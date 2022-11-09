IAA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of IAA, Inc. - IAA

Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
NYSE to Suspend Trading Immediately in Warrants of Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (SPGS WS) and Commence Delisting Proceedings
The New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”, the “Exchange”) announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the warrants of Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”), each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Class A common stock— ticker symbol SPGS WS — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company’s warrants will be suspended immediately. Trading in the Company’s Class A common stock — ticker symbol SPGS — and units — ticker symbol SPGS.U — will continue on the NYSE.
Woonsocket Call
Athersys, Inc. Announces Closing of $5.5 Million Confidentially Marketed Public Offering
Athersys, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHX) today announced the closing of its previously announced confidentially marketed public offering with healthcare-focused U.S. institutional investors for the purchase of 5,004,545 shares of the Company’s common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to 10,009,090 of common stock at a combined purchase price of $1.10, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $5.5 million before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. The warrants have an exercise price of $1.10 per share, are exercisable immediately following the date of issuance and will expire five years from the date of issuance.
Woonsocket Call
XP Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement With Itaúsa
XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), announced today that it has signed a share purchase agreement with Itaúsa S.A. Under this agreement, XP will purchase 5,500,000 outstanding Class A common shares from Itaúsa S.A., equivalent to approximately U$105 million, in the same conditions for which Itaúsa sold 10,000,000 Class A shares on November 9th, 2022. XP should utilize its existing cash to fund this share repurchase and the shares should be held in treasury. This transaction is not part of the Share Repurchase Program announced by XP on May 11th, 2022.
Woonsocket Call
TrustBIX Inc. Announces Stock Option Grants
Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2022) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) (OTCQB: TBIXF) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") announces that, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Board of Directors has approved a grant of stock options to its directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase an aggregate of up to 3,000,000 common shares pursuant to its stock option plan ("Options"). The Options have an exercise price of $0.05 per common share and will vest immediately. The Options expire April 30, 2023.
Woonsocket Call
Completion of previously announced Master Sale Agreement on November 2, 2022
We refer to the press release dated November 2, 2022, when Cool Company Ltd. (“CoolCo”) announced a transaction to acquire four special purpose companies with contracted LNG carriers, the 2021 built Kool Orca, the 2020 built Kool Firn, and 2015 built Kool Boreas and Kool Baltic, from Quantum Crude Tankers Ltd (“QCT”), an affiliate of EPS Ventures Ltd (“EPS”).
Woonsocket Call
U.S. Bank Technology and Operations Leader to Retire in Late 2023
U.S. Bank (NYSE: USB) announced executive leadership changes today that will change how the company manages technology and operations for its employees and customers. Jeff von Gillern, vice chair of Technology and Operations Services, intends to retire from the company in late 2023 after more than 20 years of service to the organization.
Woonsocket Call
Global Financial Solutions Asia Launches Discretionary Management Service
Global Financial Solutions Asia is a leading provider of fund management and investment solutions, with a strong focus on serving small and medium sized funds. Global Financial Solutions Asia is excited to announce the launch of their new discretionary management service. Their team of experienced professionals are dedicated to providing their clients with tailored investment solutions that meet their specific needs and objectives. Unlike other investment management services, they work on a performance-based model, which eliminates any fees if their portfolio does not perform.
Woonsocket Call
Trailer and Cargo Container Tracking Market Report 2022: Installed Base of Active Cargo Tracking Units will Reach 33 Million by 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Trailer and Cargo Container Tracking - 10th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Trailer and cargo container tracking is a subsegment of asset tracking that aims to increase operational efficiency and security in transport chains. The publisher's definition of a real-time tracking solution is a system that, at minimum, incorporates data logging, satellite positioning, and data communications to a back office application through cellular or satellite networks. The tracking device can be designed to track the trailer, intermodal container, rail freight wagon, air freight ULD or the cargo itself.
Woonsocket Call
Bioceres Crop Solutions Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Results
Revenues increased 71% compared to 1Q22 pro forma numbers. 1Q23 Adjusted EBITDA nearly doubled YoY, reaching $73 million on an LTM basis after excluding HB4 pre-launch costs. Announced agreement with Syngenta Seedcare supporting inoculant growth internationally. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (Bioceres) (NASDAQ: BIOX), a fully integrated provider of crop productivity...
Woonsocket Call
TPD Claims Lawyers (TCL) is redefining TPD claims with their “No-Win-No-Fee” policy and impeccable services
TPD Claims Lawyers (TCL) is a speciality firm under the prestigious Carter Capner Group which has been providing Queensland with superior legal services for over 75 years. Simplified for the layman, TPD stands for Total and Permanent Disability. TPD benefits are usually lump sums paid to one who lodges a TPD claim due to inability to ever go back to one's normal job or any other suitable work because of injuries or illnesses. To claim superannuation TPD benefits, the individual usually don't have to be unfit for all work; only suitable work given the person's education, training or experience for the long-term. Some TPD policies include retraining clauses.
Woonsocket Call
AICPA & CIMA Launch ESG Fundamentals Certificate
Program Offers First Step in Learning Journey for High-Growth Area of Business Reporting and Assurance. AICPA & CIMA, which together form the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, are offering a new certificate that provides foundational knowledge on critical topics related to environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting and assurance. The growing demand for ESG data – driven by investors, lenders, customers and, increasingly, policymakers – makes this a high priority category for skills development within the accounting profession.
Woonsocket Call
Fintoch Hackathon Product Launch Event Reveals Financial Public Chain
As a result of the international situation, a bear market has prevailed in the stock, bond and crypto markets, and many projects have been submerged in recessionary market conditions. However, the tougher the market conditions are, the more the capabilities of the project are being tested. Recently, Fintoch, a DeFi project from North America, held a Hackathon Launch Event in Los Angeles on the 28th of October, showcasing the latest technological breakthroughs and achievements of the top-notch teams that have previously collaborated through the Prodigy Program. The CEO of Fintoch even announced the team’s subsequent key plan during the conference namely a financial public chain, which has ignited the enthusiasm of many crypto enthusiasts and cryptocurrency founders in the audience.
Woonsocket Call
Goodbody Health Limited Publishes Financial Results Q3 2022
ST PETER PORT, GUERNSEY / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / Goodbody Health Limited (AQSE:GDBY)(OTCQB:GDBYF) ("Goodbody" or the "Company"), today announces its Q3 2022 unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the nine months to 30 September 2022. The revenue at £9.29m was £0.59m lower than the comparative period in 2021. As anticipated, the Q3 quarter was lower than Q2 due to the expected decline in COVID testing due to the change in travel requirements and a reduction of countries requiring testing and the time required for piloting new services.
Woonsocket Call
Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Vision Hydrogen Corporation (OTCMKTS: VIHD) is a renewable energy company with a primary focus on developing clean hydrogen production facilities which supply clean hydrogen to manufacturers and gas and power traders. They also work with consumers in the industrial and heavy and marine transportation sectors. Earlier this month, Vision Hydrogen...
Woonsocket Call
Structured Cabling Market Projected to be Valued at US$ 22.76 Billion by 2031, TMR Study
WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - Increasing investments for advancing infrastructures in telecommunications industry and rising customer requirement for faster internet connectivity are key drivers for the structured cabling market. Rising subscriber numbers in the telecommunications industry are compelling the telecom operators to upgrade and enhance their existing network infrastructures. This trend is expected to bode well for the market. The structured cabling market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 7.25% over the forecast period of 2021 - 2031, states a recent research report.
Woonsocket Call
NEJM Evidence Publishes Results for ImmunityBio’s QUILT 3.032 Registrational Trial of IL-15 Superagonist N-803 Plus BCG in Patients with Bladder Cancer
Primary endpoint met in high-risk carcinoma in situ (CIS) cohort with 71% complete response rate (CR) with a median duration of response of 26.6 months, a 53% CR rate at 24 months and a safety profile comparable to BCG alone. This novel IL-15 superagonist N-803 – referred to as nogpendekin...
Woonsocket Call
Softchoice Announces Release of its First ESG Report
Softchoice Corporation (“Softchoice” or the “Company”) (TSX: SFTC) today has released its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report details how Softchoice and its people have contributed to the betterment of our communities, colleagues and society through three ESG pillars:. Developing viable and environmentally...
Woonsocket Call
Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) is down just about 2% the day after reporting weak third quarter earnings and lowering its guidance for the coming quarter. But that drop of 2% is on the coattails of the broader market which is surging after the October Consumer Price Index (CPI) number came in lower than expected. Immediately after the company released its earnings report, the stock was down 6%.
Woonsocket Call
ERC is helping SMEs in the USA get valuable tax credits by keeping staff happy
ERC is assisting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the US to receive tax credits for keeping their employees on the payroll during the Covid pandemic. ERC, which stands for Employees Retention Credit, is a US-based ERC tax credit specialist service to help small and medium US businesses to receive the employee tax credits. The company offers a 100% Done-For-You Employee Retention Tax Credit application processing service. Business owners can fill out an online questionnaire with their relevant data and instructions provided by EmployeesRetention.Credit (ERC), whereas they will provide documents needed for the application process.
Condition of release amended for former IES CEO and president
A U.S. District judge has amended conditions of release for the former CEO and president of IES or International Education Services for immigrant children, who earlier this year were indicted on embezzlement charges. According to the orders for Ruben Gallegos Sr. and Ruben Gallegos Jr., signed by Judge Fernando Rodriguez...
Comments / 0