Columbus, OH

detroitsportsnation.com

Jim Harbaugh says Michigan is counting down days to Ohio State, Big Ten Championship

If you have followed Jim Harbaugh over the years, whether it was during his time at Stanford, while he was coaching the San Francisco 49ers, or since he took over as head coach at Michigan, you are well aware that he is always about taking things one day at a time, and not looking today. During a recent interview, Harbaugh was still preaching about taking things “one day at a time” like his mother Jackie always says, but he also made it a point to mention Ohio State and the Big Ten Championship Game.
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

'The Mindset': Ohio State football releases Indiana hype video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — "Let's go on an unbelievable run in November that they've never seen before across the country." Last week's final score wasn't what anyone expected. But it was a hard fought game on the road as we begin the final month of the regular season. This week,...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

CFP chair reveals why committee kept Ohio State ahead of Michigan

The Week 11 version of the CFP Playoff Rankings is here. Georgia gets the top spot, Ohio State is No. 2, Michigan is No. 3, and TCU moves up to No. 4. committee chairman Boo Corrigan explained the rationale behind keeping Ohio State ahead of Michigan, noting that Ohio State defeated Notre Dame.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

No. 14 Ohio State comes back, downs No. 5 Tennessee 87-75

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Taylor Mikesell scored 20 of her 25 points in the second half, leading No. 14 Ohio State to an 87-75 victory over No. 5 Tennessee on Tuesday night in the season opener. Ohio State erased Tennessee’s 41-33 halftime lead and outscored the Lady Vols 30-13 in the third quarter. Mikesell powered the Buckeyes’ surge as they closed the third on a 12-0 run, contributing 10 points during that span. The Lady Vols narrowed the lead to eight points with 5:43 to go, but the Buckeyes wouldn’t let it get close. “It does set a tone for us,” Mikesell said. “We ended on a really high note last year, and I think we have an unbelievable ceiling.”
COLUMBUS, OH
golfpunkhq.com

Top Five golf courses in Ohio

Golf remains one of the most popular sports in the USA and it seems to have a loyal following across Ohio, in particular. Residents of the Buckeye State love to follow the biggest tournaments and keep tabs on the world’s best pro players. Just watching the biggest pro events...
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

BREAKING: Motion for Stay Granted in Columbus Preemption Case

A motion by the State to stay a recent ruling involving Ohio's firearm preemption law has been granted. This is good news just one day after the City of Columbus decided to use the erroneous ruling as an excuse to announce municipal gun control laws. This case has been developing...
COLUMBUS, OH
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Hotels in Columbus, Ohio

Located smack in the middle of Ohio, Columbus is the state’s bustling capital city. While it tends to get overshadowed by Cleveland and Cincinnati, Columbus will surprise any skeptic with its thriving arts scene, seriously impressive food scene, and popular annual festivals and sporting events. No matter what time of year you visit, there’s always something fun happening in Columbus!
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
OHIO STATE
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker joins 10TV's 'Wake Up CBUS'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — WBNS-10TV welcomes Meteorologist Maddie Kirker as she joins the “Wake Up CBUS” team later this month with a hyperfocus on your morning forecast and helping plan your day, week and weekend. Maddie will be joining “Wake Up CBUS” anchors Angela An, Tracy Townsend, Clay Gordon and Gabriela Garcia to help our viewers start their day.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Joe Walsh shows his Ohio heart by bringing James Gang, Black Keys, Nine Inch Nails, Dave Grohl to VetsAid benefit

Joe Walsh’s Buckeye heart is beating strong for his sixth VetsAid benefit concert this weekend. The show takes place Sunday, Nov. 13, in Columbus, after Walsh’s original plan to hold it there during 2021 was postponed by continuing pandemic concerns. Now he’s bringing it back home proudly -- and, of course, loudly -- with his own James Gang as well as fellow Ohio-rooted bands such as Nine Inch Nails, the Black Keys and the Breeders. Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, a Warren native, will perform as a special guest and Cleveland homie Drew Carey will emcee.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Shayla Favor details Columbus gun limit proposals

Shayla Favor details Columbus gun limit proposals

Columbus city council member Shayla Favor detailed three pieces of proposed legislation to create gun limits in the city.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Today sawmill crash

Columbus continues debate on flavored tobacco ban. Three shot in north Columbus. Grant to help Columbus women's nonprofit expand. Measles outbreak closes Columbus childcare facility. Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health are investigating a measles outbreak tied to one...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead, second injured in northeast Columbus shooting

One dead, second injured in northeast Columbus shooting.
COLUMBUS, OH

