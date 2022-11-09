Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
Athersys, Inc. Announces Closing of $5.5 Million Confidentially Marketed Public Offering
Athersys, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHX) today announced the closing of its previously announced confidentially marketed public offering with healthcare-focused U.S. institutional investors for the purchase of 5,004,545 shares of the Company’s common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to 10,009,090 of common stock at a combined purchase price of $1.10, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $5.5 million before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. The warrants have an exercise price of $1.10 per share, are exercisable immediately following the date of issuance and will expire five years from the date of issuance.
Woonsocket Call
XP Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement With Itaúsa
XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), announced today that it has signed a share purchase agreement with Itaúsa S.A. Under this agreement, XP will purchase 5,500,000 outstanding Class A common shares from Itaúsa S.A., equivalent to approximately U$105 million, in the same conditions for which Itaúsa sold 10,000,000 Class A shares on November 9th, 2022. XP should utilize its existing cash to fund this share repurchase and the shares should be held in treasury. This transaction is not part of the Share Repurchase Program announced by XP on May 11th, 2022.
Woonsocket Call
NYSE to Suspend Trading Immediately in Warrants of Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (SPGS WS) and Commence Delisting Proceedings
The New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”, the “Exchange”) announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the warrants of Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”), each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Class A common stock— ticker symbol SPGS WS — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company’s warrants will be suspended immediately. Trading in the Company’s Class A common stock — ticker symbol SPGS — and units — ticker symbol SPGS.U — will continue on the NYSE.
Woonsocket Call
Goodbody Health Limited Publishes Financial Results Q3 2022
ST PETER PORT, GUERNSEY / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / Goodbody Health Limited (AQSE:GDBY)(OTCQB:GDBYF) ("Goodbody" or the "Company"), today announces its Q3 2022 unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the nine months to 30 September 2022. The revenue at £9.29m was £0.59m lower than the comparative period in 2021. As anticipated, the Q3 quarter was lower than Q2 due to the expected decline in COVID testing due to the change in travel requirements and a reduction of countries requiring testing and the time required for piloting new services.
microcapdaily.com
Quanergy (OTC: QNGY) Hits the Pink Sheets After NYSE Delisting with a Bang
Quanergy (OTC: QNGY) has hit the pink sheets after being delisted by the NYSE having lost well over 90% of its value in recent months as the Company affected a 1 for 20 reverse stock split in October followed by a 10 million share offering in November. While there are currently millions of newly issued shares hitting the market, these shares will run out and when they do QNGY is a major bounce candidate. Not only does the stock has a significant and growing short position that needs to cover, the stock has seen a massive drop and many speculators are already looking at this one as way oversold.
pv-magazine-usa.com
As China expands energy storage manufacturing, the U.S. can step up to compete
Whether it’s California’s record-breaking heat waves causing narrowly avoided blackouts or Texas’ billion dollar efforts to keep the lights on, the need for resilient stationary energy storage systems throughout the United States has never been more acute. Unfortunately, the deployment of these systems is inhibited by serious issues with the lithium-ion batteries used in these systems. Bottlenecks in the battery supply chain and the increasing occurrence of catastrophic fires are the most serious of these issues. The U.S. can address both by developing a domestic battery supply chain whose products are tailored to the unique needs of the stationary energy storage market. Accomplishing this will enable a rapid transition to reliable electrical grids powered by renewable energy.
Woonsocket Call
TrustBIX Inc. Announces Stock Option Grants
Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2022) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) (OTCQB: TBIXF) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") announces that, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Board of Directors has approved a grant of stock options to its directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase an aggregate of up to 3,000,000 common shares pursuant to its stock option plan ("Options"). The Options have an exercise price of $0.05 per common share and will vest immediately. The Options expire April 30, 2023.
Woonsocket Call
Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Results of the Special Shareholder Meeting Relating to the Proposed Reorganization With abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
Today, Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (the “Acquired Fund”), a New York Stock Exchange-listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol “IVH”, announced that it held its Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) on November 9, 2022. At the Meeting, shareholders of the Acquired Fund voted to approve the reorganization of the Acquired Fund into abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (the “Acquiring Fund”), a New York Stock Exchange-listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol “ACP” (the “Reorganization”).
Woonsocket Call
Completion of previously announced Master Sale Agreement on November 2, 2022
We refer to the press release dated November 2, 2022, when Cool Company Ltd. (“CoolCo”) announced a transaction to acquire four special purpose companies with contracted LNG carriers, the 2021 built Kool Orca, the 2020 built Kool Firn, and 2015 built Kool Boreas and Kool Baltic, from Quantum Crude Tankers Ltd (“QCT”), an affiliate of EPS Ventures Ltd (“EPS”).
