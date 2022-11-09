Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSAZ
Ohio man facing drug charges
ATHENS COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Athens County Sheriff’s office special response team arrested a man on fentanyl and meth charges. On November 9, investigators conducted a search warrant at a home in Glouster. Aaron Smith, 28, from Jacksonville, Ohio, is facing drug charges and tempering with evidence, according...
Man shot in stomach in Sissonville, West Virginia
SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A man was shot in the stomach in Sissonville, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. It happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Walker Drive. Deputies said a 34-year-old man was taken to the hospital and they say he is not cooperating. Deputies say the man has serious, but not life-threatening […]
WTAP
Athens woman arrested on drug charges; deputies seized $11,000 worth of fentanyl
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio. (WTAP) - An Athens woman was arrested on drug charges Tuesday following a dual investigation with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office and the Southeast Ohio Major Crimes Task Force. According to a news release, Jessica R. Hart, 36, was arrested and charged with possession of drugs...
meigsindypress.com
Leib Indicted on Murder Charges in Death of Qualls
POMEROY, Ohio – The man accused in the death of a Pomeroy man has been indicted by the Meigs County Grand Jury. According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley, on November 9, 2022, Wayne Leib, Jr. was indicted for Aggravated Murder, an unclassified felony, and Murder, an unclassified felony. Leib is alleged to have purposely, and with prior calculation and design, caused the death of another, Dwayne E. Qualls, on September 30, 2022.
Four buildings destroyed, no injuries in New Martinsville fire
UPDATE (5:00 p.m.): Officials say that four buildings are total losses. These include Riggenbach Tile and Carpet’s store, their warehouse and the office of Dr. Benjamin J. Kocher, D.D.S. The call for a fire came in at around 10:10 a.m. Thursday morning. No one was injured, and those who worked at the dentist’s office were […]
Detectives take stand in pre-trial of West Virginia teen accused of slaying family
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The teen accused of killing four of his family members had a pre-trial hearing this morning where prosecutors called two Kanawha County Detectives to the stand. Gavin Smith is being charged with the murders of his mother, stepfather, and two brothers in Elkview in December of 2020. Prosecutors called Detective […]
WTAP
Officers facing no criminal charges from June 7 shooting in Waverly
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Grand Jury has chosen not to bring any charges to two Wood County Sheriff’s Department Officers following a shooting in Waverly, West Virginia, on June 7, 2022. It is according to a news release from the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office. The...
WTAP
A two-car crash on the 500 block of Division Street occurred in Parkersburg Thursday morning
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A two-car crash occurred on the 500 block of Division St. in Parkersburg Thursday morning. The call for the crash came in at 8:19 am. The Silver Ford Sedan traveling to Downtown Parkersburg went left of center into oncoming traffic and struck a Toyota 4Runner. The...
wchstv.com
Records: Man accused of assaulting man at restaurant and fighting with officers
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Wood County man faces multiple charges after police said he assaulted a customer at a restaurant and threatened and fought with officers. David Lane Potts, 57, of Williamstown was arrested Thursday in the parking lot of Tonyas Country Kitchen after reportedly assaulting a customer, according to a news release from the Williamstown Police Department.
Metro News
Grand jury clears 2 Wood County deputies of wrongdoing in June shooting
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Two Wood County sheriff’s deputies accused of wrongdoing in a June shooting have been cleared. A grand jury special session made that determination this week for Deputies Turner and Cross, according to a release from the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office. The deputies responded on...
WTAP
Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in Pleasants County
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - An investigation is underway after a man is following an officer-involved shooting Sunday evening. Pleasants County Sheriff Chuck Mankins says the incident happened on Federal Ridge Road. He says he is not releasing many details because his office has requested that the West Virginia State...
WTAP
UPDATE: Further details released surrounding the investigation of an officer-involved shooting in Pleasants County
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Law enforcement has released more information regarding the officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday, November 6, in Pleasants County. According to First Sergeant Okey Starsick with the West Virginia State Police, the incident occurred between 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the 3500 block of Federal Ridge Road. Emergency personnel responded to the scene of an engulfed trailer fire.
WSAZ
Deputies investigate shooting; victim seriously injured
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies are investigating a shooting Wednesday night in the Sissonville area, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. A 34-year-old man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the abdomen, deputies say. They say the incident appears to have been accidental. It...
West Virginia man dies in ATV accident
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is dead after running a four-wheeler off a farm road into a ditch. West Virginia State Police say that 74-year-old Henry Longfellow, of Spencer, West Virginia, was pronounced dead on the scene after his four-wheeler overturned on top of him when he drove into the ditch. The call came into […]
wchstv.com
W.Va. Natural Resources Police: Intoxicated hunter charged after illegally shooting deer
RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Natural Resources Police said a suspect faces multiple charges in Ritchie County after mortally wounding a deer while the hunter was drunk, and officers had to put down the animal when they found it alive. Three Natural Resources Police Officers had just...
thepostathens.com
Police Blotter: Multiple suspects arrested, man hits deer with car
The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Harner Road, in Athens, regarding a tip they received on a possible location for a man with a felony warrant. When deputies arrived they found the man and arrested him without incident. The man was taken to Southeastern Ohio...
WTAP
Local law enforcement warns public about scam
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a scam multiple locals have fallen victim to. Sheriff Rick Woodyard said of the scam, “It really bothers me because they’re preying on some of our older folks in the community, who really get nervous when they think that they’ve done something wrong.”
Meigs County, Ohio Sheriff resigns
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Meigs County Sheriff Keith O. Wood announced his resignation on Tuesday. In a letter to the citizens of Meigs County, Wood said that he made the decision to resign as Sheriff effective Friday, November 11 at 11:00 a.m. He said that the decision was not easy, but he made it with his […]
WV Natural Resources Police respond to poaching complaint
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On November 4, 2022, West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officers Casto, McLaughlin, and Gieseke completed a hunter education course with over 35 students at the Ellenboro fire department in Ritchie County, West Virginia. The officers had just arrived at a restaurant for dinner when they received a call about an ongoing poaching complaint on Bonds Creek Road.
WTAP
Jan Dils Attorneys at Law holds 11th annual Veterans appreciation spaghetti dinner
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Veterans day is Friday November 11th, and Jan Dils Attorneys at Law held its 11th annual veterans appreciation spaghetti dinner. The drive through- style dinner is free for veterans and five dollars for everyone else in the community. Jan Dils said they wanted to do something...
