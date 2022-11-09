ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Placer County Election Results 2022

By Matthew Nobert
FOX40
FOX40
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JYJWv_0j3iUo7c00

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – Placer County residents will be voting to fill one Board of Supervisor seat, and some cities will have city council seats and measures on their respective ballots.

Election results for all of the Sacramento area counties

The Placer County Board of Supervisors District 2 seat is up for the 2022 General Election.

Auburn residents will be voting to fill three, 4-year terms for Auburn City Council. Voters will also be making a decision on Auburn Union School District Measure J.

Three 4-year seats will also be up for election on the Colfax City Council. Residents of this city will also be voting on Measure B.

Amador County Election Results 2022

The Lincoln City Council District 1 and 2 seats will be up for election, and Lincoln area voters will be voting on the Western Placer Unified School District’s Measure G.

Three 4-year seats will be up for election on the Loomis Town Council.

Rocklin residents will vote to fill two 4-year seats and one 2-year seat on the Rocklin City Council. Measure F will also be on the ballot.

Calaveras County Election Results 2022

Roseville residents will be voting for Districts 2 and 4 of the Roseville City Council. Roseville voters will also be making a decision on Measure C.

Elverta Joint Elementary School District will have Measure P on the ballot for some Placer County residents.

Twin Rivers Unified School District will also have Measure’s J and K for some Placer County voters.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Assemblymember Robert Rivas discusses vote making him ‘Speaker-Designee’

(Inside California Politics) Assemblymember Robert Rivas, D-Salinas, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss this week’s vote within the California Assembly Democratic caucus calling for him to replace Speaker Anthony Rendon in June. That vote, which was unanimous, happened Thursday in downtown Sacramento. Under the agreement, Speaker Rendon will remain the speaker once […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Sacramento County Election Results 2022

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) —  Sacramento County voters that took part in the June primary election sent a few races and measures to the November general election.  The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors District 5 seat is up for the 2022 general election.  Sacramento City Council District seats 1,3,5, and 7 are on the November […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Suspicious death in El Dorado County

SHINGLE SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office shared on Saturday that they are undergoing an investigation of a suspicious death. Deputies were responding to an apartment in Shingle Springs for reports of suspicious circumstances. When they arrived at the scene, they found a dead female. There are no further details in […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento lottery player wins $41 million SuperLotto Jackpot

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento lottery player won $41 million in the SuperLotto Plus Jackpot, according to the California Lottery. The California Lottery said that the ticket was bought at a Chevron located at 2500 Fulton Avenue in Sacramento. The winning numbers for the draw were 2-5-17-40-46 and with the Mega Ball number being […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento could have a women-majority-led City Council

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Election Day Sacramento residents voted on three City Council District seats. Districts 1, 3, and 5, were all up for re-election with each seat gaining a new council member. District 7 was also up for election, however, City Council Member Rick Jennings ran unopposed.  The outcome of the race for […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Nearly all drivers were ticketed at West Sacramento DUI saturation

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Nearly all drivers who passed drove through the DUI saturation in West Sacramento were ticketed, according to the West Sacramento Police Department. The West Sacramento Police Department Traffic Unit along with help from the Woodland Police Department Traffic Unit conducted high visibility traffic and DUI saturation operation in West Sacramento […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Ballot Drop Box Locations in Roseville, Rocklin region

Roseville, Calif.- Dropping off your ballot off in Roseville and throughout Placer County is super easy and super safe. With nearly twenty convenient locations, including multiple 24/7 drop off locations, Placer County makes it easy to cast your ballot. Track when your Vote by Mail ballot is mailed to you,...
ROSEVILLE, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento Sheriff announces arrest in October homicide

On Friday the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on October 27, 2022. A victim was found shot in his vehicle after the vehicle was involved in a collision. **UPDATE**. ARREST: SHOTSPOTTER ACTIVATION & HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION ON MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD.
SACRAMENTO, CA
mynspr.org

It’s still too early to call California midterm election results. Here’s why.

The outcomes of many state and local races in California are still too close to call, and it could be days — or weeks — before we know final results. By the end of election night, Sacramento County had tallied more than 140,000 votes, but it will likely count hundreds of thousands more. That means it’s still far too early to call races separated by a hundred or even a few thousand votes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Jackpot! $41 Million SuperLotto Plus Ticket Sold in Sacramento

Someone who purchased a SuperLotto Plus ticket in Sacramento Saturday night is the winner of a $41 million jackpot, according to the California Lottery. Lottery officials said the winning ticket was sold at a Chevron gas station, located at 2500 Fulton Avenue in Sacramento. The numbers in Saturday's SuperLotto Plus...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Car drives into commercial building injuring five in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver who was under the influence drove a vehicle into a commercial building in the 3700 Block of Truxel Road on Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. According to the fire department, five people were transported to a local hospital for further treatment. Firefighters said one person had […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Proposal for new Kaiser Inpatient Bed Tower in Roseville moves forward

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Plans are moving forward for Kaiser Permanente's Inpatient Bed Tower Project in Roseville. Roseville's Planning Commission approved the plan amendment Thursday among other actions, like certifying the supplemental environmental impact report. Now, the proposal will move on to the city council where two public hearings are required, according to the city's website.
ROSEVILLE, CA
2news.com

Placer County Police Arrest Two on Intent to Defraud

(2022) On October 31, just after midnight, a Placer County Sheriff's Office found and arrested two people involved in an apparent defrauding plan. A deputy conducted a traffic stop on Blue Oaks Boulevard in Roseville, contacted the three occupants of the vehicle and detained them while additional deputies searched the car.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Power restored to Nevada City

NEVADA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Power has been restored in Nevada City after a city-wide outage started around 1:30 a.m. due to downed powerlines. A tree fell into powerlines on Fowler Road between Virginatown and Highway 193, according to CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer. The outage affected a little more than 2,200 customers. The Nevada City Police […]
NEVADA CITY, CA
FOX40

Placer County fire destroys a dozen semi-trucks and trailers

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A large fire in Placer County on Thursday has forced road closures near Athens Avenue and Fiddyment Road, according to CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit. The fire was reported around 4:38 a.m. with no injuries at a storage facility east of the Western Placer Waste Management Authority office. CAL FIRE said […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

FOX40

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy