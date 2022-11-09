PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes saw his vote lead go into six figures after the latest Maricopa County ballot drop. As of Thursday at 8 p.m., Fontes has 53% of the vote compared to Republican Mark Finchem’s 47% with an estimated 74% of the votes counted. Fontes now has a total of 1,059,453 votes, while Finchem has 950,209 votes. That’s a lead of nearly 110,000 votes. “We are going to win,” Finchem tweeted just before the ballot drop from Maricopa County, where 78,000 ballots were counted.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO