Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Daily Iowan
Big Ten football notebook | Braelon Allen working through shoulder injury, lawyer alleges Michigan player started tunnel fight
While Wisconsin sophomore running back Braelon Allen sustained a shoulder injury in the Badgers’ 35-24 victory over Purdue on Oct. 22, it isn’t bad enough to keep him out of the game. “When I hurt it against Purdue, I had to get X-rays and stuff and see what...
ESPN
McAvoy scores in season debut, Bruins beat skidding Flames
BOSTON -- — Charlie McAvoy scored the go-ahead goal in his season debut and the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Bruins remained perfect on home ice, beating the skidding Calgary Flames 3-1 Thursday night. Linus Ullmark made 31 saves and Connor Clifton also scored as the Bruins improved to 8-0-0 at...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 3, Hurricanes 0
Stopping all 40 shots he faced, the 21-year-old looked unbeatable while backstopping the Panthers to an impressive 3-0 win over the Hurricanes at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday. "Stronger as the game went on, and required to be stronger as the game went on," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said when asked about Knight's stellar performance between the pipes.
NHL
Coyotes' ECHL Affiliate Ownership Excited to Grow Hockey in Georgia
Atlanta Gladiators owners Alex Campbell and Anson Carter team up to elevate hockey, looking forward to helping Arizona's prospects develop. There's something special brewing in Atlanta. The Arizona Coyotes' ECHL affiliate, the Atlanta Gladiators, were purchased in October by Alex Campbell, director of operations for Capital Staffing Solutions, and Anson...
Yardbarker
Bruins’ Prospect Duran Off to Hot Start in 2022-23
The 2020 NHL Entry Draft was one that any player drafted that year will never forget. It was a draft that was not conducted in person because of the coronavirus pandemic and was held remotely. The Boston Bruins did not have a first-round pick that season as before the COVID-19 shutdown, general manager (GM) Don Sweeney sent the pick along with John Moore and Axel Andersson to the Anaheim Ducks, and Ondrej Kase was sent to Boston.
NHL
Luongo's competitiveness, longevity earned him place in Hall of Fame
Second all-time in games played for goalies, fourth in victories, won two Olympic gold medals. The 2022 Hockey Hall of Fame induction is Monday. This year's class includes Herb Carnegie in the Builders category, as well as former players Roberto Luongo, Daniel Sedin, Henrik Sedin, Daniel Alfredsson and Riikka Sallinen. Here, NHL.com columnist Nicholas J. Cotsonika profiles Luongo.
Yardbarker
Canadiens’ Anderson Suspension Provides Youth an Opportunity
The Montreal Canadiens have surpassed expectations so far this season, thanks in large part to the inspirational coaching of Martin St. Louis but also because of the excellent play of the rookies, led by the young core of Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield . Several veteran players haven’t been able to keep up with the speed or production of the team’s youthful core, but that hasn’t stopped the team from trying to get the veterans to produce by providing them with opportunities in all situations in the hopes that they can find their games. One veteran whose level of play has been inconsistent so far this season has been Josh Anderson. This seems to have caused some frustration to boil over as he hit Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo from behind, leading to a two-game suspension.
NHL
Carnegie entering Hockey Hall of Fame after being denied NHL dream
Center will become fifth Black inductee, was innovator, philanthropist. Herb Carnegie was a fixture at a monthly NHL old-timers luncheon in Toronto even though ne never played a minute in the League. "We all had a chance to join in and Herbie had the same chance as the rest of...
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens News & Rumors: Pitlick, Anderson, Hutson, and More
In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, Rem Pitlick has been placed on waivers, Josh Anderson has been suspended for two games, Lane Hutson has been recognized for his strong start to the 2022-23 season, and Emil Heineman is close to a return. Pitlick Hits Waiver...
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Top Sabres in Buffalo for Second Straight Win
Keller records 100th career goal, Maccelli notches two points in Arizona's second straight win. The Arizona Coyotes brought the hot sauce with them to Buffalo. Clayton Keller recorded his 100th career goal, and Lawson Crouse, Liam O'Brien and Matias Maccelli also scored, as the Coyotes beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 at KeyBank Center on Tuesday night. Karel Vejmelka made 32 saves in Arizona's second straight win.
Yardbarker
Montour Emerging into a Star on Panthers’ Blueline
When Brandon Montour took to the blueline at the Panthers training camp, he had one goal in mind — elevating his game. And elevate he has. Montour is off to a blistering start with four goals and 15 points in the team’s first 12 games. His hottest start by far in his young NHL career and one that has him shaping into a star.
Bruins look to match best home start ever vs. Flames
The Boston Bruins aren’t sitting at the top of the Eastern Conference by accident. Success starts with defending home ice.
Yardbarker
Legendary NHL goalie has new important role with New Jersey Devils
The New Jersey Devils announced on Thursday morning that Hall of Fame goalie Martin Brodeur has a new role with the organization and has been hired as the team's Director of Hockey Operations. The 50-year-old Brodeur is one of the greatest and most accomplished goalies in NHL history and was...
NHL
BLOG: IceHogs GM Bernard Named a 2023 ECHL Hall of Fame Inductee
The longtime Blackhawks executive will be honored for his renowned goaltending career in the ECHL. The ECHL announced on Thursday that longtime Blackhawks executive Mark Bernard will be inducted into the league's Hall of Fame. The current President and General Manager for the Rockford IceHogs will receive the honor as part of the ECHL's 15th anniversary class that includes Scott Bertoli, Victor Gervais, and Dana Heinze.
lastwordonsports.com
Montreal Canadiens Rookie Forward Suspended
The NHL Department of Player Safety announced Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky has been suspended two games. This announcement was made early Wednesday evening. It is the first career suspension for the 18-year-old forward. Juraj Slafkovsky Suspended Two Games. The Slovakian forward boarded Detroit Red Wings forward Matt Luff...
NHL
Bruins Place Mike Reilly On Waivers
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 9, that the team has placed defenseman Mike Reilly on waivers for purpose of assignment to Providence. Reilly, 29, has skated in 10 games with Boston this season, recording one assist. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound defenseman has appeared in 339...
NHL
Red Wings recall forwards Jonatan Berggren and Givani Smith from Griffins
Berggren, 22, has recorded seven points (4-3-7) in seven games with the Griffins to begin the 2022-23 season. The 5-foot-11, 197-pound forward made his North American professional debut with the Griffins in 2021-22 and set franchise records for a rookie in assists (43), points (64), game-winning goals (7) and overtime goals (3) in 70 games in Grand Rapids. Berggren was named the AHL Rookie of the Month for April after totaling 20 points (6-14-20) in 14 contests. He finished the season with 26 points (7-19-26) in his last 18 games, including a season-high 11-game point streak (6-13-19) to close out the year. Prior to arriving in North America, Berggren played for Skelleftea AIK in the Swedish Hockey League, tying for the team lead with 45 points (12-33-45) in 49 games during the 2020-21 campaign, in addition to four assists in 12 postseason contests to help his team reach the semifinals of the SHL playoffs. In all, Berggren skated in 99 games for Skelleftea AIK in Sweden's top professional league over four seasons (2017-21), recording 14 goals and 46 assists.
Jaivian Thomas rushes for 297 yards, four TDs leading McClymonds past upstart Oakland Tech
OAKLAND, Calif. — The streak continues for the McClymonds-Oakland football team. And Jaivian Thomas continues to run. The senior running back rushed for 297 yards and four touchdowns Thursday as the Warriors (9-1, 5-0) wrapped up another Oakland Athletic League regular season title with ...
NHL
Taking next step in recovery, Jokiharju returns to practice with Sabres
Henri Jokiharju returned to practice at KeyBank Center on Wednesday, sporting a yellow non-contact jersey. Sabres coach Don Granato described this as the next step in the defenseman's recovery and noted that there is no set timeline for his return to the lineup. "Yeah, that was the first step for...
markerzone.com
THREE-TIME STANLEY CUP CHAMPION OFFICIALLY SIGNS IN SWEDEN, ENDING HIS RETIREMENT
Nearly three weeks ago, HV71, a team in Sweden's top division, announced that three-time Stanley Cup champion Niklas Hjalmarsson would be ending his retirement and begin training with them. Flash forward to November 10th and Hjalmarsson is officially returning to professional hockey and has signed with HV71 for the remainder...
Comments / 0