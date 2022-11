Rep. Madeleine Dean wins reelection over GOP challenger Christian Nascimento in Pennsylvania's 4th District

SEATTLE (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep Kim Schrier has won a third term in Washington’s 8th U.S. House district, fending off a challenge from Republicans who targeted the seat as part of their efforts to flip the chamber. Schrier, a pediatrician, is the only Democrat to have held the seat since the district was created in the early 1980s. She defeated Matt Larkin, a lawyer, abortion rights opponent and former Washington attorney general candidate who painted her as too far left. Schrier stressed the results she’s achieved in office, including helping win road money for the agricultural town of Wenatchee, which will help bring the region’s apples, pears and cherries to market, and getting the city of Roslyn, best known as the setting for the TV show “Northern Exposure,” support for projects to reduce the risk of wildfire. Wenatchee’s Republican mayor, Frank Kuntz, endorsed her in a campaign commercial, helping blunt Larkin’s assertion that Schrier was an extreme liberal out of step with voters.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO