If you have followed Jim Harbaugh over the years, whether it was during his time at Stanford, while he was coaching the San Francisco 49ers, or since he took over as head coach at Michigan, you are well aware that he is always about taking things one day at a time, and not looking today. During a recent interview, Harbaugh was still preaching about taking things “one day at a time” like his mother Jackie always says, but he also made it a point to mention Ohio State and the Big Ten Championship Game.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO