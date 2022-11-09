ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

Katie Hobbs increases slim lead over Kari Lake

Democrats have padded their narrow leads in key Arizona contests, but the races for U.S. Senate and attorney general are still too early to call. Arizona state law creating long waiting game for election results. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. State law allows Arizona voters to drop off early ballots...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

New results from Maricopa County ballot drop

Democrat Katie Hobbs is 1.4 points ahead of Republican Kari Lake in the governor's race. Arizona state law creating long waiting game for election results. State law allows Arizona voters to drop off early ballots on Election Day, which is one reason why it's taking so long to declare winners from Tuesday's election.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Inflation is causing charities to see a rise in Arizonans asking for help

Arizona law enforcement preparing for worst case scenarios ahead of Big Game. The state’s Cyber Command is constantly testing for vulnerabilities ahead of the Super Bowl in Glendale. New video shows Phoenix police using alleged excessive force during arrest. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Police say 38-year-old Harry Denman...
ARIZONA STATE
gilaherald.com

‘Blue mirage:’ Why Democrats’ leads slipped, bolstering GOP hopes

PHOENIX – Arizona politics took on a blue hue Tuesday night, but as the sun rose Wednesday, tallies were looking more red instead. Democrats in statewide races jumped to hefty leads in initial vote counts on election night. But their margins narrowed sharply over the next 24 hours, putting them once again in nail-biting territory by Wednesday evening.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

2022 Election: Why is it taking so long for Arizona to count ballots?

PHOENIX - It has been more than 24 hours since polls closed, and hundreds of thousands of ballots still need to be counted in Arizona. As counting efforts continue, some are asking how other states like Florida get election results so fast while Arizona still has no answer on most of the top races.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Why does it taking longer to count votes in Arizona?

Arizona's Family photographer Victor Ochoa talks about his service in the Marine Corps. A new, immersive exhibit at the Arizona Jewish Historical Society tells the untold stories of the Holocaust. Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Some advocates say it's a...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Adrian Fontes increases lead over Mark Finchem in Arizona’s secretary of state race

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes saw his vote lead go into six figures after the latest Maricopa County ballot drop. As of Thursday at 8 p.m., Fontes has 53% of the vote compared to Republican Mark Finchem’s 47% with an estimated 74% of the votes counted. Fontes now has a total of 1,059,453 votes, while Finchem has 950,209 votes. That’s a lead of nearly 110,000 votes. “We are going to win,” Finchem tweeted just before the ballot drop from Maricopa County, where 78,000 ballots were counted.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Republicans slash Democratic leads, say they expect to win

As more votes were tallied Wednesday, Republican candidates in Arizona began to catch up to their Democratic opponents who took early leads, but full results won’t be available for several days, at the earliest.  And with the eyes of the nation on the Grand Canyon State, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs went from a 14-point […] The post Arizona Republicans slash Democratic leads, say they expect to win appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Election results for Arizona’s 10 ballot measures

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Ten propositions appear on this year’s ballot, including three that would impact the voting process in Arizona if passed. Learn more about the propositions below, including the latest numbers once counting begins after the polls close on Election Day. Proposition 128: Regarding the Voter...
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Andy Biggs wins Arizona's 5th Congressional District race, results show

PHOENIX — Republican Andy Biggs is projected to win a congressional seat in the East Valley, election results show. Arizona's 5th Congressional District had three candidates on the ballot this election year. Incumbent Andy Biggs was being challenged by Democrat and independent candidates to represent a district encompassing portions...
ARIZONA STATE
thestandardnewspaper.online

Democrats in the lead for Arizona; votes continue to be tallied

MOHAVE COUNTY – Democrats had small leads over Republicans in five of the six major state races in Arizona following Tuesday’s general election. Results remain unofficial as thousands of votes will be processed and added to the ongoing tally in coming days. As of early Wednesday morning:. *Democrat...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Roughly 16K votes gives Kris Mayes lead over Abe Hamadeh in attorney general race

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Despite no winner being called for the Arizona attorney general race, Democrat Kris Mayes surpassed Republican Abe Hamadeh by Wednesday evening after the two had been trading places since Election Day. On Thursday night, Mayes surpassed a million votes, while Hamadeh came in at over 992,000, with 74% of expected votes counted. Around 16,000 votes gave Mayes the edge in a close battle between the two.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

What will Arizona political landscape look like after the election?

Early returns were positive for Democrats, and numbers as of Wednesday morning look good for Kelly. Paul Bentz, Senior Vice President of Research & Strategy at public relations firm HighGround, joins Good Morning Arizona to discuss the latest election numbers. Tabulation to resume Wednesday morning after Election Day issues. Updated:...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Arizona ballots are still being counted. Here's why

Elections workers in Maricopa County have more than 400,000 ballots left to count, officials estimated Wednesday morning, meaning it could be days until final results are available for close statewide races. That estimate includes roughly 275,000 mail-in ballots that were returned on Election Day. Far more voters waited until the...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy