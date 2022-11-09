ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Gizmodo

One Year After Facebook Went Meta, It's Built a Multiverse of Problems

Well, Meta sure is in a bit of a mess. The company formerly known as Facebook rang in its one-year anniversary last week but had very little reason to celebrate. Instead, an unfortunate Q3 earnings report showed that, since its inception last October, the company has lost a gargantuan amount of money in its quest to create “the metaverse”—a hypothetical new realm where it wants all of us to live.
ZDNet

How to enable end-to-end encryption for Facebook Messenger chats

Recently, I was chatting with someone via Facebook Messenger on MacOS when I received a warning that the messages couldn't be encrypted in Safari and I should use a different browser or the Facebook Messenger app. Naturally, this piqued my curiosity. I was using the latest version of Safari on...
shefinds

An Apple Expert Tells Us How To Clear Up Storage On Your iPhone Without Losing Any Data

An iPhone that lacks storage space is a sorry sight. It becomes impossible to do nearly anything without enough storage — from downloading apps to taking more photos and videos. And it’s important to free up that storage so that you can get the most out of your smart phone experience. But where to even start? Min Tom, CEO and founder of Happy Hong Konger, tells us how to clear up storage on your iPhone without losing any data.
Business Insider

Does WhatsApp notify when you screenshot? Here's what to know

WhatsApp does not notify users of any screenshots taken within the app. Even its disappearing media feature, View Once, allows screenshots without notification. For better screenshot protection, consider Snapchat or Instagram. Along with apps like Telegram and Signal, WhatsApp is a highly secure, privacy-focused messaging app that is fully end-to-end...
technewstoday.com

How to Fix “This content isn’t available” On Facebook?

While scrolling through your Facebook feed or trying to open a shared post, you might come across the “This content isn’t available” error message. This error could be caused by the privacy settings of the person who published the post or due to the issue on your Facebook app.
Apple Insider

Twitter for iOS updated with $8 checkmark in-app purchase

Twitter has started rolling out an update to its iOS app bringing Twitter Blue up to $8, a feature that also enables users to gain the famous blue checkmark of verification. Surfacing in the App Store, Twitter version 9.34.3 states the update adds "great new features to Twitter Blue," with more on the way "soon."
AdWeek

Mastodon: How to Turn Off Animated Emojis

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. By default, animated emojis will automatically animate as users browse the Mastodon social networking application. However, users have the option to disable animated emojis,...
Android Authority

How to block someone on Tinder

Let me cut you off right there. Tinder is a platform that hinges upon creating a virtual connection before a physical one. While there’s only so much you can learn about someone before meeting them in person, red flags are usually pretty blatant. There’s a level of lenience you can have for cheesy pick-up lines and goofy conversation topics, but if you’re genuinely concerned about your safety or simply want to cut off contact, you may be wondering whether you can block people on Tinder or not. Let’s talk about that.
NBC News

Their children went viral. Now they wish they could wipe them from the internet.

During the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, Kodye Elyse started posting what she described as “normal mom quarantine content” on TikTok. Kodye Elyse, a cosmetic tattoo artist, said she "really wasn’t on social media" before then, so she barely had any followers. Because her videos weren’t getting many views, she felt it “wasn’t a big deal” to have a public account to showcase her family’s life during lockdown, with many of the videos featuring her and her daughters dancing around the house.
knowtechie.com

How to delete a WhatsApp account

Should you delete your WhatsApp account? Billions of people use WhatsApp to connect and interact via chats, voice messages, and video calls. It’s one of the most popular networks out there. However, a day may come when you decide to call it quits and delete your WhatsApp account for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy