PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Democrat Katie Hobbs padded her slim lead over Republican Kari Lake in the race for governor after Maricopa County released more ballots numbers. As of 8 p.m. Thursday, Hobbs had 51% of the vote with 1,031,373 votes, while Lake has 49% with a total of 1,004,494 votes. An estimated 74% of the votes have been counted. About 78,000 votes were counted in Maricopa County with 42,747 going to Hobbs and 35,253 going to Lake. No clear winner has been projected, but Lake said earlier in the day she was “100%” confident she was going to win. Hobbs hasn’t talked to the media but tweeted the votes will determine the race, “not by the volume at which an unhinged former television reporter can shout conspiracy theories.”

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO