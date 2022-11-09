Read full article on original website
wsiu.org
Vienna students learn from veterans at their annual ceremony
Vienna students had the chance to learn from veterans Thursday. During the Flag raising, a salute to veteran program Vienna high school and grade school students learned what it means to be a veteran. The students heard from a variety of speakers about sacrifice, pride, honor and more. Special guest...
wsiu.org
Centerstone is seeking volunteers from the Jackson County Business sector to join their Youth Community Collaboration Committee
Centerstone’s Youth Community Collaboration Committee is looking for volunteers for their next meeting in December. The Youth Community Collaboration Committee is a group of young adult volunteers working to prevent violence and delinquency among youth. By giving them a strong community support system, their engagement helps them to decrease...
wsiu.org
Local AAUW chapter will get SIU Campus Climate Survey data
Carbondale's chapter of the American Association of University Women will get a peek at SIU's recent campus climate survey results Tuesday. SIU System Diversity Officer Sheila Caldwell and SIU Carbondale Vice Chancellor for Anti-Racism, Diversity, and Inclusion Paul Frazier are scheduled to present findings at the virtual meeting. Elaine Jurkowski...
KFVS12
Crews respond to fire at building under construction behind Jefferson Elementary in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the new building under construction behind Jefferson Elementary School. Crews were called to the scene at 9:07 a.m. on Thursday, November 10. When they arrived, no smoke was showing, but crews said they were able to...
KFVS12
Catching up with newly elected Williamson County sheriff
As temperatures drop this weekend, you might think it's time to turn on the heat. But before you do, local firefighters have some tips to help keep you safe. If the Redhawks make the playoffs, is the university equipped to host a playoff game in Cape Girardeau?. What's next for...
wsiu.org
WSIU’s Mid-America Emmy-award winning production ‘InFocus’ returns for a new season
CARBONDALE, ILL. - WSIU Public Broadcasting, the public media arm of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, is proud to announce the return of our flagship program, InFocus, on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7pm on the WSIU stations and to highlight the accomplishments of series producer Julie Staley. WSIU’s local television production,...
wfcnnews.com
West Frankfort dispatcher helps family successfully deliver baby
WEST FRANKFORT - A local telecommunicator was honored on Tuesday night for her efforts to help a family successfully deliver a baby last month. On October 8th, Dispatch Corporal Sarah Emberton received a 911 call from a caller requesting an ambulance for his pregnant wife who believed she was having the baby.
northcountynews.org
Fate of the county care center has been decided
Even though there weren’t many contested local races on the ballots, there was a good turn out of voters casting ballots on Tuesday. Randolph County reported 56 percent voter turnout while Monroe County reported 59.25 percent turnout. In Randolph County, there was a proposition question pertaining to the future...
wsiu.org
WSIU Almanac 11.8.22
Rebound invites community members across the Southern Illinois region to its open house to meet staff, students and graduates and learn about our programming, learning opportunities and impact on students across the region. Students work toward achieving their high school diploma or prepare to take the High School Equivalence exam. The open house runs on Thursday, November 10 from 5-7pm.
kbsi23.com
KY man killed in crash on I-57 in Williamson County, IL
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Kentucky man died in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 57 in Williamson County. A white truck tractor semi-trailer driven by David R. Vaughn, 41, of Fairfield, Ill. was traveling northbound on I-57 at milepost 52. A deer ran onto the road. Vaughn...
thunderboltradio.com
Semi-Tractor Trailer Crash Partially Blocking Road in Western Kentucky
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials say a semi-tractor trailer crash is still partially blocking the southbound lanes of Interstate 69, near the Graves-Marshall County Line. This crash is near the 35 mile marker in Marshall County, and has restricted southbound traffic to one lane. The tanker truck was hauling liquid asphalt...
wpsdlocal6.com
Teen reported missing in Paducah found safe Tuesday night, police say
PADUCAH — Paducah Police are asking for assistance locating a missing Paducah teen. According to a Tuesday morning release, 17-year-old Luke Pace was last seen in the area of Mohawk Drive in Paducah. He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 146 pounds. If you have information...
wfcnnews.com
W. Frankfort PE teacher issued remedial warning; expected to return to work
WEST FRANKFORT - The West Frankfort CUSD #168 school board voted at a special board meeting tonight to issue a remedial warning to an employee accused of denying the use of locker rooms to a transgender student. Mr. Cody Hiller, a physical education teacher at Frankfort Community High School, allegedly...
westkentuckystar.com
Kirksey man killed in farm accident
An apparent farming accident claimed the life of a Kirksey man on Tuesday night. The Graves County Sheriff's Department reported that first responders were dispatched to the 600 block of Parker Road in the Golo/Kirksey area of Graves County. They said a neighbor found 60-year-old Mark T. Diel of Kirksey...
wpsdlocal6.com
Write-in candidate wins Marion, Kentucky, mayoral race
MARION, KY — A write-in candidate has won the race for mayor of Marion, Kentucky. D'Anna Browning received 348 votes in Tuesday's election. That means she was able to defeat both candidates whose names appeared on the ballot: Donald Arflack, who received 231 votes, and Austin Valentine Jr., who received 117 votes.
KFVS12
Assault investigation leads to early morning chase
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation into an assault in Cape Girardeau led to an early morning chase into southern Illinois. According to Cape Girardeau Police, officers were investigating an assault which happened on the 1300 block of N. Mount Auburn just before 2 a.m. on Thursday, November 10.
krcu.org
Southeast MO State Rep. Election Results: Nov. 8, 2022
All Southeast MO State Representatives ran in unopposed campaigns, except for the 147th, which covers Cape Girardeau County. A total of 10,810 votes were tallied in the race. John Voss, the Republican, garnered 6,971 votes for the win at 64%. Andy Leighton, the Democrat, brought in 3,390 votes at 31%. Greg Tlapek, the Libertarian collected 449 votes at 4% overall.
KFVS12
Jeff Diederich takes over as the new Williamson Co. sheriff
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A new sheriff is taking over in Williamson County. On Tuesday night, November 8, Jeff Diederich won the race. Diederich said he wants to add more leadership, training and funding for services in Williamson County. Diederich has more than 10 years of law enforcement background, most...
thunderboltradio.com
Investigation Continues Into Fatal Graves County Fire
An investigation is ongoing by the Kentucky Fire Marshall’s Office following a fatal fire in Graves County. Sheriff Jon Hayden said Graves County Emergency Services were called Tuesday morning around 5:15, to 120 Mountain Ridge Road. Officials responded to a residential house fire with someone trapped. When arriving, reports...
wfcnnews.com
Governor Pritzker makes last minute campaign stop in Marion
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker made a last minute campaign stop early this morning in Southern Illinois. Governor Pritzker met with supporters at the Laborers Local 773 in Marion this morning at 7:00 a.m. Pritzker was joined by Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton, Comptroller Susanna Mendoza, Attorney General...
