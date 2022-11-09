ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Dave Chappelle to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ with musical guest Black Star

By Stephanie Thompson
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L3zWi_0j3iXepd00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — “Saturday Night Live” has announced that Ohio’s own Dave Chappelle will host the show on Nov. 12, 2022, in somewhat of a post-election tradition.

Saturday will mark Chappelle’s third time hosting “SNL” after an election in November. The show’s musical guest will be the hip-hop duo Black Star, which consists of Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli.

Dave Chappelle announces New Year’s Eve show in Columbus

Chappelle’s most recent appearance was two years ago on Nov. 7, 2020, just after the presidential race between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. At that time, Chappelle was fresh off his Yellow Springs, Ohio pandemic-era comedy series known as “Chappelle Summer Camp.” These live outdoor performances in his hometown, which took place during the height of the coronavirus and the country’s racial unrest, became the subject of the documentary “Dave Chappelle: Live in Real Life” and the impetus for his wildly popular “Dave Chappelle & Friends” summer comedy series in the small Ohio village.

Also during Chappelle’s 2020 “SNL” hosting gig, the Netflix star was joined by musical guest Foo Fighters less than two years before the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. The band was celebrating the 25th anniversary of its self-titled debut album. This past September, Chappelle appeared at tribute concerts in London and in Los Angeles honoring the late Hawkins.

Since 2020, the actor and producer has made headlines as the subject of controversies and dramatic events, such as when he was attacked on stage during a comedy performance at the Hollywood Bowl during the Netflix Is A Joke comedy festival in May.

In October 2021, he addressed the outrage over his Netflix special “The Closer,” in which comments he made about transgender people led to a protest and employee walkout outside the streaming company’s headquarters in Los Angeles, in a 5-minute video on social media.

This past February, after speaking out at a Yellow Springs Village Council meeting , he refuted reports that he “killed” an affordable housing development plan near his home. He eventually purchased the property from the group that sought to build on the land.

Chappelle’s first “SNL” hosting experience was in November 2016 following the presidential election between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, his performance earned him an Emmy Award.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Two dead in Horseheads tractor trailer crash

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people are dead after a tractor trailer crash off Interstate 86 in Horseheads Monday evening. New York State Police responded to the crash around 5:00 p.m. on the Route 13 ramp off I-86 eastbound in the Town of Horseheads. Police said it seemed the tractor trailer didn’t negotiate a curve […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
Popculture

'SNL' Won't Be Around 'Much Longer' According to Popular Comedian

Saturday Night Live has survived many changes over its nearly five decades on television, but one popular standup comedian believes the mass cast exodus that happened this past summer could lead to its end. Gabriel Iglesias thinks the show is on its last legs. He also believes he will never get a call from Lorne Michaels to host.
People

Chris Rock Will Become First Person to Perform Live on Netflix with 2023 Comedy Special

Chris Rock's first-of-its-kind live Netflix stand-up show is set for early 2023 Chris Rock is going live in a big way. On Thursday, Netflix announced the comedian, 57, will become the first artist ever to perform live on the streaming platform. The yet-to-be-titled comedy special will stream globally in early 2023, according to a press release, with further details to be announced at a later date. "Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation," Robbie Praw, Netflix vice president of stand-up and...
People

Dave Chappelle, Rihanna, Tyler Perry, More Join Will Smith for 'Epic' Screening of 'Emancipation'

Will Smith gathered a star-studded group of friends to watch his upcoming movie Emancipation. On Monday, Smith, 54, shared a pair of photos on Instagram from a private screening featuring Dave Chappelle, Tyler Perry, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Kenya Barris and more. He wrote in the caption, "EPIC night!! Thanx for coming to see #Emancipation. Hope ya'll enjoyed!!"
LOUISIANA STATE
Insider

'Friends' star Matthew Perry says Bruce Willis ended up guest starring on the show because he lost a bet

Matthew Perry said that Bruce Willis' Emmy-winning role on "Friends" happened because the "Die Hard" star lost a bet to the sitcom actor. In his new memoir titled "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," released on Tuesday, Perry recalled meeting Willis through their roles as Oz Oseransky and Jimmy Tudeski, respectively, in the 2000 comedy "The Whole Nine Yards."
Variety

Jeff Dunham Returns to Comedy Central This Month with New Special, Featuring One Puppet’s Joe Biden Makeover (EXCLUSIVE)

Comedian Jeff Dunham is returning to Comedy Central with a new one-hour special set to air during Thanksgving weekend later this month. The standup and his characters are behind “Jeff Dunham: Me the People,” which will premiere Friday, November 25th at 8 p.m. ET on the cabler. “Me the People,” which reps Dunham’s 11th stand-up special, was shot at the Warner Theatre in Washington, D.C. According to Comedy Central, the special features a new character (“Url” – as seen in press photos wearing a beanie and air pods) in addition to his well-known puppets like Walter — looking like President Joe Biden in...
WASHINGTON STATE
WETM 18 News

Josh Shapiro declares victory in Pennsylvania Governor race

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s Democrat Attorney General Josh Shapiro has declared victory in the race to become Pennsylvania’s 48th Governor. According to the Associated Press, with 94% of precincts reporting, Shapiro received 55% of the vote while Republican State Senator Doug Mastriano received 42%. “Tonight, voters from Gen Z to our seniors, voters from all walks […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Body found in Town of Elmira, Sheriff confirms

NOV. 9 UPDATE: Officials have provided some more information into the investigation of human remains that were found in the Town of Elmira on Tuesday. Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom said that no law enforcement agencies in the County have any missing person reports “that would fit this situation.” However, he added that the Sheriff’s […]
ELMIRA, NY
Collider

Dave Chappelle to Host This Week's 'Saturday Night Live' Despite Controversy

The current season of Saturday Night Live is already considered a landmark run – not only because of the show’s longevity, but also because high-profile producer Lorne Michaels saw a “mass exodus” of some fan-favorite cast members over the hiatus, and a whopping number of eight players left the expansive cast ahead of the Season 48 premiere. Now, the sketch comedy show might have to deal with a more serious crisis: Comedian Dave Chappelle has been announced as a host for the upcoming November 12 episode.
Popculture

'The Conners' Adding 'Shameless' Star for Guest Role, Reunion With Emma Kenney

The Conners is adding a Shameless star in a guest role this season, sparking an on-screen reunion with actress Emma Kenney. According to TV Line, William H. Macy will be turning up in at least one episode of The Conners during Season 5. Macy will be playing a character named Smitty, who is one of Dan's (John Goodman) old high school friends that has come back to Lanford for a visit. The big guest star role reunites Macy and Kenney, who played father and daughter Frank and Debbie Gallagher on all 11 seasons of Shameless.
The Independent

Weird Al Yankovic reacts to Daniel Radcliffe’s lead performance in new biopic

“Weird Al” Yankovic has commented on Daniel Radcliffe’s portrayal of himself in the new Roku biopic released on Friday (4 November). Radcliffe has stepped into the shoes of the American singer best known for parodying famous songs, such as the 1984 hit “Eat It”, which spoofs Michael Jackson’s “Beat It”, inWeird: The Al Yankovic Story. In a new interview with Variety, Yankovic, 63, reacted to the Harry Potter star’s performance, telling the publication that Radcliffe “absolutely nailed” the role. Explaining the decision to cast Radcliffe, the Grammy winner said he “generated a list of maybe half a dozen or...
Washington Examiner

Writers at Saturday Night Live boycott show over Dave Chappelle hosting: Report

A number of staff writers at Saturday Night Live are reportedly set to boycott the show following the announcement that comedian Dave Chappelle will return to host the post-election episode. Chappelle has been unabashedly staunch in his defense of comedy, and the comedy legend has cracked jokes in the past...
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy