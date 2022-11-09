Statewide, Iowa — The USDA says another dry week led to a lot of combine time in the fields, and the harvest season is quickly nearing an end. The report shows statewide 97 percent of the beans are already in the bin, which is eight days ahead of last year and nine days ahead of the average. The statewide corn harvest is not far behind with 89 percent of the work done. That puts the corn harvest six days ahead of last year and 11 days ahead of the five-year average.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO