Placer County Election Results 2022

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – Placer County residents will be voting to fill one Board of Supervisor seat, and some cities will have city council seats and measures on their respective ballots.

The Placer County Board of Supervisors District 2 seat is up for the 2022 General Election.

Auburn residents will be voting to fill three, 4-year terms for Auburn City Council. Voters will also be making a decision on Auburn Union School District Measure J.

Three 4-year seats will also be up for election on the Colfax City Council. Residents of this city will also be voting on Measure B.

The Lincoln City Council District 1 and 2 seats will be up for election, and Lincoln area voters will be voting on the Western Placer Unified School District’s Measure G.

Three 4-year seats will be up for election on the Loomis Town Council.

Rocklin residents will vote to fill two 4-year seats and one 2-year seat on the Rocklin City Council. Measure F will also be on the ballot.

Roseville residents will be voting for Districts 2 and 4 of the Roseville City Council. Roseville voters will also be making a decision on Measure C.

Elverta Joint Elementary School District will have Measure P on the ballot for some Placer County residents.

Twin Rivers Unified School District will also have Measure’s J and K for some Placer County voters.

