Projects to improve forest health and wildlife habitat announced
Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry (TDF) and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) have partnered with the Ruffed Grouse Society (RGS) to improve forest health and habitat for at-risk wildlife through forest restoration and management across the Cumberland Plateau. Visitors to Lone Mountain State Forest and Catoosa Wildlife Management Area (WMA) will reap the benefits of enhanced wildlife viewing and interpretive signage.
Mark Thurman named TWRA Fisheries Division Chief
Mark Thurman has been named Fisheries Division Chief of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. A 36-year veteran for the TWRA, he moves into his new role after serving as the Fisheries Program Manager in TWRA’s Region III (Upper Cumberland, Chattanooga area) for the past 12 years.
Sutton promoted to asst. commissioner for CIS division
The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) announces the promotion of Danny Sutton to Assistant Commissioner for Consumer and Industry Services (CIS). Sutton has served as CIS Director since 2019, tasked with managing regulatory programs affecting consumer protection and safety.
TDOE releases 2021-22 graduation rate data
Tennessee Department of Education on Wednesday, Sept. 28 released the graduation rate data for the 2021-22 school year, which exceeds pre-pandemic levels. With a statewide rate of 89.8% of Tennessee high school students graduating on time in the 2021-22 school year, a total of 78 districts improved their graduation rates from last year, and 95% of eligible students in 53 districts graduated on time this year.
Tennessee AG announces investigation into robocallers
Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti today announced the national Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force is enforcing investigations into two voice service providers over alleged involvement in illegal robocalls. The targets of the investigation are Michael Lansky LLC — doing business as Avid Telecom — and One Eye LLC. The national task...
Villio to lead Faith-Based & Community Initiatives
Governor Bill Lee has announced the appointment of Lance Villio as executive director for the Governor’s Office of Faith-Based & Community Initiatives. Villio fully transitioned to the role on Saturday, Oct. 1 as Dave Worland returned to the private sector. “Government is not the answer to the greatest challenges...
Attorney General’s office refunds consumers after canceled events
Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced a consumer restitution program to provide refunds for canceled “Fan Fest” events organized by Walker Stalkers, LLC. Consumers wishing to request refunds (either for tickets purchased or for fees paid to participate as a vendor) must act quickly, as this program will only accept claims for approximately 120 days (January 30th, 2023).
State AG announces $84M payout to combat opioid crisis
Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced Friday, Nov. 4 that more than $84 million was paid to the state and local governments the previous day to be used to abate the opioid crisis in Tennessee. Tennessee has now received more than $128 million from the initial settlement payments with three national pharmaceutical companies and opioid manufacturer Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.