Woonsocket Call
Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Vision Hydrogen Corporation (OTCMKTS: VIHD) is a renewable energy company with a primary focus on developing clean hydrogen production facilities which supply clean hydrogen to manufacturers and gas and power traders. They also work with consumers in the industrial and heavy and marine transportation sectors. Earlier this month, Vision Hydrogen...
Woonsocket Call
Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) is down just about 2% the day after reporting weak third quarter earnings and lowering its guidance for the coming quarter. But that drop of 2% is on the coattails of the broader market which is surging after the October Consumer Price Index (CPI) number came in lower than expected. Immediately after the company released its earnings report, the stock was down 6%.
Woonsocket Call
Albertsons Companies Issues Statement Regarding the Delay of the Washington State Court’s Hearing on its Special Dividend Payment
Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) (“Albertsons Cos.” or “the Company”) today announced that the Washington State Court has postponed the date of the hearing regarding the temporary restraining order (“TRO”) granted to the State of Washington. The TRO restrains the Company from paying the previously announced $6.85 per share Special Dividend (the “Special Dividend”) to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 24, 2022.
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Report: Sequoia Capital China invests in Aventon, values company at $590 million
(BRAIN) — TheInformation.com, a tech trade title, is reporting that Sequoia Capital's China wing has made a recent investment in the e-bike brand Aventon. The investment would value the company at $590 million, according to the report, which cites two anonymous sources. The article did not specify the amount of the investment but said Aventon was valued at $200 million earlier this year, likely referring to a significant investment made by China's Gao Rong Capital in March.
Woonsocket Call
Savvy Wealth Completes $11 Million Capital Raise
Latest round led by Cal Berkeley’s ‘The House Fund’ follows an initial $7M raise earlier this year. Savvy Wealth, a digital-first platform for financial advisors centered around modernizing human financial advice, announced today that it has raised $11 million in Series A-1 funding led by The House Fund. Additional investors include Index Ventures and Thrive Capital, who also participated in its Seed round, as well as new investor Brewer Lane Ventures. The fresh capital demonstrates confidence in Savvy’s business model by new and existing investors that include founders of Plaid, Instacart, Figma, Opendoor, Flexport and several other strategic partners.
microcapdaily.com
Fast Finance Pay Corp. (OTCMKTS: FFPP) Big Move as German Fintech Operator Acquires 100% of ok.de Encrypted Mobile ‘Free-Mailer’ E-Mail
Fast Finance Pay Corp. (OTCMKTS: FFPP) has been running northbound from well under a penny as the Company acquires from FFPP’s majority parent organization, Frankfurt Stock Exchange-traded Fast Finance 24 Holding AG (‘FF24 Holding’; ‘FF24’ on XETRA and Frankfurt), a German private limited company, FF24 Sustainability GmbH. Formerly named OK.de, the target contains the OK.de mobile ‘free-mailer’ e-mail and end-to-end secure, encrypted, instant messaging service which attracted the FF24 Holding investment team in Berlin. Ok.de currently has approximately 2.3 million users of its e-mail service, which to date predominantly addresses only the domestic German consumer market, as does the OK.de IM app., which benefits from access to military-grade encryption software.
Woonsocket Call
Softchoice Announces Release of its First ESG Report
Softchoice Corporation (“Softchoice” or the “Company”) (TSX: SFTC) today has released its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report details how Softchoice and its people have contributed to the betterment of our communities, colleagues and society through three ESG pillars:. Developing viable and environmentally...
Woonsocket Call
Bioceres Crop Solutions Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Results
Revenues increased 71% compared to 1Q22 pro forma numbers. 1Q23 Adjusted EBITDA nearly doubled YoY, reaching $73 million on an LTM basis after excluding HB4 pre-launch costs. Announced agreement with Syngenta Seedcare supporting inoculant growth internationally. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (Bioceres) (NASDAQ: BIOX), a fully integrated provider of crop productivity...
CNBC
For CIOs, it’s a critical time to deliver value on IT investments
A Gartner survey of 2,203 CIOs found that they expect IT budgets to increase 5% on average in 2023—lower than the projected 6.5% global inflation rate. A "triple squeeze" of economic pressure, scarce and expensive technology talent, and ongoing supply challenges is heightening the need for tech investments to pay off.
TechCrunch
Doola nurses new capital for its ‘business in a box’ tool targeting global founders
The new investment comes less than one year after the company secured $3 million in seed funding. This gives the company just under $12 million in total funding since the company was founded by Arjun Mahadevan and JP Pincheira in 2020. Mahadevan did not disclose the company’s new valuation but did say this round increased it.
Woonsocket Call
Worldwide Decorative Lighting Industry to 2027 - Rising Need of Decorative Lighting in Restaurants and Pubs is Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Decorative Lighting Market Research Report by Product, Type, Light Source, Power Source, Application, Distribution Channels, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Decorative Lighting Market is projected to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast...
