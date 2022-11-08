Tennessee Department of Human Services has announced the distribution of Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Program (P-EBT) beginning this week. The distribution of P-EBT benefits covering summer 2022 has begun. Eligibility for P-EBT is based on National School Lunch Program qualification consistent with the 2021-2022 school year. P-EBT benefits will be available to children who were eligible to receive free meals through the National School Lunch Program or attended a Community Eligibility Program, Provision 2 or 3 school in the 2021-2022 school year, and as of Sunday, July 31.

