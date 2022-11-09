Read full article on original website
3 things to know this morning – November 9, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday. 1. Governor Brad Little has been re-elected as Governor of Idaho, beating Democratic candidate Stephen Heidt and Independent activist Ammon Bundy. In Wyoming, Governor Mark Gordon was also re-elected. 2. Idaho Falls School District...
101-year-old, 105-year-old vote at the polls
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Whether a Democrat, Republican or affiliated with another party, people across the country are turning out to vote. And in Idaho, some of the people with the longest voting track-record are leading by example. This is Estelle Ward. She is 101-years-old. You can see, she...
Pocatello, Chubbuck mayors to sign proclamation in support of nurse practitioners
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University’s School of Nursing will showcase the role of the nurse practitioner (NP) November 6-12, 2022, as NPs across the country celebrate more than 50 years of practice during National Nurse Practitioner Week. Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad and Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England...
District 91’s bond failed – What’s next?
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – After Tuesday’s election results, Idaho Falls School District 91’s $250 billion bond did not pass. Although a majority voted in favor, the bond needed two-thirds majority vote to be authorized. Margaret Wimborne, District 91’s Director of Communications and Community Involvement, says, “Naturally,...
Idaho Falls’ War Bonnet Round Up voted 2022’s best medium-sized rodeo in Idaho
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo, The War Bonnet Round Up, has been voted as 2022’s Best Medium Rodeo in Idaho for the PRCA Wilderness Circuit. City of Idaho Falls War Bonnet Round Up Advisory Committee members were present Saturday to receive the award at the 2022 PRCA Wilderness Circuit Finals in Heber City, Utah. The award recognizes Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo’s standing as Idaho’s overall medium-sized rodeo favorite among contestants, contractors and officials alike.
Pay It Forward: Bannock County Stuff the Stocking
CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KXPI) – We are coming up on that exciting time of year for young kids. But the excitement is hard to find when your needs are greater than your resources. Eyewitness News 3 anchor Todd Kunz found a local fundraiser that loads up the wallet to give kids a chance to shop for their families, with some of the heroes they look up to.
Rigby FFA excels at National FFA Convention
RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – Rigby FFA members joined nearly 70,000 other participants at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, IN in October. The chapter was recognized for achievements in the National Chapter Awards program; Farm Business Management, Meats Evaluation, and Horse Judging career development events; National FFA Proficiency Awards program, and ten members earned the American FFA Degree.
A fast friendship has led to many years hosting craft fairs
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Julie Mitchell Rounds and Konda Fuller met nearly 30 years ago. It was a fast friendship, and shortly after the two friends met, they decided they wanted to starting hosting craft fairs. “She’s the best business partner you could ask for best friend. We...
The Clairvoyants coming to Fort Hall
FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel announced the Clairvoyants performing live on stage inside the Chiefs Event Center on Saturday, April 1, 2023. After performing in more than 100 sold-out casinos throughout North America, touring worldwide, and currently headlining at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, the Clairvoyants are kicking off a brand new interactive live show. In addition to never before seen tricks, the Clairvoyants Experience will feature the duo’s dog, Mr. Koni Hundini as part of the show. Audiences will be involved throughout the show and will experience the magic in their minds and hands.
Early morning fire damages estimated at $100,000
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Four people are without their home following an early morning fire Thursday. According to the Idaho Falls Fire Department, the fire was in a house in the 400 block of Lincoln Drive. It started as a chimney fire that moved to the attached garage.
Police investigate shooting incident that left 1 dead
BANCROFT, Idaho (KIFI) – On Tuesday at about 11:14 p.m., the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office responded to a location on Ivins Rd, east of the city of Bancroft to investigate a report of a subject with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a 27-year-old male had died...
Court documents shed new light on fatal stabbing
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Court documents from Tuesday’s hearing now provide new details on Monday night’s fatal stabbing. 35-year-old Melissa k. Perkes appeared in court through zoom on Tuesday on charges of second-degree murder. Perkes allegedly stabbed to death 37-year-old Jace Williams on Monday night. Around 11:55...
Man dies from stab wounds, woman charged with homicide
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – A man was killed late Monday night from stab wounds in Blackfoot. Blackfoot Police report Melissa K. Perkes, 35, is being held in the Bingham County Jail and charged with 2nd-degree Homicide. Police say they were called to a fight on the 100 block of...
