Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification ProgramAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Nashville Nonprofit Partners with Metro Schools to Offer Tech to FamiliesAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make ChangeAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
Georgia is College Football Playoff’s new No. 1; Penn State moves up
Georgia was the new No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night, followed by Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. The Bulldogs’ rise from No. 3 was no surprise after their dominant victory against previously top-ranked Tennessee on Saturday. Clemson, which was No. 4 in the selection committee’s...
How the College Football Playoff committee, ESPN analysts explained Oregon’s No. 6 ranking
The latest College Football Playoff ranking came out on Tuesday night, and it was a pleasant viewing experience for fans of the Oregon Ducks. After the chaos that took place last weekend at the top of the rankings, Oregon moved up two spots to No. 6. Should the Ducks win the rest of the games on their schedule, they would have a very strong case to be included among the four playoff teams. One of the biggest arguments against them, though, remains that 46-point loss to the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in the first game of the season. After the rankings were...
ESPN
Georgia claims top spot in CFP's rankings after emphatic win
Georgia took over the top spot in the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings released Tuesday night, after its impressive 27-13 win over previous No. 1 Tennessee last weekend. Meanwhile, TCU jumped three spots to No. 4 heading into its big Saturday showdown at No. 18 Texas. "They've got six...
College football recruiting rankings for 2023 updated
We saw another shake-up in the college football recruiting rankings for 2023 after a whirlwind few months that saw a series of bombshell commitments. Not least the pledge of No. 1 overall player Arch Manning, who ended his long and high-profile recruiting process by announcing he'll attend Texas. ...
The second College Football Playoff rankings are out
It was a wild, wild week of college football, with several top teams going down. The coaches and Associated Press had their say, what about the College Football Playoff rankings committee?. The committee was under some fire last week due to the first iteration of the College Football Playoff rankings,...
College football TV schedule, picks: Week 11 games on Friday night to watch
The college football schedule turns to Week 11 coming off three weekdays of action and now comes a triple-header of games on Friday night. Including one matchup in the AAC, another in the Mountain West, and one game out of the Pac-12 featuring a top 10 team. Here's your schedule for the football ...
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff rankings: Should USC be four spots ahead of UCLA?
Dissecting the brief, eight-year history of the College Football Playoff can be quite an entertaining exercise. There are plenty of enlightening takeaways, such as Alabama’s record seven appearances, or the fact Oklahoma has made the playoff four times but never advanced past the semifinal round. But perhaps the most...
Arizona high school football roundup: Casteel win upends Open rankings; ALA-QC, Higley post victories
Here is a roundup of key Arizona high school football games played on Thursday night. The final week of the regular season wraps up Friday and AIA playoff brackets will be released on Saturday. Casteel downs Corona, upends Open rankings By Ben Stapley ...
Game Preview: Florida State at UCF
Will the Seminoles rebound from an embarrassing loss in their season-opener?
Tigers tumble in latest CFP rankings
The College Football Playoff Selection Committee revealed its second set of top 25 rankings on Tuesday night. Clemson (8-1, 6-0 ACC) fell down to No. 10 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings (...)
David Hicks, nation's No. 1 defensive lineman and Texas A&M pledge, visiting Oregon Ducks this weekend
When Paetow High School (Texas) five-star defensive lineman David Hicks committed to Texas A&M in late September, he chose the Aggies over several others finalists. Among them was the Oregon Ducks, who had previously hosted the 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive lineman on a visit and had built a ...
Inexperienced teams collide as Oregon St. hosts Florida AM
Both the Oregon State Beavers and Florida A&M Rattlers are trying to break in rosters that include nine new players
Sporting News
College football rankings: Tennessee's back-door playoff scenario remains wide open
Tennessee is the first team out of the College Football Playoff according to the second set of rankings, but the back door is wide open. That is the message the CFP committee sent by putting the Volunteers at No. 5 on Tuesday. Tennessee (8-1) is the top one-loss team behind the unbeaten quartet of No. 1 Georgia (9-0), No. 2 Ohio State (9-0), No. 3 Michigan (9-0) and No. 4 TCU (9-0).
CBS Sports releases updated bowl, College Football Playoff projections after wild Week 10
The last month of the regular season is off and running, and teams are starting to become bowl eligible. That’s why CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm has shaken up his bowl projections — and his College Football Playoff has a new look after a wild Week 10. TCU...
theScore
CFB betting: Value on the College Football Playoff and Heisman Trophy
In college football, it's almost unheard of to lose convincingly but have your College Football Playoff chances improve. It's even more improbable that not only has no one seemed to notice, but the odds have lengthened far more than they should have. College Football Playoff odds. Georgia +110. Ohio State...
247Sports
College Football Playoff national championship odds updated
The College Football Playoff race was drastically shaken up following an action-packed Week 10, according to the updated national championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook this week. Following Georgia's win over Tennessee, the Bulldogs are one of four unbeaten teams left in the Power Five, along with Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. These four teams all have greater than 30/1 odds of bringing home the trophy, per the experts.
Comments / 0