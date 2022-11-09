ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

The clue Indian bounty hunters are waiting for as they close in on man suspected of killing Toyah Cordingley and their $1million reward

By Danyal Hussain
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Indian bounty hunters have revealed they are expecting someone close to Toyah Cordingley's suspected killer Rajwinder Singh to tip them off about his location 'in the next 30 days'.

Toyah, 24, was found dead on a remote beach in far north Queensland in 2018 and her alleged killer Singh, 38, is believed to have fled to India two days later.

Now a bounty hunter, speaking from New Delhi, said Queensland police's $1million reward for information on Singh will prove 'helpful' in the bid to find him.

The man, who refused to be named, said the reward would attract track-and-trace experts to try and find Singh.

However, he also believes that the reward could entice one of the people harbouring Singh to tip off cops.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OZsB1_0j3iVGCP00
Toyah Cordingley (pictured) was 24 when she was found dead in a shallow grave at Wangetti Beach in October 2018 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C34ep_0j3iVGCP00
Rajwinder Singh (pictured), 38, is the prime suspect in Toyah's death. The nurse from Innisfall fled to India two days after her death, leaving behind his wife and three kids

'We are expecting someone very close to him will tip off in the next 30 days,' the bounty hunter told 7NEWS.

However, he also admitted that if the reward doesn't work, Singh is not likely to be found for at least 'another two to three months'.

Singh is 'bound to' eventually emerge in public, the bounty hunter added.

'He needs money (and) he'll work. For that, he'll need to have an identity,' he said.

'If he is using an identity, someone close to him (could alert authorities). Once we zero down on the sympathisers, it will be easy to trace their activity.'

Detectives who have travelled from Australia to India have welcomed the potential involvement of bounty hunters in the search.

Queensland Detective Inspector Chris Knight said investigators would 'welcome information from any source'.

'As long as we can get him in a lawful way and put him before a court down the track, that to me is a positive outcome,' he told 7NEWS.

News coverage of the hunt for Singh is increasing in India, with the story published in several newspapers in recent days.

The $1million reward was issued last week, with Toyah's mother Vanessa Gardiner saying she hoped the reward would bring her daughter's killer to justice.

'I can't believe that it's a million dollars, but Toyah deserves that, she deserves every bit of it,' Gardiner said in a video statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3klYeO_0j3iVGCP00
Police have released images of Mr Singh moments before he boarded a plane to India at Sydney International Airport
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MVYsZ_0j3iVGCP00
An extradition request was lodged for Mr Singh (pictured) in March last year. It was signed off by Indian authorities last month

'And I just hope that I get that call very soon to say that they found him.

'To anyone that knows where he is, please turn him in. If he sees it, I wish he would come forward and turn himself in.'

Toyah drove to Wangetti Beach, north of Cairns, on October 21, 2018, to walk her dog.

The pharmacy worker and animal shelter volunteer was then allegedly attacked and killed at the beach.

Friends and family conducted a search for Toyah when she didn't return home.

In an horrific twist, it was Toyah's father who discovered her body the next morning, buried in a shallow grave with her dog tied up nearby.

Police later identified Rajwinder Singh, a nurse from Innisfall, as a suspect.

Mr Singh flew from Cairns to Sydney after the alleged murder before he boarded a plane to India two days after Toyah's death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EpFge_0j3iVGCP00
Toyah had driven to Wangetti Beach, north of Cairns, to walk her dog. She never returned home

He left behind his nursing job, his wife and his three children.

Police have now released images of Mr Singh at Sydney International Airport, just moments before he left the country.

He is believed to have flown to his hometown of Amritsar in Punjab.

His family have denied claims he killed Toyah, saying he was 'not capable' of murder.

They also allege his flight back to India two days after Toyah's death was pure coincidence.

