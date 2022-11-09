Deadline to submit button designs for Winter Carnival is Friday

Read full article on original website
Explore More: 8 events not to miss this weekend
Friday, Nov. 11, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 12, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. Off the Beaten Path Bookstore, 68 Ninth St., Steamboat Springs. Join Off the Beaten Path for our grand reopening. While we were closed from Nov. 7-10, underwent a lot of changes. So you will definitely want to stop by.
Festival of trees opens Friday
The Festival of Trees will open to the public on Friday, Nov. 11 at the Tread of Pioneers Museum. The festival will feature 25 trees decorated by creative local students, clubs, organizations and more, open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Nov. 26. The museum will be closed on Thanksgiving.
PHOTOS: Steamboat Springs High School students rocking the ‘80s in show for the ages
The music and styles of 1987 will step into the spotlight this week, as students from Steamboat Springs High School invite the community to step back in time for “Rock of Ages,” which opens Thursday, Nov. 10. “They should expect big hair, denim, leather and all the accoutrements...
Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs honors Students of the Month
During a recent club meeting, The Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs named Margaux Shea its Student of the Month for November. Shea is a senior at Steamboat Springs High School and an accomplished athlete and student. In hockey, she was the captain of the two-time state championship Steamboat U19 team, as well as a multi-year captain for several hockey teams.
North Routt Chili Cook-off revived by Steamboat Lake Outpost
The North Routt Chili Cook-off is back after taking a few years hiatus. The new owners at the Steamboat Lake Outpost is bringing back the beloved, cozy contest on Sunday, Nov. 13. “Ever since we started the business we heard whisperings about the North Routt Chili Cook-off and people were...
Letter: Thank you for the newspaper box in the Silver Spur neighborhood
On behalf of many longtime locals in the Silver Spur neighborhood, I want to say a big “Thank You” for bringing one of our newspaper boxes back to our subdivision. Many of us read the printed paper and work the puzzles; we take daily walks to pick up the paper and we stop by to pick it up on the way to/from work or chores in town. Once again, thank you for your help in getting the box back in place.
Talking Green: Looking back on another year of successful restoration projects
The Yampa Valley Climate Crew has wrapped up its second season, and what a great season it was. Yampa Valley Sustainability Council would like to thank all of the volunteers, partners and sponsors who supported this great program, which saw over 300 volunteers join us on 14 different restoration projects this year.
Spotlight falls on those who served as Steamboat celebrates Veterans Day
Memorial Day is for service members who died in service to their country, Armed Services Day is for those currently serving and Veterans Day — which is Friday, Nov. 11 — is a time to honor and recognize those who have served. “It’s kind of a time to...
Oak Creek Mountain Park to unveil new parking lot this spring
The town of Oak Creek has officially committed to assist its public works department in the construction of a new parking lot at Oak Creek Mountain Park. When the Oak Creek Mountain Park property was sold to the town in 2019, there was always a plan to build a parking lot for visitors, but it just never got underway.
Residents asked to remove items that impact snow plowing
With snow plowing operations underway for the winter season, the Routt County Road & Bridge Department asks all county residents and landowners to remove all trailers, vehicles, basketball hoops, debris and dirt piles, and other items off of county roads and out of the county rights of way. That will allow county snowplow drivers to plow more efficiently with adequate snow storage for all residents and properties as winter sets in.
Incident at Steamboat High School leads local Jewish congregation to join Anti-Defamation League program
On Sept. 26 in the middle of the Jewish New Year, Rash Hashana — considered one of the highest of Jewish holidays — a Jewish student at Steamboat Springs High School found a swastika scrawled across his car. The incident was caught on camera, and the offending student...
Two Colorado hotels nominated among 'best holiday hotels' in country
USA Today has started to release their '10 Best' Readers' Choice nominations for winter 2022 and two Colorado hotels are included on their list of 'best hotels for the holidays.'. Located in Colorado Springs, The Broadmoor is on the list. Also in Colorado, Granby's C Lazy U Ranch is included...
Letter: Steamboat Springs Fire District did not endorse candidate
I am writing to correct an incorrect heading to a letter to the editor in the Nov. 9 edition of the Steamboat Pilot & Today. The heading stated, “Steamboat Springs Fire District should not have endorsed a candidate in race for Routt County Commissioner.”. The Steamboat Springs Area Fire...
Conservation district to host listening session in North Routt
The Routt County Conservation District is launching an educational program called the Routt County Landowner Toolkit for Drought, Wildfire and Soil Health Resiliency, and calling on North Routt agricultural producers and lawn owners for input. As a result, the conservation district will host a listening session from 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday,...
Stoller steps down after 15 years, Steamboat Chamber begins search for new leader
Kara Stoller, chief executive officer of the Steamboat Springs Chamber, announced Thursday, Nov. 10, she is stepping down as the organization’s leader in January. “Kara’s impact in our community is immeasurable,” Sarah Fox, board president of the Steamboat Springs Chamber, wrote in a news release. “She has given her heart and soul to better our community, and we thank her for her relentless support of our local businesses and her commitment to keep our economy thriving.”
Obituary: Allen “Nick” Stieduhar
Allen Newton Stieduhar, 92, of Oak Creek, Colorado passed away on October 26th, 2022. He was born June 7, 1930, in Gallup, N.M., the second child of George and Ethel Stieduhar. He always was known as “Nick” because he was told his middle name was “Nichols”, it was not until he was in his 50’s that he found out his true middle name.
Yampa River committee releases recommendations including temperature gauges, informational dashboard
After almost four years of studies, meetings and laborious consensus-building, the Yampa River Integrated Water Management Plan committee released its public report in September that included 20 recommendations to provide a road map to protect the long-term health of the Yampa River. “The feat itself is amazing, people from across...
Obituary: Jack Richardson
Jack W. Richardson, resident of Steamboat Springs for 50 years, passed away on Nov. 4, 2022. He is preceded in death by parents Shirley & Cordell. Jack is survived by wife Patty, daughter Kristi, sister Sandy (Tom) Forgarty, nieces, nephews, and cousins. A celebration of life will be held this Sunday, Nov. 13th at 2 p.m. at the Anchor Way Church located at 40650 Anchor Way in Steamboat Springs, CO. Arrangements in the care of Yampa Valley Funeral Home.
LiftUp of Routt County: Here to serve you
How much did your groceries cost this month? Your rent? It seems that everyone is affected by the spike in cost-of-living prices. If you or someone you know is facing an emergency, or needs help getting enough nutritious food, LiftUp of Routt County is here for you. LiftUp serves over 1 in 10 Routt County residents with food, emergency financial assistance, clothing assistance, scholarships, and more every year.
The Record for Oct. 31-Nov. 6
8:50 a.m. — The Steamboat Springs Police Department investigated a reported theft at the 3100 block of Ingles Lane. 6:40 p.m. — SSPD helped search for a missing person near the intersection of Fourth Street and Lincoln Avenue. 7:42 p.m. — The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to...
