Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Decade of Passive Income
Electric vehicles. Hydrogen power. Battery technology. The hype around clean energy investments hit stratospheric heights in 2020 and 2021. But in 2022, many investors have felt the air seep out of the clean energy bubble, and many of these stocks are down 80% or even more than 90%. There is a ton of risk in buying into these early-stage clean energy companies since most of them are losing money or not even generating any sales at the moment.
Woonsocket Call
Bioceres Crop Solutions Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Results
Revenues increased 71% compared to 1Q22 pro forma numbers. 1Q23 Adjusted EBITDA nearly doubled YoY, reaching $73 million on an LTM basis after excluding HB4 pre-launch costs. Announced agreement with Syngenta Seedcare supporting inoculant growth internationally. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (Bioceres) (NASDAQ: BIOX), a fully integrated provider of crop productivity...
Woonsocket Call
Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Results of the Special Shareholder Meeting Relating to the Proposed Reorganization With abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
Today, Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (the “Acquired Fund”), a New York Stock Exchange-listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol “IVH”, announced that it held its Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) on November 9, 2022. At the Meeting, shareholders of the Acquired Fund voted to approve the reorganization of the Acquired Fund into abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (the “Acquiring Fund”), a New York Stock Exchange-listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol “ACP” (the “Reorganization”).
Woonsocket Call
Athersys, Inc. Announces Closing of $5.5 Million Confidentially Marketed Public Offering
Athersys, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHX) today announced the closing of its previously announced confidentially marketed public offering with healthcare-focused U.S. institutional investors for the purchase of 5,004,545 shares of the Company’s common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to 10,009,090 of common stock at a combined purchase price of $1.10, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $5.5 million before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. The warrants have an exercise price of $1.10 per share, are exercisable immediately following the date of issuance and will expire five years from the date of issuance.
Chart to buy industrial tool maker Howden for $4.4 billion in clean energy bet
Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturer Chart Industries Inc (GTLS.N) said on Wednesday it would buy UK-based industrial equipment maker Howden for $4.4 billion, in a bet on growing demand for clean energy technology.
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup that's building a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup making sustainable aviation fuel from ethanol. The Breakthrough Energy fund made the grant to LanzaJet, which is building its first commercial plant. LanzaJet's ethanol is derived from products like sugarcane and waste corn. An organization founded by Bill Gates has...
Woonsocket Call
Goodbody Health Limited Publishes Financial Results Q3 2022
ST PETER PORT, GUERNSEY / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / Goodbody Health Limited (AQSE:GDBY)(OTCQB:GDBYF) ("Goodbody" or the "Company"), today announces its Q3 2022 unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the nine months to 30 September 2022. The revenue at £9.29m was £0.59m lower than the comparative period in 2021. As anticipated, the Q3 quarter was lower than Q2 due to the expected decline in COVID testing due to the change in travel requirements and a reduction of countries requiring testing and the time required for piloting new services.
Chronicle
Don Brunell Commentary: Recycling Lithium Batteries Must Accelerate for EVs to Succeed
Demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is soaring, accelerated by climate change concerns. EVs reduce tailpipe emissions from cars, trucks and buses, which are responsible for 30 percent of our greenhouse gas pollutants. The switch to EVs is worldwide and growing. The Simply Insurance website projects by 2040, 58 percent of...
marketplace.org
As EV sales accelerate, battery makers face a new shortage of a crucial mineral: graphite
Ford Motor Co. reports that it sold twice as many electric vehicles in the month that just ended as it did in October of last year. But as demand for electrics is surging, manufacturers are facing yet another shortage of yet another crucial material — not lithium this time, but graphite.
Woonsocket Call
ESGBreaks – Reklaim Ltd. (TSX.V: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF) Addressing Growing Demand for Fully Compliant Data Solutions
Reklaim (TSX.V: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF), the destination for consumers to access and reclaim their data, is focused on solutions that benefit both the consumer and advertisers by offering transparency, choice and value. “The days when companies collected consumer data and sold it to advertisers without their consent are rapidly ending as privacy regulations expand worldwide. In addition, tech companies are taking action to reduce data mining by mobile applications. At the same time, advertisers still need data to fuel marketing strategies, leading to a growing demand for fully compliant consumer data solutions. Reklaim addresses that demand with a privacy-compliant identity ecosystem that gives consumers options to earn from their data while providing new datasets to brands and advertisers,” reads a recent article. “The company’s ecosystem allows consumers to see how much their data is sold annually and how many companies are buying and selling their information. Users are also given options to earn points as additional compensation for answering polls – activities that produce additional verified datasets advertisers can access for a fee. Reklaim’s solutions additionally increase data quality.”
