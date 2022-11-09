Read full article on original website
Where to watch Iowa football battle Wisconsin for the Heartland Trophy
The Iowa football team will take on Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium Saturday with the Heartland Trophy on the line. The Hawkeyes have lost six of their last eight of matchups with the Badgers. The last time the Hawkeyes held the Heartland Trophy was 2020. Wisconsin leads the all-time series 49-44-2....
‘A classic Big Ten game’: Iowa football ready for battle against Wisconsin
Spencer Petras has familiarized himself with Wisconsin football during his five-year career at Iowa. Petras is 1-1 in two starts against the Badgers. Petras has thrown for 304 yards and two touchdowns against the Badgers. He recorded 211 of those yards when Iowa beat Wisconsin, 28-7, at Kinnick Stadium in 2020. In the Hawkeyes’ 27-7 loss to the Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium in 2021, Petras went 9-of-19 for 93 yards and was benched in favor of junior Alex Padilla in the second half.
Iowa Bowl Projections: Where the Hawkeyes stand with one more win needed to secure bowl eligibility
Iowa currently sits at 5-4, fresh off two straight wins over Northwestern and Purdue after previously going through a three-game losing skid. This week is important for the Hawkeyes as they are trying to solidify bowl eligibility. Iowa is one win away from securing itself in a bowl game. Iowa has not missed a bowl game since the 2012 season and the Hawkeyes have three chances to lock in a spot the rest of the year.
Iowa men’s basketball prepped for North Carolina A&T
The Iowa men’s basketball team plays host to North Carolina A&T on Friday night in its third straight home competition. Previously, the Hawkeyes hosted Truman State for an exhibition matchup on Halloween and defeated Bethune-Cookman on Nov. 7 for their 12th straight season-opening victory. Iowa defeated the Wildcats, 89-58,...
Iowa men’s wrestling experimenting with lineup in season-opener against Cal Baptist
The No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling team will open its 2022-23 season against unranked Cal Baptist at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Lancers are in their first season with the Big 12, previously being a part of the Western Athletic Conference. Cal Baptist is 1-1 on the...
No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball sets single-game scoring record in win over Evansville
Iowa women’s basketball shot the lights out, put up a program record 115 points, and allowed just 62 against Evansville in the Hawkeyes’ second win of the season on Thursday. “You don’t score the most points ever by walking the ball down the floor,” head coach Lisa Bluder...
Photos: Iowa women’s basketball vs. Evansville
Iowa women’s basketball defeated Evansville, 115-62, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes started off strong, making a basket within the first 30 seconds by Iowa forward Monika Czinano which was assisted by Caitlin Clark. The Aces had many shots on goal but the ball did not make it in the basket numerous times.
Iowa women’s basketball guard Kate Martin playing through broken nose
Iowa women’s basketball senior Kate Martin is used to wearing a face mask. The starting guard broke her nose twice during the 2020-21 season. She was first hit in the face with a ball during Iowa’s game against Illinois in January 2021. Four weeks later, one of Iowa’s practice squad players accidentally threw a ball to her face, breaking her nose again.
Iowa football notebook | Hawkeyes plan to vote, talk on-field win streak in November
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz made sure his players knew the importance of voting on Election Day this year. Ferentz said representatives from the University of Iowa gave his team a 45-minute lesson on how to vote and voter registration. “We live in the greatest country, and one of...
This City in Iowa is the Best Sports City in the State
America as a whole is pretty obsessed with sports. No matter which state you're in you'll find dedicated fans of a variety of sports and sports teams. According to Wallet Hub, the American sports industry is expected to make $83.1 billion dollars by 2023, whether that be from ticket and merchandise sales, media rights, or sponsorship fees, Americans don't mind paying a premium to enjoy their favorite teams.
Hawkeyes Ink Johnson and Jones on National Signing Day
IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder announced on Wednesday that Kennise Johnson and Ava Jones signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University of Iowa. KENNISE JOHNSON. Guard, 5-foot-4, Joliet, Ill. (Example Academy) – No. 3 guard in the state...
Patrick Kennedy to take on larger role for Iowa men’s wrestling
Patrick Kennedy has big shoes to fill this season. The sophomore 165-pounder will replace four-time Big Ten Champion Alex Marinelli in the Iowa men’s wrestling team’s starting lineup. The Minnesotan is currently ranked 15th in the nation at 165 pounds by InterMat Wrestling. Kennedy’s collegiate record is unofficially...
WBB: Iowa State welcomes Top 10 recruiting class on signing day
Iowa State women’s basketball officially signed a class of five athletes set to graduate in the spring and join the Iowa State at the start of the 2023-24 season. The class is officially the highest rated recruiting class signed in program history at No. 10 in the nation (ESPN).
Iowa cross country coach Randy Hasenbank focuses on player development
Randy Hasenbank has always been involved with cross country. From playing to coaching, Hasenbank has been in the sport for over 30 years and has deep ties to everything related to distance running. Throughout his decades-long career, Hasenbank prioritizes support and confidence with his athletes. “Throughout the years, he has...
Photos: Iowa women’s basketball vs. Southern University
Iowa women’s basketball defeated Southern University, 87-34, at Carver-Hawkeye on Monday. During the first half shortly after the game began, Iowa guard Caitlin Clark obtained a slight injury but returned to the court shortly after. During the game, Clark only played for around 20 minutes and scored 20 points, the most for the Hawkeyes.
DITV Sports: Iowa Basketball Opens Season with Doubleheader
The Iowa men’s and women’s basketball teams opened their season on Monday in. doubleheader at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. DITV Sports Reporter Lucy Friedl has more about the start of basketball season.
Iowa Heartlanders notebook | Club seeking to keep momentum on the road
The Iowa Heartlanders are seeking their first road win of the 2022-23 season as they play at the Kansas City Mavericks on Friday and the Wichita Thunder on Saturday. After losing six straight games to open the year, the Heartlanders secured their first victory in dominating fashion Sunday. They downed the Fort Wayne Komets, 7-2, at Xtream Arena.
Research Confirms Nobody In America Loves Busch Light More Than Iowans
In a groundbreaking and extremely scientific study, researchers discovered something anyone living in Iowa already knows: we love our Busch Light. A lot. Like A LOT A LOT. map via PopSci.com So much so, that according to the Iowa Wholesale Beer Distributors Association, nearly 16 million gallons of Busch Light were shipped to Iowa in a single year. These noble researchers also did the math for us and that comes out to a humble seven gallon pony keg per every […] The post Research Confirms Nobody In America Loves Busch Light More Than Iowans first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
2022 midterm sees second highest midterm voter turnout in Iowa
More than 1,220,000 Iowans voted in the midterm election on Tuesday — the second-highest turnout nationwide. The 2018 midterm election still takes first place where 1,329,930 Iowans voted. “My thanks to Iowans from every corner of the state who made their voices heard by voting,” Iowa Secretary of State...
Operation Quickfind: Justin Reed
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 12-year-old. Police say Justin Reed was last seen at the J Street bridge on November 9th, 2022 at 1:00 pm. He was last seen wearing a dark grey hawkeye t-shirt and shorts. He is 5′1″ feet tall...
