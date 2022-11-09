ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

CBS Sports

LSU vs. Arkansas: Prediction, pick, spread, football game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel

No. 7 LSU tries to hold on to its SEC West title hopes as it travles to Arkansas in a key road tilt. The Tigers are fresh off their first home win against Alabama since 2010 after edging the Tide 32-31 behind a 2-point conversion in overtime. After falling out of the rankings early, the Tigers are up to No. 7 in the College Football Playoff Rankings and are two wins away from playing in the SEC Championship Game.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
News Radio 710 KEEL

Watch Fan Reactions When LSU Beat Bama

LSU- Alabama.... Every year, this game is so big, each team takes their bye week before the game to prepare. The rivalry goes back to 1895. The first time LSU squared off with Alabama LSU won 12-6. The programs didn't start the annual contest until 1964, Alabama leads the series overall 55-27-5.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas shows off incredible helmets ahead of LSU game

Arkansas plans to honor the military on Saturday, one day after Veterans Day, against LSU when the Razorbacks wear special helmets with the Razorback decal having an American flag inside the outline. The Razorbacks did something similar last year against Mississippi State in honor of Military Appreciation Day. The Razorbacks...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
postsouth.com

Adam Miller leads the way in Matt McMahon's first win as LSU basketball coach

BATON ROUGE — In Coach Matt McMahon's first game at the helm, LSU basketball escaped with an ugly, tightly-contested win over Kansas City, 74-63. LSU (1-0) shot the ball well and consistently generated good looks on offense for most of the night but struggled defensively, despite Kansas City's poor shooting from 3-point range.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerrag.com

Bluegrass Miracle Turns 20: Baton Rouge native and LSU quarterback Marcus Randall recalls his role in one of school’s most memorable and iconic plays

LSU had repeatedly prepared for the moment. Each week, every Thursday the Tigers worked on offensive late-game situations that could arise in a game. Trailing by three points, backed up to their own 8-yard line with 11 seconds remaining, LSU quarterback Marcus Randall and the Tigers found themselves in dire straits at Kentucky’s Commonwealth Stadium on Nov. 9, 2002.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

South Beauregard’s Spooner signs letter of intent with LSU

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Trinity Spooner has been involved with the South Beauregard track team for her entire high school career. Now, she is headed to LSU in the fall to continue her track and field journey. Last season, she held Louisiana’s top javelin mark and is hoping to break...
BATON ROUGE, LA

