FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel announced the Clairvoyants performing live on stage inside the Chiefs Event Center on Saturday, April 1, 2023. After performing in more than 100 sold-out casinos throughout North America, touring worldwide, and currently headlining at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, the Clairvoyants are kicking off a brand new interactive live show. In addition to never before seen tricks, the Clairvoyants Experience will feature the duo’s dog, Mr. Koni Hundini as part of the show. Audiences will be involved throughout the show and will experience the magic in their minds and hands.

FORT HALL, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO