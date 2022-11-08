Read full article on original website
Related
Overton County News
Comptroller’s new Director of Local Government Finance named
Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury Jason Mumpower is pleased to announce that Sheila Reed is the state’s new Director of Local Government Finance. Local Government Finance plays a key role in ensuring Tennessee’s counties, metropolitan governments, municipalities, utility districts, and other governmental water and wastewater systems stay financially healthy.
Overton County News
Tennessee AG announces investigation into robocallers
Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti today announced the national Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force is enforcing investigations into two voice service providers over alleged involvement in illegal robocalls. The targets of the investigation are Michael Lansky LLC — doing business as Avid Telecom — and One Eye LLC. The national task...
Overton County News
Attorney General’s office refunds consumers after canceled events
Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced a consumer restitution program to provide refunds for canceled “Fan Fest” events organized by Walker Stalkers, LLC. Consumers wishing to request refunds (either for tickets purchased or for fees paid to participate as a vendor) must act quickly, as this program will only accept claims for approximately 120 days (January 30th, 2023).
Overton County News
TDOE releases 2021-22 graduation rate data
Tennessee Department of Education on Wednesday, Sept. 28 released the graduation rate data for the 2021-22 school year, which exceeds pre-pandemic levels. With a statewide rate of 89.8% of Tennessee high school students graduating on time in the 2021-22 school year, a total of 78 districts improved their graduation rates from last year, and 95% of eligible students in 53 districts graduated on time this year.
Overton County News
Projects to improve forest health and wildlife habitat announced
Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry (TDF) and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) have partnered with the Ruffed Grouse Society (RGS) to improve forest health and habitat for at-risk wildlife through forest restoration and management across the Cumberland Plateau. Visitors to Lone Mountain State Forest and Catoosa Wildlife Management Area (WMA) will reap the benefits of enhanced wildlife viewing and interpretive signage.
Overton County News
Farmers encouraged to keep the stubble during no-till November
Natural Resource Conservation Services (NRCS) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is encouraging Tennessee farmers to keep the tillage equipment in the machine shed during No-Till November.
Overton County News
State begins Summer P-EBT Distribution
Tennessee Department of Human Services has announced the distribution of Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Program (P-EBT) beginning this week. The distribution of P-EBT benefits covering summer 2022 has begun. Eligibility for P-EBT is based on National School Lunch Program qualification consistent with the 2021-2022 school year. P-EBT benefits will be available to children who were eligible to receive free meals through the National School Lunch Program or attended a Community Eligibility Program, Provision 2 or 3 school in the 2021-2022 school year, and as of Sunday, July 31.
Overton County News
State AG announces $84M payout to combat opioid crisis
Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced Friday, Nov. 4 that more than $84 million was paid to the state and local governments the previous day to be used to abate the opioid crisis in Tennessee. Tennessee has now received more than $128 million from the initial settlement payments with three national pharmaceutical companies and opioid manufacturer Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.
Overton County News
No Trash November urges keeping roadways clean
Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Nobody Trashes Tennessee announces its second No Trash November, a month-long statewide initiative encouraging Tennesseans to participate in cleanup events in their communities. Last year’s inaugural campaign included more than 1,000 volunteers who collected more than 46,000 pounds of litter from the state’s roadways.
Overton County News
Gas prices lower 5 cents in Tennessee
After jumping up slightly on Halloween weekend, pump prices across Tennessee have since shifted lower. Tennessee’s gas price average is now $3.28, which is 9 cents less expensive than one month ago and 13 cents more than one year ago. “We’re seeing a pretty significant amount of fluctuation in...
Comments / 0