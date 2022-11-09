ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Daily Iowan

Where to watch Iowa football battle Wisconsin for the Heartland Trophy

The Iowa football team will take on Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium Saturday with the Heartland Trophy on the line. The Hawkeyes have lost six of their last eight of matchups with the Badgers. The last time the Hawkeyes held the Heartland Trophy was 2020. Wisconsin leads the all-time series 49-44-2....
MADISON, WI
Daily Iowan

‘A classic Big Ten game’: Iowa football ready for battle against Wisconsin

Spencer Petras has familiarized himself with Wisconsin football during his five-year career at Iowa. Petras is 1-1 in two starts against the Badgers. Petras has thrown for 304 yards and two touchdowns against the Badgers. He recorded 211 of those yards when Iowa beat Wisconsin, 28-7, at Kinnick Stadium in 2020. In the Hawkeyes’ 27-7 loss to the Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium in 2021, Petras went 9-of-19 for 93 yards and was benched in favor of junior Alex Padilla in the second half.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Iowa Bowl Projections: Where the Hawkeyes stand with one more win needed to secure bowl eligibility

Iowa currently sits at 5-4, fresh off two straight wins over Northwestern and Purdue after previously going through a three-game losing skid. This week is important for the Hawkeyes as they are trying to solidify bowl eligibility. Iowa is one win away from securing itself in a bowl game. Iowa has not missed a bowl game since the 2012 season and the Hawkeyes have three chances to lock in a spot the rest of the year.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa men’s basketball prepped for North Carolina A&T

The Iowa men’s basketball team plays host to North Carolina A&T on Friday night in its third straight home competition. Previously, the Hawkeyes hosted Truman State for an exhibition matchup on Halloween and defeated Bethune-Cookman on Nov. 7 for their 12th straight season-opening victory. Iowa defeated the Wildcats, 89-58,...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa women’s basketball vs. Evansville

Iowa women’s basketball defeated Evansville, 115-62, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes started off strong, making a basket within the first 30 seconds by Iowa forward Monika Czinano which was assisted by Caitlin Clark. The Aces had many shots on goal but the ball did not make it in the basket numerous times.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Daily Iowan

Iowa women’s basketball guard Kate Martin playing through broken nose

Iowa women’s basketball senior Kate Martin is used to wearing a face mask. The starting guard broke her nose twice during the 2020-21 season. She was first hit in the face with a ball during Iowa’s game against Illinois in January 2021. Four weeks later, one of Iowa’s practice squad players accidentally threw a ball to her face, breaking her nose again.
IOWA CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

This City in Iowa is the Best Sports City in the State

America as a whole is pretty obsessed with sports. No matter which state you're in you'll find dedicated fans of a variety of sports and sports teams. According to Wallet Hub, the American sports industry is expected to make $83.1 billion dollars by 2023, whether that be from ticket and merchandise sales, media rights, or sponsorship fees, Americans don't mind paying a premium to enjoy their favorite teams.
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

Hawkeyes Ink Johnson and Jones on National Signing Day

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder announced on Wednesday that Kennise Johnson and Ava Jones signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University of Iowa. KENNISE JOHNSON. Guard, 5-foot-4, Joliet, Ill. (Example Academy) – No. 3 guard in the state...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Patrick Kennedy to take on larger role for Iowa men’s wrestling

Patrick Kennedy has big shoes to fill this season. The sophomore 165-pounder will replace four-time Big Ten Champion Alex Marinelli in the Iowa men’s wrestling team’s starting lineup. The Minnesotan is currently ranked 15th in the nation at 165 pounds by InterMat Wrestling. Kennedy’s collegiate record is unofficially...
IOWA CITY, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

WBB: Iowa State welcomes Top 10 recruiting class on signing day

Iowa State women’s basketball officially signed a class of five athletes set to graduate in the spring and join the Iowa State at the start of the 2023-24 season. The class is officially the highest rated recruiting class signed in program history at No. 10 in the nation (ESPN).
AMES, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa cross country coach Randy Hasenbank focuses on player development

Randy Hasenbank has always been involved with cross country. From playing to coaching, Hasenbank has been in the sport for over 30 years and has deep ties to everything related to distance running. Throughout his decades-long career, Hasenbank prioritizes support and confidence with his athletes. “Throughout the years, he has...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa women’s basketball vs. Southern University

Iowa women’s basketball defeated Southern University, 87-34, at Carver-Hawkeye on Monday. During the first half shortly after the game began, Iowa guard Caitlin Clark obtained a slight injury but returned to the court shortly after. During the game, Clark only played for around 20 minutes and scored 20 points, the most for the Hawkeyes.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa Heartlanders notebook | Club seeking to keep momentum on the road

The Iowa Heartlanders are seeking their first road win of the 2022-23 season as they play at the Kansas City Mavericks on Friday and the Wichita Thunder on Saturday. After losing six straight games to open the year, the Heartlanders secured their first victory in dominating fashion Sunday. They downed the Fort Wayne Komets, 7-2, at Xtream Arena.
IOWA CITY, IA
Whiskey Riff

Research Confirms Nobody In America Loves Busch Light More Than Iowans

In a groundbreaking and extremely scientific study, researchers discovered something anyone living in Iowa already knows: we love our Busch Light. A lot. Like A LOT A LOT. map via PopSci.com So much so, that according to the Iowa Wholesale Beer Distributors Association, nearly 16 million gallons of Busch Light were shipped to Iowa in a single year. These noble researchers also did the math for us and that comes out to a humble seven gallon pony keg per every […] The post Research Confirms Nobody In America Loves Busch Light More Than Iowans first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

2022 midterm sees second highest midterm voter turnout in Iowa

More than 1,220,000 Iowans voted in the midterm election on Tuesday — the second-highest turnout nationwide. The 2018 midterm election still takes first place where 1,329,930 Iowans voted. “My thanks to Iowans from every corner of the state who made their voices heard by voting,” Iowa Secretary of State...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Operation Quickfind: Justin Reed

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 12-year-old. Police say Justin Reed was last seen at the J Street bridge on November 9th, 2022 at 1:00 pm. He was last seen wearing a dark grey hawkeye t-shirt and shorts. He is 5′1″ feet tall...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

