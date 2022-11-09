Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
MailOrder420 is Now Shipping Legal Marijuana to All 50 States
A company spokesperson stated, as more and more states are making marijuana legal, it is causing a "national mail order weed race." "The mail order marijuana race is in full fledge. Companies such as SFV Cookies and popular dispensaries around Colorado have started to offer shipping services," the spokesperson noted, adding that most of these shipping services evolved from delivery services in legal states.
Woonsocket Call
Tropical Storm Nicole weakens to depression, reaches Georgia
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm had sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago.
Woonsocket Call
Minnesota Power Ready to Move Next Phase of EnergyForward Following MPUC Approval of Resource Plan
The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission today unanimously approved Minnesota Power’s 15-year Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), the regulatory roadmap for the company’s EnergyForward vision to provide 100% carbon-free energy by 2050 while maintaining safe, reliable and affordable electric serve to its customers. Building on an extensive process that involved...
Woonsocket Call
Magaziner upsets Fung for U.S. District 2
PROVIDENCE – Democrats swept every statewide office and both congressional districts in this year’s midterm elections, with Gov. Dan McKee elected to a full term with over 57% of the vote. “We’re just getting started,” McKee said. “Tonight, let’s celebrate this victory, and tomorrow, let’s get to work,...
Comments / 0