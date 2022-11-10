ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Election results: Democrats maintain control of Colorado State Board of Ed

By Erica Meltzer
Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qE6qJ_0j3iY5Fm00

Democrats will maintain control of the Colorado State Board of Education and might expand their majority in an election that many education observers called one of the most important on the ballot.

Democrat Kathy Plomer, a former Adams 12 school board president, won decisively in the election for a new statewide at-large seat on the Colorado State Board of Education. She was running against Dan Maloit, a St. Vrain Valley parent who organized others in support of in-person school.

Incumbent Democrat Rebecca McClellan, who represents Arapahoe County and southeast Denver suburbs, won her re-election bid.

The closest race is for the new 8th Congressional District in Adams and Weld counties. Rhonda Solis, a former Greeley-Evans school board member and Latina community activist, still leads Republican Peggy Propst, an educator and former State Board member, but the race tightened significantly as more voters were counted Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, in El Paso County, Republican incumbent Steve Durham also was re-elected

Regardless of the outcome in CD-8, the Democrats will have the majority on a new, larger State Board of Education. The State Board is growing from seven members to nine due to Colorado’s growing population.

“I’m feeling very excited and honored,” Plomer said by phone from an election party at Denver’s Art Hotel. “I’m very glad I got a chance to talk to people all over Colorado about what matters to them in education.”

The election comes at a time when more voters think schools are on the wrong track, yet they’re deeply divided about what the right track would look like. Republicans had hoped victories by conservative school board candidates last year might open a path to take back the State Board, which Democrats have held since 2016. But Colorado voters favored Democrats in most races up and down the ballot.

Plomer said she hopes Democratic wins help put to rest some of the debates that dominated the campaign.

The current State Board is scheduled to adopt new social studies standards on Thursday, the conclusion of a lengthy process that saw a progressive coalition advocate for more inclusive social studies content required by state law and conservatives push back against standards they described as divisive and contrary to some parents’ values.

Republicans have proposed — again — adopting the conservative American Birthright civics program, which Democratic board members already rejected last month.

“I respect the process that we just went through, and now they’ll know they won’t have the votes to revisit this later,” said Plomer, who added that she’s looking forward to working on the school accountability system and addressing teacher shortages.

The next State Board will be responsible for overseeing unprecedented state intervention in the long-struggling Adams 14 school district, guiding recovery from pandemic learning disruptions, hearing charter appeals in school districts grappling with declining enrollment, and setting academic standards amid widespread polarization around what schools should teach.

In the new 8th Congressional District seat, Solis took the lead early Tuesday evening after initially trailing Propst, who represented El Paso County on the State Board a decade ago. Propst began to gain ground again Wednesday but as of Thursday morning, remains behind.

Solis is ahead among Adams County voters, while Propst has more votes in the Weld and Larimer counties portion of the district.

CD-8 is considered the most competitive district in the state and one of the most closely watched. It contains a large share of Hispanic voters and unaffiliated voters and went narrowly for Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

Two incumbents are returning to the State Board of Education as well.

In the 6th Congressional District, incumbent Democrat McClellan defeated Republican Molly Lamar, a Cherry Creek parent and former teacher.

And in the 5th Congressional District representing Colorado Springs and El Paso County, incumbent Republican Durham defeated long-shot Democratic challenger Joseph Shelton, a campus security guard and LGBTQ community activist.

Bureau Chief Erica Meltzer covers education policy and politics and oversees Chalkbeat Colorado’s education coverage. Contact Erica at emeltzer@chalkbeat.org .

Comments / 0

Related
Chalkbeat

Colorado State Board restores cuts, approves inclusive social studies

Colorado social studies lessons must include the experiences and contributions of diverse groups: Latino, Indigenous, African American, Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander, religious minorities, and LGBTQ people. In a series of 4-3 party line votes Thursday, Democrats on the Colorado State Board of Education approved social studies standards with an expansive view of the American story and who has a place in it. The decision restored many specific references that...
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

Colorado election results: Proposition FF for free school meals passes

Colorado voters on Tuesday passed a measure that will help school districts offer free school meals for all students. Unofficial election results show Proposition FF ahead by a wide margin. Proposition FF will help pay for school meals by limiting state tax deductions for those making more than $300,000 per year — meaning those taxpayers would pay more in taxes. That revenue would be available to school districts that...
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

Newly re-elected Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on 8 education issues

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, who made education the centerpiece of his first term, has won re-election, defeating Republican challenger Heidi Ganahl by a wide margin. As governor, Polis made full-day kindergarten free to families and passed landmark legislation to create a universal preschool system. He also oversaw two years of major learning disruptions during the COVID pandemic.On the campaign trail, Polis focused on the positive, pointing out schools have more funding...
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

Indiana election results: Voters reject 4 school referendums for property tax increases

This article was co-published by Chalkbeat Indiana and WFYI as part of a collaboration for the 2022 school board elections. Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property tax levies failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election.Leaders at Brown County Schools, Delphi Community School Corp. in Carroll County, Medora Community School Corp. in Jackson County, and MSD of Wabash County could not convince their communities to support the...
INDIANA STATE
Chalkbeat

Michigan Democrats sweep elections for State Board of Education

In a year in which education debate has been dominated by Republican culture war attacks — from LGBTQ inclusivity to the teaching of critical race theory — Democrats swept contested races on Tuesday in a slate of university and K-12 board races in Michigan. Democrats Pamela Pugh and Mitchell Robinson took two contested seats on the State Board of Education, which sets education standards for Michigan schools. Their victories maintained a Democratic...
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

Quicker, targeted college education to better jobs, Colorado report says

College students need more ways to finish classes quickly and learn skills that employers are seeking — and businesses need to do a better job talking to students about career paths at an early age and partnering with colleges and universities so that education leads to better-paying jobs.Those are the conclusions of a recently released report from Colorado Succeeds, an advocacy group made up of education and business groups. Industry and higher...
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

What does a Democratic trifecta mean for Michigan schools?

In the days after Democrats swept the Michigan governor’s office and the state Legislature, a reality began to set in for public school advocates: Newfound power means they’ll be able to accomplish key initiatives that have stalled during decades of Republican control.Democrats now have a chance to follow through on their promises to overhaul school funding, repeal a law requiring struggling readers to be held back in third grade, require charter...
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

Teachers running for the Indiana Statehouse get mixed results in elections

Democratic newcomers spurred to run by this year’s controversial curriculum legislation largely trailed behind Republican incumbents in elections to the Indiana Statehouse, although a handful of teachers and other education-focused candidates were ahead in their races as of Wednesday, according to unofficial results. The newly elected legislators will head into a budget session in January 2023 that will likely include a debate over school funding as the state grapples with teacher shortages...
INDIANA STATE
Chalkbeat

Illinois Gov. Pritzker declares victory in bid for second term

This is a developing story.Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is headed for a second term. Unofficial results from the Associated Press showed the Democratic incumbent with a wide lead against his Republican challenger, state Sen. Darren Bailey. The outlet called the race for Pritzker shortly after polls closed on Tuesday.In his victory speech, Pritzker promised to fight for “a quality education that’s not just a prize you win for growing up in the...
ILLINOIS STATE
Chalkbeat

Tennessee election results: Gov. Bill Lee wins a second term

Gov. Bill Lee cruised to a second term in office in Tuesday’s election, partly on his campaign pledge to Tennessee parents and teachers to “make the most of the next four years” on education. But he offered few details on exactly what that will mean.The Associated Press reported that election results showed the Republican governor easily defeated Dr. Jason Martin, a Nashville physician and the Democratic Party’s nominee, whom he declined...
TENNESSEE STATE
Chalkbeat

Conservative politics drive fight for control of school boards in Carmel and around Indiana

Stephanie Flittner is a conservative from Carmel, an affluent suburb north of Indianapolis, and she’s active in local Republican circles. So Flittner was surprised when a group of conservatives in her community asked her to back out of the local school board race.“They’re like ‘we’re afraid that too many Republican candidates will split the slate and, essentially, we won’t be able to take over the board,’” Flittner said.Candidates are vying for...
CARMEL, IN
Chalkbeat

