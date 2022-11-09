In a groundbreaking and extremely scientific study, researchers discovered something anyone living in Iowa already knows: we love our Busch Light. A lot. Like A LOT A LOT. map via PopSci.com So much so, that according to the Iowa Wholesale Beer Distributors Association, nearly 16 million gallons of Busch Light were shipped to Iowa in a single year. These noble researchers also did the math for us and that comes out to a humble seven gallon pony keg per every […] The post Research Confirms Nobody In America Loves Busch Light More Than Iowans first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO