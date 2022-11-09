Read full article on original website
LSU football: Brian Kelly previews offensive line rotation with Garrett Dellinger return
BATON ROUGE – No. 7 LSU football is getting back a key piece on its offensive line. Left guard Garrett Dellinger, who has been out of the lineup since the. loss with a knee injury, will rotate back into LSU's line against Arkansas (5-4, 2-3 SEC) on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN), Kelly said on Thursday.
Bayou King, Brian Kelly Gaining Steam in Recruiting
In his first season in Baton-Rouge, Brain Kelly has become red-hot on the recruiting trail. James DeCarlo updates us on the latest of LSU's top targets
CBS Sports
LSU vs. Arkansas: Prediction, pick, spread, football game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
No. 7 LSU tries to hold on to its SEC West title hopes as it travles to Arkansas in a key road tilt. The Tigers are fresh off their first home win against Alabama since 2010 after edging the Tide 32-31 behind a 2-point conversion in overtime. After falling out of the rankings early, the Tigers are up to No. 7 in the College Football Playoff Rankings and are two wins away from playing in the SEC Championship Game.
postsouth.com
Kim Mulkey, LSU women's basketball signed No. 1 2023 recruiting class. Why LSU needed it now
There are several attributes that come with signing the nation's overall top-rated recruiting class. From national program perception to perhaps on a more minute level, bragging rights with a conference. Finishing on top of that list can serve as a signal, introspectively for the coaches as well as future recruits.
Watch Fan Reactions When LSU Beat Bama
LSU- Alabama.... Every year, this game is so big, each team takes their bye week before the game to prepare. The rivalry goes back to 1895. The first time LSU squared off with Alabama LSU won 12-6. The programs didn't start the annual contest until 1964, Alabama leads the series overall 55-27-5.
theadvocate.com
Could the LSU Tigers make a New Year's Six bowl game this season ... and face Tulane?
LSU’s epic two-point conversion to beat Alabama 32-31 in overtime on Saturday has completely upended the Tigers’ bowl picture. From a team not even in some preseason bowl projections, LSU (7-2, 5-1 SEC) is now being bandied about as a dark horse contender for a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff.
LSU Fans Aren’t Going To Like The Game Time Against Arkansas This Saturday
LSU fans are still reeling from their big overtime win against Alabama last Saturday night in Baton Rouge. With the win, LSU vaulted to the top of the SEC West standings and now sits in the first-place spot. That is because they have beaten Ole Miss and Alabama to take...
How to Watch: Arkansas vs. No. 7 LSU channel, stream, game time
The Arkansas Razorbacks are back home this weekend as they take on the No. 7 LSU Tigers inside Donald W. Reynolds Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). This will be the 68th meeting between the two programs. The Tigers own a 42-23-2 record in the all-time series, but the Razorbacks won last year’s meeting in Baton Rouge.
Live Updates/Thread: LSU vs. Kansas City
The McMahon era begins tonight in the PMAC with the Tigers looking to start things off on the right foot.
postsouth.com
LSU basketball: Matt McMahon celebrates first win with a shower, but work still left ahead
BATON ROUGE - Matt McMahon had a surprise waiting for him on the other side of the door. McMahon, the first-year coach at LSU basketball, had just won his first game with the Tigers, a 74-63 victory over Kansas City on Wednesday night. He was about to meet with his team after the win.
postsouth.com
LSU has clear path to College Football Playoff, but Tennessee's path is easier | Opinion
Two-loss LSU can play its way in to the College Football Playoff by beating No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship. That was one takeaway from Tuesday’s CFP rankings reveal that showed LSU at No. 7, two spots behind No. 5 Tennessee. This is unsurprising. The committee values conference...
LSU climbs in College Football Playoff rankings after Alabama upset; see full list
LSU football isn’t quite in the catbird seat of the College Football Playoff, but they’ve climbed to right where they want to be with a clear path ahead. See more on WWL and Audacy.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas shows off incredible helmets ahead of LSU game
Arkansas plans to honor the military on Saturday, one day after Veterans Day, against LSU when the Razorbacks wear special helmets with the Razorback decal having an American flag inside the outline. The Razorbacks did something similar last year against Mississippi State in honor of Military Appreciation Day. The Razorbacks...
postsouth.com
Adam Miller leads the way in Matt McMahon's first win as LSU basketball coach
BATON ROUGE — In Coach Matt McMahon's first game at the helm, LSU basketball escaped with an ugly, tightly-contested win over Kansas City, 74-63. LSU (1-0) shot the ball well and consistently generated good looks on offense for most of the night but struggled defensively, despite Kansas City's poor shooting from 3-point range.
Kim Mulkey Signs Nation's No. 1 Recruiting Class to LSU
Year 2 of the Mulkey era is underway, continues building a program to be a juggernaut in the future.
postsouth.com
LSU basketball score vs. Kansas City: Live updates from Matt McMahon's Tigers' debut
BATON ROUGE - Let the Matt McMahon era begin. LSU basketball kicks off a new tenure under McMahon, formerly Murray State's coach, on Wednesday (7 p.m., SEC Network+) when the Tigers tip off their season against Kansas City. It also marks the end of a wild offseason for LSU. YEAR...
tigerrag.com
Bluegrass Miracle Turns 20: Baton Rouge native and LSU quarterback Marcus Randall recalls his role in one of school’s most memorable and iconic plays
LSU had repeatedly prepared for the moment. Each week, every Thursday the Tigers worked on offensive late-game situations that could arise in a game. Trailing by three points, backed up to their own 8-yard line with 11 seconds remaining, LSU quarterback Marcus Randall and the Tigers found themselves in dire straits at Kentucky’s Commonwealth Stadium on Nov. 9, 2002.
LSU Reveille
LSU in the '90s vs LSU in '22: What's changed over the past 30 years? What hasn't?
If you're an undergraduate student at LSU in the year 2022, you were likely born in the early 2000s. LSU has a long history stretching back to its founding in 1860. It's gone through many changes. But what was it like right before you were born? And how has it changed in comparison to the present day?
KPLC TV
South Beauregard’s Spooner signs letter of intent with LSU
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Trinity Spooner has been involved with the South Beauregard track team for her entire high school career. Now, she is headed to LSU in the fall to continue her track and field journey. Last season, she held Louisiana’s top javelin mark and is hoping to break...
Lil Wayne shares his support for LSU after OT win over Alabama
LSU Tiger fan and Louisiana native Lil Wayne took to social media on Saturday night following the team’s 32-31 overtime win over Alabama.
