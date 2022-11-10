Election results: Democrats maintain control of Colorado State Board of Ed

Democrats will maintain control of the Colorado State Board of Education and might expand their majority in an election that many education observers called one of the most important on the ballot.

Democrat Kathy Plomer, a former Adams 12 school board president, won decisively in the election for a new statewide at-large seat on the Colorado State Board of Education. She was running against Dan Maloit, a St. Vrain Valley parent who organized others in support of in-person school.

Incumbent Democrat Rebecca McClellan, who represents Arapahoe County and southeast Denver suburbs, won her re-election bid.

The closest race is for the new 8th Congressional District in Adams and Weld counties. Rhonda Solis, a former Greeley-Evans school board member and Latina community activist, still leads Republican Peggy Propst, an educator and former State Board member, but the race tightened significantly as more voters were counted Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, in El Paso County, Republican incumbent Steve Durham also was re-elected

Regardless of the outcome in CD-8, the Democrats will have the majority on a new, larger State Board of Education. The State Board is growing from seven members to nine due to Colorado’s growing population.

“I’m feeling very excited and honored,” Plomer said by phone from an election party at Denver’s Art Hotel. “I’m very glad I got a chance to talk to people all over Colorado about what matters to them in education.”

The election comes at a time when more voters think schools are on the wrong track, yet they’re deeply divided about what the right track would look like. Republicans had hoped victories by conservative school board candidates last year might open a path to take back the State Board, which Democrats have held since 2016. But Colorado voters favored Democrats in most races up and down the ballot.

Plomer said she hopes Democratic wins help put to rest some of the debates that dominated the campaign.

The current State Board is scheduled to adopt new social studies standards on Thursday, the conclusion of a lengthy process that saw a progressive coalition advocate for more inclusive social studies content required by state law and conservatives push back against standards they described as divisive and contrary to some parents’ values.

Republicans have proposed — again — adopting the conservative American Birthright civics program, which Democratic board members already rejected last month.

“I respect the process that we just went through, and now they’ll know they won’t have the votes to revisit this later,” said Plomer, who added that she’s looking forward to working on the school accountability system and addressing teacher shortages.

The next State Board will be responsible for overseeing unprecedented state intervention in the long-struggling Adams 14 school district, guiding recovery from pandemic learning disruptions, hearing charter appeals in school districts grappling with declining enrollment, and setting academic standards amid widespread polarization around what schools should teach.

In the new 8th Congressional District seat, Solis took the lead early Tuesday evening after initially trailing Propst, who represented El Paso County on the State Board a decade ago. Propst began to gain ground again Wednesday but as of Thursday morning, remains behind.

Solis is ahead among Adams County voters, while Propst has more votes in the Weld and Larimer counties portion of the district.

CD-8 is considered the most competitive district in the state and one of the most closely watched. It contains a large share of Hispanic voters and unaffiliated voters and went narrowly for Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

Two incumbents are returning to the State Board of Education as well.

In the 6th Congressional District, incumbent Democrat McClellan defeated Republican Molly Lamar, a Cherry Creek parent and former teacher.

And in the 5th Congressional District representing Colorado Springs and El Paso County, incumbent Republican Durham defeated long-shot Democratic challenger Joseph Shelton, a campus security guard and LGBTQ community activist.

Bureau Chief Erica Meltzer covers education policy and politics and oversees Chalkbeat Colorado’s education coverage. Contact Erica at emeltzer@chalkbeat.org .