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Moment ‘evil’ killer is arrested after decapitating friend and dumping body

Police bodycam footage has revealed the moment an “extremely devious” therapist who murdered and decapitated her Christian friend was arrested at her home. Jemma Mitchell, 38, was found guilty on Thursday of beheading 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong and transporting her body 200 miles in a suitcase to dump it in woodland. The 38-year-old on Friday became the first woman to be sentenced on television in the UK when a judge ruled she must spend at least 34 years behind bars. New CCTV footage released by the Metropolitan Police has now shown the moment the osteopath was arrested at her...
The Independent

Australia offers $1m reward for help tracking Indian man suspected of murdering woman on beach

Police in Australia have announced a reward of one million Australian dollar (around £556,710.17) for information on the whereabouts of an Indian national who is suspected of murdering a woman in the country before returning to his homeland.Police in Queensland said that they are waiting for information from India on Rajwinder Singh, 38, who is suspected of murdering 24-year-old Toyah Cordingley who was found on Wangetti Beach on 22 October 2018.Detective Inspector Sonia Smith said state police officers who speak Hindi and Punjabi are waiting in an office in Cairns to be contacted from India via WhatsApp or online...
Black Enterprise

2 Men Charged for Setting 20-Year-Old on Fire Who Told Man’s Wife They Were in Relationship

A family is mourning a young woman who had dreams of becoming an orthodontist, but enrolled in beauty school after discovering she had a talent for making people look good. Criminal charges were filed for the case of a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman who was allegedly shot and burned after telling the wife of a married man she had been seeing about their relationship.
MILWAUKEE, WI
msn.com

Another American found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Mexico Airbnb

Another American woman is reported to have died on the same day as three other travelers from carbon monoxide poisoning in an Airbnb. Angélica Arce, 29, had met with her siblings Marco Arce and Andrea Arce, to watch the 2022 Mexico Grand Prix, in the Mexican capital and attended a practice run of the Formula 1 race on October 28.
The Independent

Four friends found dismembered a week after disappearing on evening bike ride

The dismembered remains of four men have been found in Oklahoma a week after they went missing. Police in Okmulgee identified the victims as brothers Billy Chastain, 30, and Mark Chastain, 32, and their friends, 29-year-old Alex Stevens and Mike Sparks, 32. Authorities said in a statement that they were last seen leaving Billy Chastain’s home on bicycles around 8pm on 9 October. Their dismembered bodies were discovered in the Deep Fork River on Saturday. Each victim suffered gunshot wounds, police said during a press conference on Monday. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said that the killings had...
OKMULGEE, OK
Daily Mail

Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion

Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
The Independent

A woman was hit by a train while detained in a police car. Why is she still facing charges?

On 16 September, 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez was hit by a freight train while she sat inside a Platteville Police Department patrol car in Colorado. The unfathomable actions of Platteville Sergeant Pablo Vazquez, who parked the car on the tracks, and Fort Lupton Officer Jordan Steinke, who placed her inside the vehicle after she was arrested, cost Ms Rios-Gonzalez nine broken ribs, a broken arm, a fractured sternum and 12 days in a hospital bed. Despite charges being brought against Mr Vazquez and Ms Steinke, the Weld County District Attorney’s Office has yet to drop felony menacing charges against Ms Rios-Gonzalez,...
PLATTEVILLE, CO
Vice

Mass Grave Found With Remains of 25 ‘Human Trafficking’ Victims

Police in northern Malawi have discovered a mass grave of 25 people believed to be Ethiopian migrants. The victims, who authorities said were likely men aged between 25 and 40, were found in the town of Mzimba by a young farmer who was collecting wild honey. “The grave was discovered...
Daily Mail

Man dies after he was found clinging to life with serious injuries in the middle of the road in a posh Sydney suburb - as cops launch an urgent investigation

A man has died after he was found critically injured lying in the middle of the road in a leafy suburb on Sydney's upper north shore. Emergency services were called to Fiddens Wharf Road in Killara around 4.30am on Wednesday after a garbage truck driver on his early morning route spotted the man aged suffering from critical head injuries.
Yana Bostongirl

Women and Children Were Deliberately Thrown Into the Middle of a Horrific Shark Feeding Frenzy in the Cheribon Atrocity

The Cheribon Atrocity which occurred during World War II is named after Cheribon, a port city in Northern Java. In July 1945, 90 European civilians consisting of me, women, and children were loaded onboard a Japanese naval submarine heading out to sea from Cheribon. According to reports, none of the civilians were allowed inside the boat and had to stand on the deck: "As dusk fell on that day in late July, the submarine set sail. It traveled on the surface, the ninety prisoners standing outside on deck. From the top of the conning tower two machine guns, aimed fore, and aft, could be plainly seen. Fearing the worst, many of the women started crying but were helpless to do anything."
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

682K+
Followers
72K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy