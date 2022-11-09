ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

WSAZ

Ohio man facing drug charges

ATHENS COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Athens County Sheriff’s office special response team arrested a man on fentanyl and meth charges. On November 9, investigators conducted a search warrant at a home in Glouster. Aaron Smith, 28, from Jacksonville, Ohio, is facing drug charges and tempering with evidence, according...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man shot in stomach in Sissonville, West Virginia

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A man was shot in the stomach in Sissonville, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. It happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Walker Drive. Deputies said a 34-year-old man was taken to the hospital and they say he is not cooperating. Deputies say the man has serious, but not life-threatening […]
SISSONVILLE, WV
meigsindypress.com

Leib Indicted on Murder Charges in Death of Qualls

POMEROY, Ohio – The man accused in the death of a Pomeroy man has been indicted by the Meigs County Grand Jury. According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley, on November 9, 2022, Wayne Leib, Jr. was indicted for Aggravated Murder, an unclassified felony, and Murder, an unclassified felony. Leib is alleged to have purposely, and with prior calculation and design, caused the death of another, Dwayne E. Qualls, on September 30, 2022.
POMEROY, OH
WTAP

Officers facing no criminal charges from June 7 shooting in Waverly

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Grand Jury has chosen not to bring any charges to two Wood County Sheriff’s Department Officers following a shooting in Waverly, West Virginia, on June 7, 2022. It is according to a news release from the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office. The...
WAVERLY, WV
wchstv.com

Records: Man accused of assaulting man at restaurant and fighting with officers

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Wood County man faces multiple charges after police said he assaulted a customer at a restaurant and threatened and fought with officers. David Lane Potts, 57, of Williamstown was arrested Thursday in the parking lot of Tonyas Country Kitchen after reportedly assaulting a customer, according to a news release from the Williamstown Police Department.
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
Metro News

Grand jury clears 2 Wood County deputies of wrongdoing in June shooting

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Two Wood County sheriff’s deputies accused of wrongdoing in a June shooting have been cleared. A grand jury special session made that determination this week for Deputies Turner and Cross, according to a release from the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office. The deputies responded on...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

UPDATE: Further details released surrounding the investigation of an officer-involved shooting in Pleasants County

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Law enforcement has released more information regarding the officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday, November 6, in Pleasants County. According to First Sergeant Okey Starsick with the West Virginia State Police, the incident occurred between 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the 3500 block of Federal Ridge Road. Emergency personnel responded to the scene of an engulfed trailer fire.
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Deputies investigate shooting; victim seriously injured

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies are investigating a shooting Wednesday night in the Sissonville area, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. A 34-year-old man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the abdomen, deputies say. They say the incident appears to have been accidental. It...
SISSONVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man dies in ATV accident

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is dead after running a four-wheeler off a farm road into a ditch. West Virginia State Police say that 74-year-old Henry Longfellow, of Spencer, West Virginia, was pronounced dead on the scene after his four-wheeler overturned on top of him when he drove into the ditch. The call came into […]
SPENCER, WV
thepostathens.com

Police Blotter: Multiple suspects arrested, man hits deer with car

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Harner Road, in Athens, regarding a tip they received on a possible location for a man with a felony warrant. When deputies arrived they found the man and arrested him without incident. The man was taken to Southeastern Ohio...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Local law enforcement warns public about scam

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a scam multiple locals have fallen victim to. Sheriff Rick Woodyard said of the scam, “It really bothers me because they’re preying on some of our older folks in the community, who really get nervous when they think that they’ve done something wrong.”
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Meigs County, Ohio Sheriff resigns

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Meigs County Sheriff Keith O. Wood announced his resignation on Tuesday. In a letter to the citizens of Meigs County, Wood said that he made the decision to resign as Sheriff effective Friday, November 11 at 11:00 a.m. He said that the decision was not easy, but he made it with his […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Lootpress

WV Natural Resources Police respond to poaching complaint

RITCHIE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On November 4, 2022, West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officers Casto, McLaughlin, and Gieseke completed a hunter education course with over 35 students at the Ellenboro fire department in Ritchie County, West Virginia. The officers had just arrived at a restaurant for dinner when they received a call about an ongoing poaching complaint on Bonds Creek Road.
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV

