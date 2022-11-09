ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covina, CA

2 Suspects in Deadly Covina Halloween Party Shooting Plead Not Guilty

By City News Service
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

POMONA (CNS) - Two young men suspected in a shooting at a Covina Halloween party that left two people dead pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murder and other charges.

Brian Thomas Ramos, 19, and Adrian Joseph Robles, 18, each pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder, according to the District Attorney's Office. Their next court date was not immediately available.

Sheriff's officials said Saturday the pair had surrendered to authorities, after investigators coordinated with their attorneys. They were wanted in connection with the shooting that occurred around 12:30 a.m. Oct. 30 at a Halloween party in the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street.

Authorities who responded to the scene found 20-year-old Ronnie Benitz of Covina dead at the scene. Three other men were taken to hospitals, where one was pronounced dead. He was identified by the Los Angeles County coroner's office as Vladimir Umana, 33, of West Covina.

A third suspect in the shooting, 19-year-old Joel Daniel Garcia, remained at large. Authorities said he should be considered armed and dangerous. He was described as 6-foot-1, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

A photo of Garcia can be found at here . Randy of KeyNews Network, at 323-455-4187, has video footage.

