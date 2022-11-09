ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

fox26houston.com

2022 Texas Midterm Results: Lina Hidalgo retains seat as Harris County Judge, defeating Mealer

HOUSTON - The people have spoken and incumbent Lina Hidalgo will keep her seat as Harris County judge. Republican challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer issued a statement on Wednesday morning saying, "While we did not accomplish our goal of changing leadership in Harris County, we were successful in elevating the profile of critical issues like the need to appropriately resource our law enforcement and criminal justice system as well as the desire to eliminate corruption and increase transparency in local government."
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Troy Nehls re-elected US House Representative for 22nd District of Texas

Troy Nehls, Republican candidate for District 22 in Texas, has been reelected to a second term of office. District 22, which covers Brazoria, Fort Bend, and part of Harris County, elected him to the seat in the 2020 election. Nehls previously served as Fort Bend County Sheriff in 2012 and...
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Numerous voting locations reporting paper missing in Houston-area

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - As voters head to the polls on this Election Day, FOX 26 is your station for the latest on everything going on at the polls. According to a FOX 26 contributor, several locations are reporting paper missing that is used to print out the results after you complete your voting electronically.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Polling location in Melrose Park shut down after city employee electrocuted

HOUSTON - Officials say a polling location in Melrose Park was shut down on Election Day after a City of Houston employee tragically died from electrocution. POLLING SITES NEAR YOU: Harris County voting locations by zip code, address. Details are still coming in, so it's unclear exactly how everything unfolded...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

BakerRipley offering utility bill assistance

If you need help with your utility bill, there is help available in Houston. Desiree Davis, utility assistance director with BakerRipley, explains what kind of help is available and who qualifies.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Houston convenience store

HOUSTON - Someone who purchased a ticket in Houston for the record-breaking Powerball jackpot drawing is $1 million richer. A ticket sold at a convenience store matched five out of five numbers but not the Powerball in the drawing that was initially scheduled for Monday night. The ticket was purchased...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Veterans Day 2022: Freebies, deals to honor active, retired service members

HOUSTON - There's no proper way to truly thank our men and women in the military, but on this Veterans Day, several businesses in and around the Houston-area are looking to show their appreciation for those who made the ultimate sacrifice. #HONORUSVETS: ‘Make Camo Your Cause’ campaign works to end...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Cornel West named speaker for Prairie View A&M University 2022 Fall graduation

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas - Prairie View A&M University has announced its speaker for its 2022 Fall Commencement. The school announced on Wednesday, November 9 that American Philosopher, Cornel West, will be this year's commencement speaker. West is an American philosopher, political activist, and social critic. West will address more than...
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX

