempered investor expectations for the new fiscal year, forecasting revenue growth of less than 10%.
freightwaves.com
Meritor takeover, China drag on Cummins’ Q3 earnings
Cummins Inc. took a hit to third-quarter earnings from its $3.7 billion acquisition of Meritor Inc., but the purchase will help at least two divisions of the engine maker and power distribution in coming years, the company said Thursday. “The integration of Meritor’s people, products and capabilities in axle and...
1 Stock to Buy This Week Following Its Recent Earnings Beat
Biopharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences (GILD) reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and sales and raised its full-year guidance. Analysts see immense growth potential in the company's HIV and oncology franchises, which should...
Woonsocket Call
XP Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement With Itaúsa
XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), announced today that it has signed a share purchase agreement with Itaúsa S.A. Under this agreement, XP will purchase 5,500,000 outstanding Class A common shares from Itaúsa S.A., equivalent to approximately U$105 million, in the same conditions for which Itaúsa sold 10,000,000 Class A shares on November 9th, 2022. XP should utilize its existing cash to fund this share repurchase and the shares should be held in treasury. This transaction is not part of the Share Repurchase Program announced by XP on May 11th, 2022.
Woonsocket Call
Global Financial Solutions Asia Launches Discretionary Management Service
Global Financial Solutions Asia is a leading provider of fund management and investment solutions, with a strong focus on serving small and medium sized funds. Global Financial Solutions Asia is excited to announce the launch of their new discretionary management service. Their team of experienced professionals are dedicated to providing their clients with tailored investment solutions that meet their specific needs and objectives. Unlike other investment management services, they work on a performance-based model, which eliminates any fees if their portfolio does not perform.
NASDAQ
DAL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Thursday, shares of Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.33, changing hands as high as $35.60 per share. Delta Air Lines Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Wednesday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, ADM, Eli Lilly, Home Depot, Medtronic, Palantir, Snowflake, Take-Two Interactive, Walgreens and More
Wednesday's top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Amgen, Archer Daniels Midland, Eli Lilly, Home Depot, Medtronic, Palantir Technologies, Snowflake, Take-Two Interactive Software, Viatris and Walgreens Boots Alliance.
NASDAQ
Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Thursday, shares of Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $56.88, changing hands as high as $57.68 per share. Royal Caribbean Group shares are currently trading up about 8.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RCL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
parktelegraph.com
Momentum Is Strong For indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI)
There may be slightly higher risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading than during regular market hours. Due to the fact that issuers often announce critical financial information outside of regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities. After-hours trades for indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.35, or -4.55%, to $7.35. The indie Semiconductor Inc. has recorded 26,076 volume in the after hours trading session. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed indie Semiconductor Sets Date for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.
parktelegraph.com
What Are The Chances Of Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) Becoming A Clear Buy?
There may be slightly higher risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading than during regular market hours. Due to the fact that issuers often announce critical financial information outside of regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities. After-hours trades for Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.01, or 0.18%, to $5.53. The Hims & Hers Health Inc. has recorded 18,401 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Raises Full Year 2022 Outlook; Platform Demand and Financial Outperformance Driving Expected Adjusted EBITDA Profitability Beginning in Q4 2022.
