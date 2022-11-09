Read full article on original website
Sports Scores For Thursday November 10th
State semifinals continue in the Iowa Football Playoffs Thursday with Class A and 4A games being decided. #2 Grundy Center 49, #3 Woodbury Central, Moville 20. West Sioux will play as the #2 seed in Class 1A at 1:00 on Friday against #3 seed Underwood. Central Lyon George Little Rock will be in action Saturday at 1:00 as the #2 seed in Class 2A against 3 seed OABCIG.
Weather Service, Law Enforcement Give Winter Weather Tips
Northwest Iowa — This Thursday was Winter Weather Awareness Day in Iowa. We had a chance to talk with meteorologist Matthew Dux with the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls, and he tells us what the National Weather Service wants us to keep in mind. Dux says if...
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller Defeated, Pate And Naig Cruise To Victory, Fitzgerald Loses
Statewide, Iowa — America’s longest serving Attorney General was defeated by Republican Brenna Bird. Democrat Tom Miller called Bird Tuesday night to concede. Miller, who is 78, says he’s not sure what’s next for him. With 97 of 99 counties reporting unofficial results, Republican Roby Smith...
USDA: Northwest Iowa Soybeans 100 Percent Harvested, Drier Conditions.
Statewide, Iowa — The USDA says another dry week led to a lot of combine time in the fields, and the harvest season is quickly nearing an end. The report shows statewide 97 percent of the beans are already in the bin, which is eight days ahead of last year and nine days ahead of the average. The statewide corn harvest is not far behind with 89 percent of the work done. That puts the corn harvest six days ahead of last year and 11 days ahead of the five-year average.
Clear GOP Victories For Three U.S. House Incumbents From Iowa
Statewide, Iowa — Republicans scored clear wins in Iowa’s first, second and fourth congressional districts, but the Associated Press and other media organizations have not yet called the race in Iowa’s third district. Unofficial results showed Republican Zach Nunn leading Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne by just over...
Find Election Results Here
Northwest Iowa — Here are the election results that we have. It does appear to have been a “red wave,” in Iowa at least. In Tuesday’s election, Republicans either kept or gained all but one position. With 97 out of 99 counties reporting, Republican Senator Chuck Grassley has defeated Democrat Michael Franken. Our area’s Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra soundly defeated Democratic challenger Ryan Melton. Meanwhile, Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Ashley Hinson retain their seats, and Republican challenger Zach Nunn appears to have narrowly defeated incumbent Democrat Cindy Axne in District 3.
Start Of 2024 Iowa Caucus Campaign Well Underway
Statewide Iowa — The 2022 election may have just concluded, but the presidential politicking for the Iowa Republican Party’s 2024 Caucuses is well underway. During a rally a week ago in Sioux City, former President Donald Trump said he will very probably run again. Trump easily carried Iowa...
Final Hours Of Election ’22 Campaigning
Statewide Iowa — Election Eve politicking saw the top Republican statewide candidates flying to rallies in eight cities around the state, while Democrats at the top of the statewide ballot rallied in Council Bluffs, Sioux City and central Iowa. On Monday morning, Governor Kim Reynolds spoke to a crowd...
Iowa’s 2022 Election A ‘Red Wave’ In All But One Statewide Offices
Statewide Iowa — It appears to be a GOP sweep of all but one statewide race in Tuesday’s election, led by Governor Kim Reynolds. Reynolds defeated Democrat Deidre Dejear by 20 points. Reynolds has been governor since mid-2017. Reynolds said after floods, drought, tornadoes and a pandemic, she’s...
USDA invests in processing capacity
IARN — USDA INVESTS IN PROCESSING CAPACITY: Earlier this week, USDA announced more than $233 million in grants and loans for meat and poultry processors across the U.S. USDA Rural Development State Director in Iowa Theresa Greenfield announced more than $16 million in grant awards to expand meat and poultry processing capacity in Iowa.