2022 midterms: In Michigan, Arizona and Wisconsin, education is central

In this year’s midterm elections, when control of Congress is up for grabs and the president says that democracy itself is on the line, how much do education issues really matter? Quite a bit, it turns out.The economy, abortion, and crime top the list of voter concerns, but schools are important too. In a Pew Research Center survey last month, 64% of registered voters said education is very important in how...
ARIZONA STATE
Chalkbeat

Election 2022: Why Colorado State Board of Ed matters

Colorado’s State Board of Education split along party lines in two contentious decisions this fall. Republicans wanted to base Colorado civics lessons on the conservative American Birthright curriculum instead of on academic standards developed by Colorado teachers and community members. Democrats rejected the GOP effort outright. Democrats also turned down an appeal from Ascent Classical Academy, siding with the Durango school board’s decision to reject a charter school that would have offered...
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

What Gov. Kathy Hochul’s win could mean for school budgets, mayoral control, and more

Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, who led the state as students returned to schools full time after COVID-related closures, won New York’s governor’s race on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.In a race that grew tighter in recent weeks, Hochul was declared the winner after getting 53% of the vote against Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, of Long Island, according to preliminary state Board of Elections results with 84% of election districts reporting. She is...
Chalkbeat

Fact-check: Weighing 5 claims from Michigan gubernatorial candidates

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says her challenger, Republican Tudor Dixon, downplayed the seriousness of children getting COVID and joked about guns around the time of the deadly Oxford school shooting. Tudor says Whitmer kept children out of school longer than other governors and that Michigan children are failing in reading under her watch. As Election Day approaches, Chalkbeat Detroit fact-checked these claims and others related to education. Here’s what we found:Dixon’s claim: “The...
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

New Jersey students of color demand more mental health resources

Newark and Elizabeth Public School students used their day off on Thursday to demand fewer police and more mental health resources and teachers in schools. Make the Road New Jersey youth leaders gathered dozens of teens in Elizabeth to call for more resources for students in public schools and greater transparency in school policies. As they marched down Broad Street in Elizabeth and made their way to Thomas Jefferson Arts Academy to continue...
ELIZABETH, NJ
Chalkbeat

Tennesseans list how Gov. Bill Lee can boost education in second term

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has promised that education will be a centerpiece of his second term in office.In his final campaign ad for reelection, he told parents and teachers “you have my word that we’ll make the most of the next four years.”But what should that look like?On the campaign trail, the Republican governor offered few specifics beyond promising to build on his first-term education agenda, which included more education choices...
TENNESSEE STATE
Chalkbeat

Here are the big education donors in NY’s governor’s race

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin, her Republican opponent, have built large campaign war chests as they seek to win New York state’s highest office on Tuesday. While education-focused groups haven’t stuck out as either candidate’s biggest donors, both candidates have received some substantial donations from those who exert influence on New York’s education world — helping to paint a clearer picture of who is hoping to have sway over schools policy. Hochul...
Chalkbeat

Where do Hochul and Zeldin stand on education?

On the surface, New Yorkers might assume that the state’s candidates for governor — Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican Lee Zeldin — would have polar opposite approaches to education if they were elected. And while that likely holds true in several ways, there are still many open questions about how both would craft policy for schools.Hochul has not focused much at all on education on the campaign trail, and while her...
Chalkbeat

Chicago-area schools have enrolled 425 migrant children bused from Texas

It’s been two months since migrants began arriving in Chicago by busload from Texas — part of a move by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, to send migrants arriving at his state’s border to Democratic-led cities. Among the nearly 3,700 migrants who have been bused to Chicago, at least 425 are school-aged children. Many of these migrants are seeking asylum. State records indicate these students have enrolled in 12 different school districts,...
CHICAGO, IL
Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
883K+
Views
ABOUT

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization committed to covering one of America’s most important stories: the effort to improve schools for all children, especially those who have historically lacked access to a quality education. Our reporters cover education nationally and at the local level, in Chicago, Colorado, Detroit, Indiana, Newark, New York, Philadelphia, and Tennessee, with more locations to come.

 https://chalkbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy