DALLAS, TX, Nov 11, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - "The Avengers(TM)" came together in 2012 and have defeated numerous villains over the last 10 years. Similarly, Trintech's finance and technology experts also came together in 2012 to launch Cadency(R) - the world's first end-to-end Record to Report SaaS solution transforming the way enterprise finance and accounting professionals around the world close their books. Since then, Trintech has been laser-focused on continuing to help the Superheroes of Finance and Accounting defeat manual work by standardizing, streamlining, and automating their financial close processes.

