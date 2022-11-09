ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Live results show nail-biting ties for Santa Maria City Council District 3 and 4 races

By Christina Rodriguez
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 5 days ago
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Tuesday night election results showed nail-biting ties as of 10 p.m. for both Santa Maria City Council District 3 and 4 races.

There are four candidates on the ballot for Santa Maria City Council, and each showed 50% of votes on Election Night for their respective race.

On Wednesday morning with 100% of precincts reporting however, the ties began to break.

In District 3, Gloria Soto who has held office for four years is running against Steven Funkhouser. As of Wednesday morning, Funkhouser leads with 52% of the votes.

In District 4, candidates Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez and Carol Karamitsos are running for a seat on the city council. As of Wednesday, Aguilera-Hernandez leads with 51% of votes.

Candidates said they encourage those who can vote to go out and exercise their right.

Election Polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday. For more on the midterm elections stay tuned on your News Channel 3-12.

Comments / 0

 

News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
