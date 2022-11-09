Read full article on original website
Don Felder Felt The Eagles’ ‘Hotel California’ Had 1 Flaw
Don Felder initially felt The Eagles' "Hotel California" had a flaw but he said the success of the song proved him wrong.
Jeff Cook Dies: Co-Founder Of Superstar Country Band Alabama Was 73
Jeff Cook, the Grammy-winning founding guitarist, keyboardist and fiddler of Alabama — one of the most successful country groups of all time, with had 33 No. 1 country hits, including 21 in a row — died Tuesday at his home in Destin, FL, a band rep to the Associated Press. He was 73. Cook had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017. Born on August 27, 1949, in Fort Payne, AL, Cook co-founded the band as in the early 1970s with his cousins — singer-guitarist Randy Owen and bassist Teddy Gentry — and drummer Bennett Vartanian. The group spent several summers playing...
BBC
Victor Evans: Jazz 'warrior' dies aged 88
Jazz singer Victor Evans has died at the age of 88. Evans, from Edgbaston, Birmingham, performed with the late Jamaican-born British Jazz saxophonist Andy Hamilton and The Blue Notes. He also performed weekly at the Silvershine Jazz Club at the Corks Club in Bearwood, Smethwick. Blue Notes guitarist Paul Foad...
Woonsocket Call
Gavin “Chief” Meredith Proudly Accepts the Plaque for Having Garnered 1.5 Mil Views on ‘iSaw You”
Gavin “Chief” Meredith is a critically acclaimed artist, actor, and author. He starred in the second season of “Your Honor”, helped hundreds with his book “Rich Before 30” and recently received a plaque for having achieved 1.5 million views on a song titled “iSaw You”.
Woonsocket Call
Trintech Celebrates the 10-Year Anniversary of Cadency(R) by Trintech
DALLAS, TX, Nov 11, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - "The Avengers(TM)" came together in 2012 and have defeated numerous villains over the last 10 years. Similarly, Trintech's finance and technology experts also came together in 2012 to launch Cadency(R) - the world's first end-to-end Record to Report SaaS solution transforming the way enterprise finance and accounting professionals around the world close their books. Since then, Trintech has been laser-focused on continuing to help the Superheroes of Finance and Accounting defeat manual work by standardizing, streamlining, and automating their financial close processes.
Stereogum
Georgia Maq – “Samson” (Regina Spektor Cover)
Camp Cope leader Georgia Maq has announced a new EP, Live At Sydney Opera House, which was recorded during a performance in the Utzon Room at … you guessed it, the Sydney Opera House. The EP contains her singing a cover of Regina Spektor’s “Samson,” a track first included on her 2002 album Songs and then redone for 2006’s Begin To Hope.
