AZFamily
Katie Hobbs increases slim lead over Kari Lake
Democrats have padded their narrow leads in key Arizona contests, but the races for U.S. Senate and attorney general are still too early to call. Arizona state law creating long waiting game for election results. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. State law allows Arizona voters to drop off early ballots...
AZFamily
New results from Maricopa County ballot drop
Democrat Katie Hobbs is 1.4 points ahead of Republican Kari Lake in the governor's race. Arizona state law creating long waiting game for election results. State law allows Arizona voters to drop off early ballots on Election Day, which is one reason why it's taking so long to declare winners from Tuesday's election.
AZFamily
Inflation is causing charities to see a rise in Arizonans asking for help
Arizona law enforcement preparing for worst case scenarios ahead of Big Game. The state's Cyber Command is constantly testing for vulnerabilities ahead of the Super Bowl in Glendale.
gilaherald.com
‘Blue mirage:’ Why Democrats’ leads slipped, bolstering GOP hopes
PHOENIX – Arizona politics took on a blue hue Tuesday night, but as the sun rose Wednesday, tallies were looking more red instead. Democrats in statewide races jumped to hefty leads in initial vote counts on election night. But their margins narrowed sharply over the next 24 hours, putting them once again in nail-biting territory by Wednesday evening.
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Why is it taking so long for Arizona to count ballots?
PHOENIX - It has been more than 24 hours since polls closed, and hundreds of thousands of ballots still need to be counted in Arizona. As counting efforts continue, some are asking how other states like Florida get election results so fast while Arizona still has no answer on most of the top races.
AZFamily
Why does it taking longer to count votes in Arizona?
A new, immersive exhibit at the Arizona Jewish Historical Society tells the untold stories of the Holocaust. Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?.
AZFamily
Adrian Fontes increases lead over Mark Finchem in Arizona’s secretary of state race
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes saw his vote lead go into six figures after the latest Maricopa County ballot drop. As of Thursday at 8 p.m., Fontes has 53% of the vote compared to Republican Mark Finchem’s 47% with an estimated 74% of the votes counted. Fontes now has a total of 1,059,453 votes, while Finchem has 950,209 votes. That’s a lead of nearly 110,000 votes. “We are going to win,” Finchem tweeted just before the ballot drop from Maricopa County, where 78,000 ballots were counted.
AZFamily
Waiting game for Arizona election results fuels discussion for possible law change
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There have been a lot of people wondering why it’s taking so long to count ballots and receive final results in Arizona when other states are able to do it quicker. It all comes down to what’s in Arizona state law, but the long waiting game here already has officials discussing the possibility of making some changes.
Arizona Republicans slash Democratic leads, say they expect to win
As more votes were tallied Wednesday, Republican candidates in Arizona began to catch up to their Democratic opponents who took early leads, but full results won’t be available for several days, at the earliest. And with the eyes of the nation on the Grand Canyon State, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs went from a 14-point […] The post Arizona Republicans slash Democratic leads, say they expect to win appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
AZFamily
Election results for Arizona’s 10 ballot measures
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Ten propositions appear on this year’s ballot, including three that would impact the voting process in Arizona if passed. Learn more about the propositions below, including the latest numbers once counting begins after the polls close on Election Day. Proposition 128: Regarding the Voter...
AZFamily
Candidate for attorney general Abraham Hamadeh speaks to Arizona Republicans
In a close race against Republican Blake Masters, Senator Mark Kelly spoke to Arizona Democrats in Tucson, saying, "it's been an honor of my life to represent Arizona in the United States Senate.". Mark Finchem calls Maricopa County Election Day tabulation problems "a disgrace".
12news.com
Andy Biggs wins Arizona's 5th Congressional District race, results show
PHOENIX — Republican Andy Biggs is projected to win a congressional seat in the East Valley, election results show. Arizona's 5th Congressional District had three candidates on the ballot this election year. Incumbent Andy Biggs was being challenged by Democrat and independent candidates to represent a district encompassing portions...
AZFamily
Ballot counting continues in Maricopa County; more results expected Thursday night
Why does it taking longer to count votes in Arizona?.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Democrats in the lead for Arizona; votes continue to be tallied
MOHAVE COUNTY – Democrats had small leads over Republicans in five of the six major state races in Arizona following Tuesday’s general election. Results remain unofficial as thousands of votes will be processed and added to the ongoing tally in coming days. As of early Wednesday morning:. *Democrat...
AZFamily
Roughly 16K votes gives Kris Mayes lead over Abe Hamadeh in attorney general race
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Despite no winner being called for the Arizona attorney general race, Democrat Kris Mayes surpassed Republican Abe Hamadeh by Wednesday evening after the two had been trading places since Election Day. On Thursday night, Mayes surpassed a million votes, while Hamadeh came in at over 992,000, with 74% of expected votes counted. Around 16,000 votes gave Mayes the edge in a close battle between the two.
AZFamily
GOP asks judge to extend Maricopa County polling hours due to tabulation issues
After being declared the winner for District 3, Congressmen Ruben Gallego tells Arizona's democratic party, "Yes, we can," optimistic that democrats can fight the "red wave" that was predicted to hit Arizona on Election Day. Kari Lake tells Arizona Republicans, "We are going to win...
AZFamily
What will Arizona political landscape look like after the election?
Early returns were positive for Democrats, and numbers as of Wednesday morning look good for Kelly. Paul Bentz, Senior Vice President of Research & Strategy at public relations firm HighGround, joins Good Morning Arizona to discuss the latest election numbers. Tabulation to resume Wednesday morning after Election Day issues.
kjzz.org
Arizona ballots are still being counted. Here's why
Elections workers in Maricopa County have more than 400,000 ballots left to count, officials estimated Wednesday morning, meaning it could be days until final results are available for close statewide races. That estimate includes roughly 275,000 mail-in ballots that were returned on Election Day. Far more voters waited until the...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Voters told voting machines aren’t working in Maricopa County AZ
A video out of Maricopa County, Arizona on Tuesday showed a man who appeared to be a county election worker advising dozens of voters waiting in line that their vote tabulation machines are not working. “We have two tabulators,” the apparent poll worker said in the video. “One of the...
AZFamily
Democrat Kris Mayes is now neck-in-neck to GOP’s Abe Hamadeh in attorney general race
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Despite no results being called for the Arizona attorney general race, Democrat Kris Mayes was carrying a sizable lead that has now narrowed as Republican Abe Hamadeh gain more votes in rural and conservative parts of Arizona came into tabulation. As of midnight on Wednesday, Mayes...