rigzone.com
GE, Shell To Decarbonize LNG Using Hydrogen
GE Gas Power and Shell will pursue pathways to reduce the carbon intensity of Shell's LNG supply projects around the world. — GE Gas Power and Shell will pursue pathways to reduce the carbon intensity of Shell’s LNG supply projects around the world. GE said that, with global...
Woonsocket Call
Albertsons Companies Issues Statement Regarding the Delay of the Washington State Court’s Hearing on its Special Dividend Payment
Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) (“Albertsons Cos.” or “the Company”) today announced that the Washington State Court has postponed the date of the hearing regarding the temporary restraining order (“TRO”) granted to the State of Washington. The TRO restrains the Company from paying the previously announced $6.85 per share Special Dividend (the “Special Dividend”) to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 24, 2022.
Woonsocket Call
Zelis® Acquires Payspan®, Strengthens New Zelis Advanced Payment PlatformSM and Expands Market Presence
Zelis accelerates its purpose to modernize the business of healthcare through connected platform and expansion of offerings for healthcare insurers, providers, and their members. Zelis®, a company modernizing the business of healthcare, announced today the completion of its acquisition of Payspan®, a leader in healthcare electronic payment and reimbursement automation...
Woonsocket Call
NCR to Participate in Citi’s 2022 FinTech Conference
NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Michael D. Hayford will participate in a fireside chat at Citi’s FinTech Conference on November 14, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and replay of the session will be available in the...
Woonsocket Call
Savvy Wealth Completes $11 Million Capital Raise
Latest round led by Cal Berkeley’s ‘The House Fund’ follows an initial $7M raise earlier this year. Savvy Wealth, a digital-first platform for financial advisors centered around modernizing human financial advice, announced today that it has raised $11 million in Series A-1 funding led by The House Fund. Additional investors include Index Ventures and Thrive Capital, who also participated in its Seed round, as well as new investor Brewer Lane Ventures. The fresh capital demonstrates confidence in Savvy’s business model by new and existing investors that include founders of Plaid, Instacart, Figma, Opendoor, Flexport and several other strategic partners.
Woonsocket Call
Global Financial Solutions Asia Launches Discretionary Management Service
Global Financial Solutions Asia is a leading provider of fund management and investment solutions, with a strong focus on serving small and medium sized funds. Global Financial Solutions Asia is excited to announce the launch of their new discretionary management service. Their team of experienced professionals are dedicated to providing their clients with tailored investment solutions that meet their specific needs and objectives. Unlike other investment management services, they work on a performance-based model, which eliminates any fees if their portfolio does not perform.
Woonsocket Call
Softchoice Announces Release of its First ESG Report
Softchoice Corporation (“Softchoice” or the “Company”) (TSX: SFTC) today has released its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report details how Softchoice and its people have contributed to the betterment of our communities, colleagues and society through three ESG pillars:. Developing viable and environmentally...
Woonsocket Call
U.S. Bank Technology and Operations Leader to Retire in Late 2023
U.S. Bank (NYSE: USB) announced executive leadership changes today that will change how the company manages technology and operations for its employees and customers. Jeff von Gillern, vice chair of Technology and Operations Services, intends to retire from the company in late 2023 after more than 20 years of service to the organization.
rigzone.com
Iberdrola Investing $47B In Energy Transition In 2023-25
Iberdrola will invest over $47 billion during the 2023-2025 period to promote the energy transition, employment, and zero net emissions. Spanish energy firm Iberdrola will invest over $47 billion during the 2023-2025 period to promote the energy transition, employment, and zero net emissions. This was announced by the company in...
pv-magazine-usa.com
ESS tapped by Consumers Energy for Michigan microgrid battery deployment
Energy Storage Systems Inc. (ESS), a manufacturer of iron flow batteries, was retained by the Michigan utility Consumers Energy to supply batteries to a solar-plus-energy storage microgrid project powering a gas compression facility. Consumers Energy will deploy the company’s Energy Warehouse solution to deliver a 20-plus- year long-duration energy system....
Comments / 0