Rep. Madeleine Dean wins reelection over GOP challenger Christian Nascimento in Pennsylvania's 4th District

Related
Pennsylvania Senate race: Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz takes lead over Democrat John Fetterman in new poll
Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate in a crucial U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania, has just passed Democrat John Fetterman, the Pennsylvania Lt. Gov., in statewide support among likely voters for the first time, according to a new poll. On Nov. 3, RealClearPolitics scored Oz’s support at 46.6%, while Fetterman’s...
PA Senate candidate John Fetterman won his first election by one vote – can he pull off another close-call victory?
John Fetterman, 53, the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania and currently a candidate seeking the state’s open Senate seat, began his political journey by winning a mayoral election in his hometown of Braddock by a single vote.Since then, Mr Fetterman has attracted national attention as an unorthodox, unapologetic progressive politician. In 2009, The Guardian dubbed him "America’s Coolest Mayor."The Pennsylvanian ran for the state’s Senate seat in 2016, but never made it past the Democratic primaries, in which he finished in third place. That loss did not deter his political aspirations, however, as two years later he campaigned to replace...
Fetterman predicts early Republican lead in vote counting due to changes by GOP lawmakers
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman said on Monday that he expects his Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz, to lead initially in the state on Tuesday night due to the sequence of vote counting. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, said that the GOP planned voting so that their party could “baselessly sow...
Dem gubernatorial candidate Shapiro vows Pennsylvania will 'never be a right-to-work state'
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is running as the Democratic nominee for governor, told a crowd Friday that Pennsylvania will "never be a 'right-to-work' state."
Washington Examiner
Democratic nominee for Oklahoma governor appears to have 'violated' state laws, experts say
EXCLUSIVE — The Democratic candidate running to be Oklahoma's next governor appears to have "violated" several state laws due to her social media activity, legal experts told the Washington Examiner. Joy Hofmeister, Oklahoma's superintendent of public instruction, is trying to unseat Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt in November. But Hofmeister...
Republican Jewish Coalition pours more money into PA Senate race for ads targeting black voters
The Republican Jewish Coalition is spending another $350,000 in Pennsylvania, increasing to $2 million its total advertising buy targeting black voters in a bid to push Dr. Mehmet Oz (R) past Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) in this key Senate race.
Half of Trump’s Pennsylvania rally crowd empties out before he’s done speaking
Trump rails against media, Jan 6 committee and Nancy Pelosi during Pennsylvania rally. Former President Donald Trump was in Latrobe, Pennsylvania outside of Pittsburgh on Saturday night in an attempt to fire up Republican voters and boost candidates Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano ahead of Tuesday’s pivitol midterm elections.
Fetterman's wife Gisele will be a 'great lady in the Senate,' Biden says
Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman’s wife, Gisele, will be a “great lady in the Senate,” President Joe Biden said during a campaign stop for the Democratic nominee. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman suffered a stroke in May, shortly before clinching the Democratic nomination, and has since suffered lingering...
Wolf signs law to suspend vehicle registrations of Pennsylvania Turnpike toll scofflaws
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A measure to help the Pennsylvania Turnpike recover more unpaid tolls was signed into law Thursday, legislation that could trigger the suspension of thousands of vehicle registrations early next year. Gov. Tom Wolf gave final approval to legislation aimed at getting owners or operators of some 25,000 vehicles to pay their overdue bills for turnpike travel. After the law takes effect in two months, the process will start with the Turnpike Commission notifying registrants they are seeking to have their registrations suspended. At least a month later, the toll agency can ask the Transportation Department to...
Byron York tells Fetterman campaign to 'observe the law' as lawsuit comes late
The Washington Examiner's Byron York blasted Pennsylvania senate candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman for his last-ditch effort to get more votes for himself counted. Fetterman's campaign has filed a lawsuit against the state's election officials in federal court in order to get a judge to allow ballots that are misdated or missing dates completely. Roughly 3,500 voters in Philadelphia, which also trends Democratic, have at least one of four problems on their mail-in ballot, including missing a signature on the outer envelope, missing a date on the outer envelope, giving an incorrect date on the outer envelope, or sending in a “naked ballot.”
WTOP
Democrat David Trone projected to defeat Republican challenger in Maryland’s closely watched 6th District
Democratic Rep. David Trone has defeated Republican Neil Parrott in Maryland’s closely watched 6th District race, winning a third term for himself and denying the GOP a pickup in the U.S. House. The Associated Press called the race Friday afternoon as the counting of thousands of mail-in ballots continued.
Is John Fetterman's wife, Gisele, the 'de facto candidate' for Pennsylvania Senate?
Gisele Barreto Fetterman has been described as the "de facto" candidate as her husband, John Fetterman works to defeat his GOP challenger in the Pennsylvania Senate race.
What do double Democratic victories for Fetterman and Shapiro really mean? | John Baer
I suspect some will point to Pennsylvania’s election results as a statement on the state of politics beyond our commonwealth, and a harbinger of the future. The double Democratic wins of John Fetterman for U.S. Senate and Josh Shapiro for governor likely will be painted in many colors, shaped to serve many agendas.
Washington Examiner
Philadelphia, under pressure from GOP, adopts vote-counting change that will delay results
PHILADELPHIA — City officials in Philadelphia bowed to Republican pressure early Tuesday, reinstating a laborious, time-consuming process to catch double votes that will almost assuredly delay the city's ballot count totals beyond election night. Philadelphia officials emphasized on Tuesday that the step was brought on by GOP litigation. The...
John Fetterman releases medical report after Dr Oz under fire for suggesting Fetterman’s wife would act as senator
John Fetterman continues to recover well from his stroke, has no restrictions on his ability to work and can fulfill the duties of public office, according to the results of his latest medical examination.The Democratic candidate for the open Pennsylvania Senate seat was examined by his primary care physician on Friday and a report was released by the campaign late on Tuesday to The Philadelphia Inquirer.Mr Fetterman’s health is reported as normal and he has made great progress with communication since his stroke in May, though still exhibits symptoms of problem processing audio that can be accommodated with the...
Oz calls Fetterman to concede critical Pennsylvania Senate race without issuing public statement
Dr Mehmet Oz has called his Democratic opponent John Fetterman to concede defeat in Pennsylvania’s all-important Senate race, according to Mr Fetterman’s campaign.The Republican nominee reportedly called his rival at 9:30 ET this morning without having issued a public statement on the outcome of the race. With more than 94 per cent of the vote counted, he appears to have lost to Mr Fetterman by around three points – representing a margin of more than 150,000 votes.The Pennsylvania seat was held by retiring Republican Pat Toomey, and so far represents Democrats’ only pickup in the Senate cycle. The seat gives the party a shot of at least holding the working majority, absent an unexpected pickup in the only remaining Republican-held state, Wisconsin.
Live 2022 Massachusetts election results: Ballot questions
Follow along live as the votes are counted on Election Night in Massachusetts, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Midterm polls – live: Dr Oz gains two-point lead as Biden, Obama and Bernie Sanders head to Pennsylvania
A new poll in Pennsylvania has put Dr Mehmet Oz, the Republicans’ Senate nominee, two points ahead of his Democratic rival, John Fetterman. The survey from Emerson College Polling pegged the celebrity physician at 48 per cent to Mr Fetterman’s 46; crucially, the data was gathered after the two men’s recent debate, which saw Mr Fetterman sometimes struggling to speak.In a sign of how seriously Democrats are taking the prospect of an Oz victory, both Joe Biden and Barack Obama will be campaigning in Pennsylvania in the coming days, with the two running mates appearing together at a rally...
Democrat Schrier wins reelection to Washington's 8th
SEATTLE (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep Kim Schrier has won a third term in Washington’s 8th U.S. House district, fending off a challenge from Republicans who targeted the seat as part of their efforts to flip the chamber. Schrier, a pediatrician, is the only Democrat to have held the seat since the district was created in the early 1980s. She defeated Matt Larkin, a lawyer, abortion rights opponent and former Washington attorney general candidate who painted her as too far left. Schrier stressed the results she’s achieved in office, including helping win road money for the agricultural town of Wenatchee, which will help bring the region’s apples, pears and cherries to market, and getting the city of Roslyn, best known as the setting for the TV show “Northern Exposure,” support for projects to reduce the risk of wildfire. Wenatchee’s Republican mayor, Frank Kuntz, endorsed her in a campaign commercial, helping blunt Larkin’s assertion that Schrier was an extreme liberal out of step with voters.
CBS News
Election Results 2022: Live updates on Pa. Senate, governor races and more
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's Election Day in Pennsylvania, and power is up for grabs in many pivotal races throughout the state and across the country. On Election Day, the polls are open in Pennsylvania from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast their vote. Mail-in and absentee ballots must be received by your county election office by 8 p.m.
