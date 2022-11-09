Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Norwegian travelers get simplified Indian visa process
The India visa application process just got easier for Norwegian citizens, thanks to the new electronic travel authorization (ETA) service.indian visa online is proud to offer this new service to help make your travel plans to India a reality. With our assistance, you can apply for an ETA quickly and easily, without having to go through the hassle of paperwork and long lines.Whether you're planning a business trip or a leisurely vacation, we can help make the process of getting your Indian visa simple and streamlined. Contact us today to learn more about our services and how we can help make your travel dreams a reality.
Woonsocket Call
Global Blue Releases the Monthly Tax Free Shopping Business Update for October 2022
Fresh data from Global Blue reveals that the dynamic recovery for Tax Free Shopping has been accelerating across Asia Pacific, while remaining solid in Continental Europe. In Continental Europe, issued Sales in Store like-for-like reached a recovery of 102%1 in October vs. the same period in 2019. Restated for the Golden Week impact2, the recovery would have been 111%1 in line with September trends. US nationals and Gulf Corporation Council citizens continue to lead this recovery.
aircargonews.net
DB Schenker launches global CO2-neutral airfreight offer
DB Schenker export freight is loaded onto an aircraft in Frankfurt en route to Hong Kong; Image source: (Picture credit: DB Schenker / Mario Arnold) DB Schenker customers can now choose Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) for their air transport to anywhere in the world and independent of the type of aircraft or airline used.
Aviation International News
Mena Technics, NextGen Aviation Launch MRO in Bahrain
Mena Technics, in partnership with U.S.-based Aviance Global, established an MRO in Bahrain for both commercial and private jets, the services provider announced today. The center is a collaboration with Aviance subsidiary NextGen Aviation Services (formerly known as Pulsar Aviation Services) and will offer EASA Part 145 maintenance in the region. Plans call to expand these services to Saudi Arabia in the near future.
Aviation International News
Boeing Projects Air Cargo Traffic to Double by 2041
Boeing expects the global air cargo traffic to increase more than twofold by 2041, while the world’s air cargo fleet will grow by more than 60 percent, according to the company’s newly released 2022 World Air Cargo Forecast. According to the U.S. manufacturer, the increase in cargo flights...
americanmilitarynews.com
China moves to take control of private tech firms with ‘joint venture’ deals
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. In a major departure from the market-oriented economic policy of the past 40 years, the Chinese Communist Party is moving to take greater control of technology and telecoms companies, with a return to the era of “joint ventures” between the state and private sector.
Aviation International News
DRF Luftrettung Expands Airbus Air Ambulance Fleet
German Helicopter Emergency Medical Services operator DRF Luftrettung has ordered two additional Airbus H145 helicopters and signed a contract covering its entire fleet with HDataPower pack from the Airbus connected services.The HDataPower pack is a set of digital services designed to improve flight availability and operational safety. The two H145s...
Woonsocket Call
Trailer and Cargo Container Tracking Market Report 2022: Installed Base of Active Cargo Tracking Units will Reach 33 Million by 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Trailer and Cargo Container Tracking - 10th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Trailer and cargo container tracking is a subsegment of asset tracking that aims to increase operational efficiency and security in transport chains. The publisher's definition of a real-time tracking solution is a system that, at minimum, incorporates data logging, satellite positioning, and data communications to a back office application through cellular or satellite networks. The tracking device can be designed to track the trailer, intermodal container, rail freight wagon, air freight ULD or the cargo itself.
TechCrunch
Former Tink employees launch Atlar, a payment automation startup
In addtion to Index Ventures, La Famiglia VC, Cocoa and various business angels also participated in the round, such as Revolut CFO Mikko Salovaara, former EVP of global sales at Adyen Thijn Lamers and N26 CFO Jan Kemper. While European consumers are already quite familiar with open banking and payment...
csengineermag.com
Double contract success for engineering company￼
AN INDEPENDENT engineering firm is celebrating winning two major nuclear contracts. Cumbria-based Forth has secured two separate contracts to carry out work on behalf of governmental nuclear decommissioning company Magnox. The team at Forth has successfully tendered to design, manufacture and provide waste retrieval solutions in Magnox wet vaults at...
Woonsocket Call
Global Financial Solutions Asia Launches Discretionary Management Service
Global Financial Solutions Asia is a leading provider of fund management and investment solutions, with a strong focus on serving small and medium sized funds. Global Financial Solutions Asia is excited to announce the launch of their new discretionary management service. Their team of experienced professionals are dedicated to providing their clients with tailored investment solutions that meet their specific needs and objectives. Unlike other investment management services, they work on a performance-based model, which eliminates any fees if their portfolio does not perform.
Woonsocket Call
Online New Zealand Visa for Belgian, German, UK, and French Citizens is now easy with New Zealand Visas Portal
Using the portal, anybody can now easily meet the requirements of the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) to obtain visa to visit New Zealand. To get the New Zealand Visa, Belgian, UK, German and French citizens can apply for an NZeTA as Belgium, UK, Germany and France are the launch members of NZ eTA program.
Woonsocket Call
Pertamina, Keppel Infrastructure, and Chevron Sign Agreement to Explore Development of Green Hydrogen and Ammonia Projects in Indonesia
Pertamina Power Indonesia (Pertamina NRE), Keppel Infrastructure, through Keppel New Energy Pte. Ltd., and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), through Chevron New Energies International Pte. Ltd. (Chevron New Energies), have signed a Joint Study Agreement (JSA) to explore the development of selected green hydrogen and green ammonia projects using renewable energy located primarily in Sumatera, Indonesia.
Woonsocket Call
The Worldwide Women Health and Beauty Supplements Industry is Expected to Reach $93 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Women Health and Beauty Supplements Market (2022-2027) by Product, Consumer Group, Sales Channel, Age Group, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Women Health and Beauty Supplements Market is estimated to be USD...
Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG Receives Internationale Gesellschaft für Kunststofftechnik, SPE Central Europe Automotive Award
BONN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022-- Kautex Textron GmbH & Co., KG (Kautex), a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced it has received an Automotive Division Award from the Internationale Gesellschaft für Kunststofftechnik, SPE Central Europe for its Pentatonic battery system. The award was presented at the Society’s annual Awards Event in Dusseldorf, Germany. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005013/en/ Kautex’s Pentatonic Battery System (Photo: Business Wire)
aircargonews.net
Abu Dhabi Airports joins Pharma.Aero
Abu Dhabi Airports has joined Pharma.Aero as a strategic member representing the Middle East. Pharma.Aero is the global membership network for life science and medtech manufacturers, certified cargo communities and airport operators. The collaboration with Pharma.Aero builds on Abu Dhabi’s growth as a global healthcare and life sciences hub, and...
Woonsocket Call
Softchoice Announces Release of its First ESG Report
Softchoice Corporation (“Softchoice” or the “Company”) (TSX: SFTC) today has released its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report details how Softchoice and its people have contributed to the betterment of our communities, colleagues and society through three ESG pillars:. Developing viable and environmentally...
BBC
India gambles on building a leading drone industry
Newly qualified drone pilot Uddesh Pratim Nath is excited about the opportunities his new skills have opened up for him. "Being certified has opened new avenues for me. I have been working with different industries like survey mapping, asset inspection, agriculture and many others," he says. Drones come in all...
Woonsocket Call
Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Results of the Special Shareholder Meeting Relating to the Proposed Reorganization With abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
Today, Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (the “Acquired Fund”), a New York Stock Exchange-listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol “IVH”, announced that it held its Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) on November 9, 2022. At the Meeting, shareholders of the Acquired Fund voted to approve the reorganization of the Acquired Fund into abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (the “Acquiring Fund”), a New York Stock Exchange-listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol “ACP” (the “Reorganization”).
Woonsocket Call
How Albanian Citizens Can Apply For An Indian Visa, Safely And Peacefully
Starting from today, Albanian citizens can apply for an Indian visa online.The process is simple: after filling out the application form, an immigration expert will review it and then submit it to the Government of India for approval.This new system will make it easier and faster for Albanian citizens to get an Indian visa, and we are happy to offer this service.
Comments / 0