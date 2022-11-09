ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How the College Football Playoff committee, ESPN analysts explained Oregon’s No. 6 ranking

The latest College Football Playoff ranking came out on Tuesday night, and it was a pleasant viewing experience for fans of the Oregon Ducks. After the chaos that took place last weekend at the top of the rankings, Oregon moved up two spots to No. 6. Should the Ducks win the rest of the games on their schedule, they would have a very strong case to be included among the four playoff teams. One of the biggest arguments against them, though, remains that 46-point loss to the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in the first game of the season. After the rankings were...
EUGENE, OR
ESPN

Georgia claims top spot in CFP's rankings after emphatic win

Georgia took over the top spot in the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings released Tuesday night, after its impressive 27-13 win over previous No. 1 Tennessee last weekend. Meanwhile, TCU jumped three spots to No. 4 heading into its big Saturday showdown at No. 18 Texas. "They've got six...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

College Football Playoff rankings: Should USC be four spots ahead of UCLA?

Dissecting the brief, eight-year history of the College Football Playoff can be quite an entertaining exercise. There are plenty of enlightening takeaways, such as Alabama’s record seven appearances, or the fact Oklahoma has made the playoff four times but never advanced past the semifinal round. But perhaps the most...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sporting News

College football rankings: Tennessee's back-door playoff scenario remains wide open

Tennessee is the first team out of the College Football Playoff according to the second set of rankings, but the back door is wide open. That is the message the CFP committee sent by putting the Volunteers at No. 5 on Tuesday. Tennessee (8-1) is the top one-loss team behind the unbeaten quartet of No. 1 Georgia (9-0), No. 2 Ohio State (9-0), No. 3 Michigan (9-0) and No. 4 TCU (9-0).
KNOXVILLE, TN
theScore

CFB betting: Value on the College Football Playoff and Heisman Trophy

In college football, it's almost unheard of to lose convincingly but have your College Football Playoff chances improve. It's even more improbable that not only has no one seemed to notice, but the odds have lengthened far more than they should have. College Football Playoff odds. Georgia +110. Ohio State...
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

College Football Playoff national championship odds updated

The College Football Playoff race was drastically shaken up following an action-packed Week 10, according to the updated national championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook this week. Following Georgia's win over Tennessee, the Bulldogs are one of four unbeaten teams left in the Power Five, along with Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. These four teams all have greater than 30/1 odds of bringing home the trophy, per the experts.
GEORGIA STATE

