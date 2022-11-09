Quanergy (OTC: QNGY) has hit the pink sheets after being delisted by the NYSE having lost well over 90% of its value in recent months as the Company affected a 1 for 20 reverse stock split in October followed by a 10 million share offering in November. While there are currently millions of newly issued shares hitting the market, these shares will run out and when they do QNGY is a major bounce candidate. Not only does the stock has a significant and growing short position that needs to cover, the stock has seen a massive drop and many speculators are already looking at this one as way oversold.

1 DAY AGO