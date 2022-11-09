ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Man ends 20-year Llandegley airport sign joke that cost £25k

A man who spent £25,000 on a fake airport sign in mid Wales is bringing the joke to an end after 20 years. For the past two decades, a billboard for Llandegley International has been a landmark near the Powys village. It looks like an ordinary road sign, but...

Comments / 0

Community Policy