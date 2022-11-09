Read full article on original website
Former Boxing Champion Reportedly Arrested On Tuesday
Former boxing champion Jose Zepeda was reportedly arrested on Tuesday, per TMZ Sports. Police were reportedly called to a gym in Baldwin Park, California after a man claimed Zepeda had punched him in the stomach. The alleged victim told officers that Zepeda was training in the gym when he unexpectedly struck him in the midsection.
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya On Benavidez-Plant: "If Canelo Knocked Him Out, Then Benavidez Will Destroy Him"
David Benavidez and Caleb Plant have danced around each other for far too long. Following years of curse-filled verbal tirades and public fulmination, the pair have reportedly signed their names on the dotted line to officially square off in the ring. Oscar De La Hoya, however, is a bit lukewarm...
CBS Sports
Boxing schedule for 2022: Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji Olatuni, Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Denzel Bentley on tap
Boxing continues to deliver some massive moments and fights in 2022. After a strong start to the year, the sport winds down the 2022 calendar with fights nearly every weekend, including some of boxing's biggest names and most talented fighters. The year has already seen major moments like Errol Spence...
World Boxing Council will order three major fights with top boxers, divisions
The winner between former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. will earn a shot at unbeaten WBC champion Tyson Fury.
BoxingNews24.com
Who Are Your Past and Current Favorite Boxers?
By Ken Hissner: Growing up, I watched television and got to like certain boxers. Looking back, I got to meet two of my three all-time favorites. I watched my all-time favorite Puerto Rico born living in New York boxer Carlos Ortiz, 35-4, defeat Joe “Old Bones” Brown, 102-22-12, for the WBA Lightweight title in April of 1962 while I was still a senior in high school.
Boxing Insider
Abel Sanchez: “Canelo’s Just Too Small” For Bivol
Speaking to FightHype at the WBC convention in Acapulco, famed trainer Abel Sanchez had a considerable bit of news to give. “I’m retired,” he said. ” Sold my gym and I’m completely out of it.” Yet the man who led Gennady Golovkin to become one of the most domineering forces in boxing isn’t out of the game entirely. “I want to stay in involved in this part of it,” Sanchez said, essentially stating he wants to remain in the fight game without training fighters. Sanchez was asked if he would become a commentator. “Maybe so,” he said. “I want to spend some time in my family fight now.”
Boxing Scene
Fundora-Harrison: Baumgardner Successfully Lobbies WBC To Order Interim Title Fight
Alycia Baumgardner made a surprise appearance during the Mandatories portion of the annual WBC convention, to ensure that her stablemate would not be cheated out of such a fight. The heroic efforts put forth by the women’s lineal/WBC/IBF/WBO junior lightweight queen were significant in the WBC ordering a final eliminator...
BoxingNews24.com
WBC officially orders Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz final eliminator
By Brian Webber: Just moments ago, the WBC officially ordered #1 Deontay Wilder to face #2 Andy Ruiz Jr in a final eliminator to decide the mandatory challenger to heavyweight champion Tyson ‘Gypsy King’ Fury for his belt with the organization. For Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs), the World...
Ricky Hatton vs Marco Antonio Barrera time: When do ring walks for fight start this weekend?
Ten years after retiring from professional boxing, Ricky Hatton returns to the ring this weekend to take on Marco Antonio Barrera in an exhibition bout.Hatton last competed in 2012, bowing out with a knockout defeat by Vyacheslav Senchenko, a result that came three years after the Briton’s previous fight – a KO loss to Manny Pacquiao.But on Saturday night in Manchester, the “Hitman” will box once more as he faces a fellow former world champion in Barrera, who – like Hatton – reigned atop multiple divisions.Hatton, 44, and Barrera, 48, will go head to head on the undercard of Natasha...
BBC
Natasha Jonas: Unified light-middleweight champion on an unforgettable year
Venue: AO Arena, Manchester Date: Saturday, 12 November. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds from 22:00 GMT, with live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app. Natasha Jonas has had an unforgettable year. Already the WBO and WBC light-middleweight champion, the 38-year-old Liverpudlian will look...
Boxing Scene
Stephen Fulton On Inoue: “If You Take Away That Power, Would You Still Consider Him As Good?”
With each concussive knockout, Naoya Inoue has continued on his quest to aggregate every world title at 118 pounds. Following three successive stoppage victories, the Japanese star sought to make amends for his 2019 showdown against Nonito Donaire. Although the 29-year-old eked out a close but clear unanimous decision victory in their first meeting, he violently and mercilessly ended their rivalry in their eventual rematch.
Boxing Scene
Wilder-Ruiz: WBC Orders As Final Eliminator; Winner Becomes Mandatory For Fury Or Chisora
The WBC ordered a final eliminator between two former heavyweight champions Wednesday. Mauricio Sulaiman, president of the WBC, stated during the sanctioning organization’s convention in Acapulco, Mexico that Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz must meet next to determine the mandatory challenger for its heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury. Premier Boxing Champions founder Al Haymon has been building toward matching Wilder against Ruiz, both of whom won in FOX Pay-Per-View main events recently, yet the WBC’s order doesn’t necessarily ensure that Ruiz and Wilder will fight next.
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn lists plan B options for Canelo Alvarez’s fight next May
By Jack Tiernan: Eddie Hearn has a handful of backup options for Canelo Alvarez to fight on Cinco de Mayo next May if he’s unable to get his #1 target opponent Dmitry Bivol in a rematch. According to Hearn, Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) has told him that he wants...
Boxing Scene
Oscar Valdez-Emanuel Navarrete Vacant Title Fight Formally Ordered By WBO
Oscar Valdez and Emanuel Navarrete have been instructed to begin talks for a fight that already appears to be a done deal. The WBO has formally ordered a vacant junior lightweight title fight between Valdez and Navarrete, with the two sides given until November 19 to reach terms. The order is an extension of a ruling confirmed in late October during the annual WBO convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where Navarrete was granted a one-fight exception to move up in weight in a bid to become a three-division titlist.
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Joshua likely to face Whyte-Franklin winner followed by Wilder says Eddie Hearn
By Craig Daly: Promoter Eddie Hearn states that Anthony Joshua will likely be back in the ring in March against the Dillian Whyte vs. Jermaine Franklin winner, followed by a fight against Deontay Wilder. For Wilder to get the fight against Joshua, he’ll need to win his WBC-ordered final title...
Boxing Scene
WBC Clarifies Callum Smith's Mandatory Status For Artur Beterbiev's Belt At Convention
Callum Smith’s status as the mandatory challenger for Artur Beterbiev’s WBC light heavyweight title was addressed Tuesday during the sanctioning organization’s annual convention. Sort of, anyway. Kevin Rooney Jr., on behalf of Matchroom Boxing, requested clarity related to Smith’s mandated shot at Beterbiev’s belt during the WBC’s...
Boxing Scene
Usyk Manager on Talks For Fury Unification: ‘Everything Is Done From Our Side’
All that is apparently standing in the way of Oleksandr Usyk from getting his shot at the undisputed heavyweight championship is the green light from Tyson Fury. Egis Klimas, the longtime manager of the WBO, WBA, IBO and IBF heavyweight champion from Ukraine, suggested in a recent interview that they had done their part in negotiations — “everything” — to see their charge take on WBC heavyweight titlist Tyson Fury next year. Fury is backed by Frank Warren of Queensberry Promotions and Bob Arum of Top Rank.
Idaho8.com
Sargeant to run practice in Brazil in pursuit of F1 license
Williams will give Logan Sargeant an additional practice session at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in an effort to move the American closer to earning the Super License he needs to compete on the Formula One grid next season. Sargeant is a a 21-year-old from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, hoping to become the first American on the F1 grid since Alexander Rossi in 2015. Sargeant has been named Nicholas Latifi’s replacement at Williams next year assuming he earns his Super License in next weekend’s Formula 2 finale at Abu Dhabi. To help him get a little closer, Williams will have Sargeant run FP2 in Alex Albon’s car on Saturday.
