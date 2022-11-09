Read full article on original website
Lottery ticket worth $39.3 million sold at Ohio convenience store this weekKristen WaltersMarysville, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Men’s Soccer: No. 3 Buckeyes regular season ends with 2-1 loss to No. 2 Scarlet Knights in Big Ten Tournament semifinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes aim to ‘get our groove back’ against IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
detroitsportsnation.com
Jim Harbaugh says Michigan is counting down days to Ohio State, Big Ten Championship
If you have followed Jim Harbaugh over the years, whether it was during his time at Stanford, while he was coaching the San Francisco 49ers, or since he took over as head coach at Michigan, you are well aware that he is always about taking things one day at a time, and not looking today. During a recent interview, Harbaugh was still preaching about taking things “one day at a time” like his mother Jackie always says, but he also made it a point to mention Ohio State and the Big Ten Championship Game.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
'The Mindset': Ohio State football releases Indiana hype video
COLUMBUS, Ohio — "Let's go on an unbelievable run in November that they've never seen before across the country." Last week's final score wasn't what anyone expected. But it was a hard fought game on the road as we begin the final month of the regular season. This week,...
Ohio State Officially Signs Best Recruiting Class Of Chris Holtmann's Tenure
Taison Chatman, Scotty Middleton, Devin Royal and Austin Parks signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday.
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud looking forward to play in Columbus, get back on track in Week 11
C.J. Stroud had a week to forget in Week 10. Stroud had by far the worst performance of his Ohio State career at Northwestern in Week 10. The star QB went 10-for-26 for just 76 yards and 0 TDs. The Buckeyes were still able to avoid the upset, winning 21-7 thanks to a stellar defensive showing.
saturdaytradition.com
CFP chair reveals why committee kept Ohio State ahead of Michigan
The Week 11 version of the CFP Playoff Rankings is here. Georgia gets the top spot, Ohio State is No. 2, Michigan is No. 3, and TCU moves up to No. 4. committee chairman Boo Corrigan explained the rationale behind keeping Ohio State ahead of Michigan, noting that Ohio State defeated Notre Dame.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
WATCH: Ryan Day and Jim Knowles press conference | Ohio State-Indiana week
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State is back at Ohio Stadium this weekend as they host Indiana in a noon kickoff. Head coach Ryan Day and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles spoke to the media Tuesday afternoon ahead of this week's matchup. --- OHIO STATE VS. INDIANA: WHAT YOU NEED TO...
No. 14 Ohio State comes back, downs No. 5 Tennessee 87-75
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Taylor Mikesell scored 20 of her 25 points in the second half, leading No. 14 Ohio State to an 87-75 victory over No. 5 Tennessee on Tuesday night in the season opener. Ohio State erased Tennessee’s 41-33 halftime lead and outscored the Lady Vols 30-13 in the third quarter. Mikesell powered the Buckeyes’ surge as they closed the third on a 12-0 run, contributing 10 points during that span. The Lady Vols narrowed the lead to eight points with 5:43 to go, but the Buckeyes wouldn’t let it get close. “It does set a tone for us,” Mikesell said. “We ended on a really high note last year, and I think we have an unbelievable ceiling.”
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud points to 3 Buckeyes who are holding OL accountable for run game struggles
C.J. Stroud recently praised 3 of his offensive linemen. Stroud pointed to Paris Johnson Jr., Dawand Jones, and Luke Wypler as players who have held the line accountable for struggles in the run game. The Ohio State ground game has been pedestrian of late, currently sporting the 32nd-ranked rushing offense in the nation.
golfpunkhq.com
Top Five golf courses in Ohio
Golf remains one of the most popular sports in the USA and it seems to have a loyal following across Ohio, in particular. Residents of the Buckeye State love to follow the biggest tournaments and keep tabs on the world’s best pro players. Just watching the biggest pro events...
The 5 Top Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Columbus, Ohio
If you're considering relocating your family to Columbus, keep reading to learn about some of the best family-friendly areas in Ohio's capital.
buckeyefirearms.org
BREAKING: Motion for Stay Granted in Columbus Preemption Case
A motion by the State to stay a recent ruling involving Ohio's firearm preemption law has been granted. This is good news just one day after the City of Columbus decided to use the erroneous ruling as an excuse to announce municipal gun control laws. This case has been developing...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Hotels in Columbus, Ohio
Located smack in the middle of Ohio, Columbus is the state’s bustling capital city. While it tends to get overshadowed by Cleveland and Cincinnati, Columbus will surprise any skeptic with its thriving arts scene, seriously impressive food scene, and popular annual festivals and sporting events. No matter what time of year you visit, there’s always something fun happening in Columbus!
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Meteorologist Maddie Kirker joins 10TV's 'Wake Up CBUS'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — WBNS-10TV welcomes Meteorologist Maddie Kirker as she joins the “Wake Up CBUS” team later this month with a hyperfocus on your morning forecast and helping plan your day, week and weekend. Maddie will be joining “Wake Up CBUS” anchors Angela An, Tracy Townsend, Clay Gordon and Gabriela Garcia to help our viewers start their day.
Joe Walsh shows his Ohio heart by bringing James Gang, Black Keys, Nine Inch Nails, Dave Grohl to VetsAid benefit
Joe Walsh’s Buckeye heart is beating strong for his sixth VetsAid benefit concert this weekend. The show takes place Sunday, Nov. 13, in Columbus, after Walsh’s original plan to hold it there during 2021 was postponed by continuing pandemic concerns. Now he’s bringing it back home proudly -- and, of course, loudly -- with his own James Gang as well as fellow Ohio-rooted bands such as Nine Inch Nails, the Black Keys and the Breeders. Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, a Warren native, will perform as a special guest and Cleveland homie Drew Carey will emcee.
NBC4 Columbus
Shayla Favor details Columbus gun limit proposals
Columbus city council member Shayla Favor detailed three pieces of proposed legislation to create gun limits in the city. Columbus city council member Shayla Favor detailed three pieces of proposed legislation to create gun limits in the city. Morning Forecast: November 10, 2022. Morning Forecast: November 10, 2022. NBC4 Today...
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Today sawmill crash
Columbus continues debate on flavored tobacco ban. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WQf9FB. Three shot in north Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3teBNKu. Grant to help Columbus women's nonprofit expand. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3G3DIcd. Measles outbreak closes Columbus childcare facility. Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health are investigating a measles outbreak tied to one...
Body Found On Major Ohio Highway Was There For Hours
Police received a call five hours after the incident occurred.
NBC4 Columbus
One dead, second injured in northeast Columbus shooting
One dead, second injured in northeast Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3UjF07d. One dead, second injured in northeast Columbus shooting. One dead, second injured in northeast Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3UjF07d. Tuesday evening forecast 11-8-22 2022 General Election Guide. Ohio isn’t growing outside of Columbus, report shows. Ohio isn’t growing...
