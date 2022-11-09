ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Trump: My endorsements made Ron DeSantis

By Sydney Kalich, Markie Martin
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13lBoj_0j3iVEQx00

( NewsNation ) — Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday his endorsements won Ron DeSantis the Florida governor’s seat. But he said DeSantis, now seen as Trump’s primary rival for the GOP presidential nomination, could have been more gracious.

Trump spoke exclusively to NewsNation about DeSantis, midterms and election integrity. Use our Channel Finder page here to learn how to watch NewsNation.

“He was not going to be able to even be a factor in the race,” Trump said, referring to the GOP gubernatorial primary. “And as soon as I endorsed him, within moments, the race was over,” Trump said. “I got him the nomination. He didn’t get it. I got it, because the minute I made that endorsement, he got it.”

DeSantis beat Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam with more than 56% of the vote.

“Then he ran and he wasn’t supposed to be able to win,” Trump said, referencing the governor’s race against Democrat Andrew Gillum. “I did two rallies, we had 52,000 people each one and he won. I thought that he could have been more gracious. But that’s up to him.”

DeSantis beat Gillum by less than roughly 33,000 votes to win Florida’s governor’s race.

NewsNation reached out to DeSantis and his team for a response but had not received a response as of 6:30 p.m. CT.

Trump said DeSantis is a person he has always had a “decent relationship” with. But now DeSantis and Trump are frequently butting heads ahead of a possible matchup for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Both have also signaled interest in a 2024 presidential run. The two politicians have not recently attended the other’s rallies with Trump recently calling DeSantis “DeSanctimonious” at a campaign event .

A recent ABC News/Ipsos poll published last month found that DeSantis topped Trump when GOP voters were asked who they trust to guide the party into the future.

Trump also discussed his endorsements ahead of the midterms, saying that even if a candidate does well, he doesn’t think his endorsements will be given due credit.

Trump speaks to possible 2024 campaign, criticism

“Well, I think if they win, I should get all the credit,” Trump said. “If they lose, I should not be blamed at all, but it’ll probably be just the opposite.

“When they win, I think they’re going to do very well, I’ll probably be given very little credit, even though in many cases, I tell people to run, they ran and they turned out to be very good candidates. They’ve turned out to be very good candidates,” Trump said.

“But usually what would happen is, when they do well, I won’t be given any credit. And if they do badly, they will blame everything on me. So I’m prepared for anything, but we’ll defend ourselves.”

The exclusive interview comes after Trump teased a “big announcement” coming next week, after the midterms.

“I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida,” the former president said Monday night at a rally in Dayton, Ohio.

Republican momentum has surged in the weeks leading up to the midterm elections. The GOP is now favored to gain control of both chambers of Congress from Democrats, according to Decision Desk HQ.

In a late-July NewsNation Decision Desk HQ poll , nearly 57% of respondents said Trump should not run in 2024. They were then asked which candidate they would prefer, but in a field that included DeSantis, “Someone else” received the most votes with 38%.

In that same poll, registered voters also rejected Biden’s run for a second term. Sixty percent of people said he should not run again. Like Republicans, no alternative Democrat received a majority of support, with “someone else” garnering 44% of the vote.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Josh Shapiro declares victory in Pennsylvania Governor race

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s Democrat Attorney General Josh Shapiro has declared victory in the race to become Pennsylvania’s 48th Governor. According to the Associated Press, with 94% of precincts reporting, Shapiro received 55% of the vote while Republican State Senator Doug Mastriano received 42%. “Tonight, voters from Gen Z to our seniors, voters from all walks […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

DeSantis touts Florida’s ‘rewritten’ political map as supporters chant ‘two more years’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Tuesday declared that voters had “rewritten the political map” in touting his landslide victory to reelection as supporters chanted “two more years,” a nod to his potential ambitions to run for president in 2024.  DeSantis coasted to victory over Democratic nominee, Charlie Crist, flipping Miami-Dade County, which had not […]
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Donald Trump Surprises With Ron DeSantis Line at Rally in Miami

At a Sunday afternoon midterm election rally near Miami, Donald Trump avoided taking a jab at Florida’s other most popular Republican, Gov. Ron DeSantis. “The people of Florida are going to reelect the wonderful, great friend of mine Marco Rubio to the U.S. Senate,” the former president told more than 2,000 supporters. “And you’re going to reelect Ron DeSantis as your governor.”
FLORIDA STATE
France 24

Is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis emerging as the new and improved Donald Trump?

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has the elite credentials of a prototypical US presidential candidate, from graduating with honours from Yale and Harvard Law School to earning a bronze star for meritorious service in the military. The man seen as a possible 2024 Republican nominee – and a political successor to Donald Trump – appears on track for re-election on November 8. But he may find that Trump casts a long shadow.
FLORIDA STATE
BBC

Donald Trump warns Ron DeSantis against 2024 presidential bid

Donald Trump has warned Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis against running for president in 2024, saying doing so would harm the Republican Party. He also threatened to release unflattering information about the 44-year-old, without providing details. Mr DeSantis won a landslide victory in Tuesday's midterms, underlining his popularity and further fuelling...
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Ron DeSantis Excluded From Trump Rally on November 6 – Further Signs of a Divide Between the Florida Republicans?

Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In the last few days of campaigning before the midterm elections in Florida, it would seem like Florida's gubernatorial race is all-but over - with incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis looking to have a solid margin of 10%+ over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.
FLORIDA STATE
The Atlantic

Trump Lost the Midterms. DeSantis Won.

The next big question in American politics: Is Florida’s reelected governor, Ron DeSantis, a leader or a follower, a man or a mouse?. DeSantis had a big night yesterday. Now he’s preparing to seek the Republican nomination for president. Ex-President Donald Trump stands in his way, testing the slogans and insults he’ll use against DeSantis—hoping that the angry sounds will intimidate DeSantis into abandoning the impending contest before it starts.
FLORIDA STATE
WETM 18 News

Biden calls potential House GOP probes, impeachment ‘almost comedy’

President Biden on Wednesday called impeachment threats from some House Republicans poised to take control of the chamber “almost comedy,” arguing that the American people are not interested in investigations into him and his family. “It was reported—whether it’s accurate or not, I’m not sure—but it was reported many times that Republicans are saying and […]
TheDailyBeast

Trump Tears Into Ron DeSantis and Accuses Him of ‘Playing Games’ Over 2024

Former President Donald Trump ripped into unofficial 2024 presidential contender Ron DeSantis in a lengthy statement on Thursday evening.And Trump didn’t hold back, taking aim at the increasingly popular Florida governor over insufficient loyalty to the MAGA cause.The ex-president took countless shots at “Ron DeSanctimonious” who he called “an average REPUBLICAN Governor” that has “the advantage of SUNSHINE, where people from badly run States up North would go no matter who the Governor was, just like I did!” Then, Trump repeated a story—that he’s also been telling close advisers—about how back in 2017, he issued an endorsement for the Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy