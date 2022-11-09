Read full article on original website
Arizona Republicans Baselessly Claim Vote Counting Process Is Sign Of Corruption
As election officials continue counting ballots, Republicans are implying there's a plot against them.
Inflation is causing charities to see a rise in Arizonans asking for help
Key Arizona races yet to be called as of Thursday morning
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Why is it taking so long for Arizona to count ballots?
PHOENIX - It has been more than 24 hours since polls closed, and hundreds of thousands of ballots still need to be counted in Arizona. As counting efforts continue, some are asking how other states like Florida get election results so fast while Arizona still has no answer on most of the top races.
Why does it taking longer to count votes in Arizona?
Adrian Fontes increases lead over Mark Finchem in Arizona’s secretary of state race
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes saw his vote lead go into six figures after the latest Maricopa County ballot drop. As of Thursday at 8 p.m., Fontes has 53% of the vote compared to Republican Mark Finchem’s 47% with an estimated 74% of the votes counted. Fontes now has a total of 1,059,453 votes, while Finchem has 950,209 votes. That’s a lead of nearly 110,000 votes. “We are going to win,” Finchem tweeted just before the ballot drop from Maricopa County, where 78,000 ballots were counted.
arizonasuntimes.com
Ric Grenell Predicts Blake Masters Will Win as Latest 75,583 Ballots Come In from Maricopa and Pima Counties
Trump-endorsed Blake Masters didn’t appear to pull any closer to Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) after the results of counting more ballots were released shortly after 6 p.m. PST on the day after the midterm election. Although Kelly took the lead initially on election night, his lead has mostly shrunk as the types of ballots being counted last trended toward Republicans.
Hobbs gains 8K votes against Lake after latest Maricopa County ballot drop
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Democrat Katie Hobbs padded her slim lead over Republican Kari Lake in the race for governor after Maricopa County released more ballots numbers. As of 8 p.m. Thursday, Hobbs had 51% of the vote with 1,031,373 votes, while Lake has 49% with a total of 1,004,494 votes. An estimated 74% of the votes have been counted. About 78,000 votes were counted in Maricopa County with 42,747 going to Hobbs and 35,253 going to Lake. No clear winner has been projected, but Lake said earlier in the day she was “100%” confident she was going to win. Hobbs hasn’t talked to the media but tweeted the votes will determine the race, “not by the volume at which an unhinged former television reporter can shout conspiracy theories.”
Arizona Republicans Could Pursue A Legal Battle Over A Handful Of Phoenix-Area Ballots, Lawyer Says
With crucial races still undecided, GOP candidates could pursue a legal fight over a printing error in Maricopa County.
az gov race
Waiting game for Arizona election results fuels discussion for possible law change
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There have been a lot of people wondering why it’s taking so long to count ballots and receive final results in Arizona when other states are able to do it quicker. It all comes down to what’s in Arizona state law, but the long waiting game here already has officials discussing the possibility of making some changes.
Candidate for attorney general Abraham Hamadeh speaks to Arizona Republicans
Arizona Republicans slash Democratic leads, say they expect to win
As more votes were tallied Wednesday, Republican candidates in Arizona began to catch up to their Democratic opponents who took early leads, but full results won’t be available for several days, at the earliest. And with the eyes of the nation on the Grand Canyon State, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs went from a 14-point […] The post Arizona Republicans slash Democratic leads, say they expect to win appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
themesatribune.com
Duff, Hutchinson and Walden keep leads for Mesa council, school board
Vice Mayor Jenn Duff today maintained her lead over challenger Trista Guzman Glover in the runoff for the last open Mesa City Council seat, unofficial returns showed. The latest tabulation showed Duff with 57% of the vote to Guzman Glover’s 43% in the battle for the downtown seat on council.
12news.com
Andy Biggs wins Arizona's 5th Congressional District race, results show
PHOENIX — Republican Andy Biggs is projected to win a congressional seat in the East Valley, election results show. Arizona's 5th Congressional District had three candidates on the ballot this election year. Incumbent Andy Biggs was being challenged by Democrat and independent candidates to represent a district encompassing portions...
Lake closes in on Hobbs as race for Arizona Governor tightens
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been a contentious and, at times, a controversial battle between Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs to become Arizona’s next governor, and no clear winner was projected on Election Night. As of Wednesday morning the race as quite close, Hobbs was up 51% to 49%, with 62% of expected votes counted. CBS News said the race had moved from toss-up to “leans Democrat.” Still, early voting trends often benefit the Democrats, who are statistically more likely to vote early or submit absentee ballots.
AZFamily
Mark Finchem calls Maricopa County Election Day tabulation problems “a disgrace”
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Handful of Arizona US House seats remain too early to call
PHOENIX (AP) - A handful of U.S. House races in Arizona remained too early to call as Republicans hoped to shift the state’s 5-4 Democratic tilt by picking up two and possibly three seats. Redistricting after the 2020 U.S. Census gave the GOP candidates a leg up in those...
12news.com
'Katie Hobbs' and 'Maricopa' are trending on Twitter with all eyes on Arizona
PHOENIX — Votes are still being counted, and with several crucial races too close to call, all eyes are on Arizona. As of 1 p.m. the terms "Katie Hobbs" and "Maricopa" were the top trending terms on Twitter in the United States. Last night, Arizona made the top of...
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Calls Election Day Voting Issues with Maricopa County Tabulation Machines ‘Incompetency,’ Assures Arizona Voters ‘We’re Going to Win’
PHOENIX, Arizona – Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake appeared in downtown Phoenix to cast her official ballot in the 2022 general election. She followed up with reporters to discuss issues facing some Maricopa County voting locations. “They’ve got to fix this problem. This is incompetency. I hope it’s...
