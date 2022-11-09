ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

AZFamily

Inflation is causing charities to see a rise in Arizonans asking for help

Arizona law enforcement preparing for worst case scenarios ahead of Big Game. The state's Cyber Command is constantly testing for vulnerabilities ahead of the Super Bowl in Glendale. New video shows Phoenix police using alleged excessive force during arrest.
AZFamily

Key Arizona races yet to be called as of Thursday morning

Arizona's Family photographer Victor Ochoa talks about his service in the Marine Corps. A new, immersive exhibit at the Arizona Jewish Historical Society tells the untold stories of the Holocaust. Why does it taking longer to count votes in Arizona?.
fox10phoenix.com

2022 Election: Why is it taking so long for Arizona to count ballots?

PHOENIX - It has been more than 24 hours since polls closed, and hundreds of thousands of ballots still need to be counted in Arizona. As counting efforts continue, some are asking how other states like Florida get election results so fast while Arizona still has no answer on most of the top races.
AZFamily

Why does it taking longer to count votes in Arizona?

Arizona's Family photographer Victor Ochoa talks about his service in the Marine Corps. A new, immersive exhibit at the Arizona Jewish Historical Society tells the untold stories of the Holocaust. Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?.
AZFamily

Adrian Fontes increases lead over Mark Finchem in Arizona’s secretary of state race

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes saw his vote lead go into six figures after the latest Maricopa County ballot drop. As of Thursday at 8 p.m., Fontes has 53% of the vote compared to Republican Mark Finchem’s 47% with an estimated 74% of the votes counted. Fontes now has a total of 1,059,453 votes, while Finchem has 950,209 votes. That’s a lead of nearly 110,000 votes. “We are going to win,” Finchem tweeted just before the ballot drop from Maricopa County, where 78,000 ballots were counted.
arizonasuntimes.com

Ric Grenell Predicts Blake Masters Will Win as Latest 75,583 Ballots Come In from Maricopa and Pima Counties

Trump-endorsed Blake Masters didn’t appear to pull any closer to Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) after the results of counting more ballots were released shortly after 6 p.m. PST on the day after the midterm election. Although Kelly took the lead initially on election night, his lead has mostly shrunk as the types of ballots being counted last trended toward Republicans.
AZFamily

Hobbs gains 8K votes against Lake after latest Maricopa County ballot drop

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Democrat Katie Hobbs padded her slim lead over Republican Kari Lake in the race for governor after Maricopa County released more ballots numbers. As of 8 p.m. Thursday, Hobbs had 51% of the vote with 1,031,373 votes, while Lake has 49% with a total of 1,004,494 votes. An estimated 74% of the votes have been counted. About 78,000 votes were counted in Maricopa County with 42,747 going to Hobbs and 35,253 going to Lake. No clear winner has been projected, but Lake said earlier in the day she was “100%” confident she was going to win. Hobbs hasn’t talked to the media but tweeted the votes will determine the race, “not by the volume at which an unhinged former television reporter can shout conspiracy theories.”
AZFamily

az gov race

State law allows Arizona voters to drop off early ballots on Election Day, which is one reason why it's taking so long to declare winners from Tuesday's election. Inflation is causing charities to see a rise in Arizonans asking for help.
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Republicans slash Democratic leads, say they expect to win

As more votes were tallied Wednesday, Republican candidates in Arizona began to catch up to their Democratic opponents who took early leads, but full results won’t be available for several days, at the earliest.  And with the eyes of the nation on the Grand Canyon State, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs went from a 14-point […] The post Arizona Republicans slash Democratic leads, say they expect to win appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
themesatribune.com

Duff, Hutchinson and Walden keep leads for Mesa council, school board

Vice Mayor Jenn Duff today maintained her lead over challenger Trista Guzman Glover in the runoff for the last open Mesa City Council seat, unofficial returns showed. The latest tabulation showed Duff with 57% of the vote to Guzman Glover’s 43% in the battle for the downtown seat on council.
12news.com

Andy Biggs wins Arizona's 5th Congressional District race, results show

PHOENIX — Republican Andy Biggs is projected to win a congressional seat in the East Valley, election results show. Arizona's 5th Congressional District had three candidates on the ballot this election year. Incumbent Andy Biggs was being challenged by Democrat and independent candidates to represent a district encompassing portions...
AZFamily

Lake closes in on Hobbs as race for Arizona Governor tightens

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been a contentious and, at times, a controversial battle between Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs to become Arizona’s next governor, and no clear winner was projected on Election Night. As of Wednesday morning the race as quite close, Hobbs was up 51% to 49%, with 62% of expected votes counted. CBS News said the race had moved from toss-up to “leans Democrat.” Still, early voting trends often benefit the Democrats, who are statistically more likely to vote early or submit absentee ballots.
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Calls Election Day Voting Issues with Maricopa County Tabulation Machines ‘Incompetency,’ Assures Arizona Voters ‘We’re Going to Win’

PHOENIX, Arizona – Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake appeared in downtown Phoenix to cast her official ballot in the 2022 general election. She followed up with reporters to discuss issues facing some Maricopa County voting locations. “They’ve got to fix this problem. This is incompetency. I hope it’s...
