Harris County fails to get all ballots counted after 2022 midterm election
For the second time this year, Harris County has failed to get all of the ballots counted in 24 hours after election. FOX 26's political reporter Greg Groogan explains more.
How 2022 midterm election results will affect Harris Co. Commissioner’s Court
HOUSTON - The re-election of Judge Lina Hidalgo and the defeat of Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle have delivered to Democrats unimpeded control of Harris County Government. "Meaning that Harris County Democrats are going to be able to do whatever they want," said Rice political analyst Mark Jones. With Democrats...
Harris County provisional votes cast after 7 p.m. won't be counted, Texas Supreme Court says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday night ordered Harris County election officials to separate out ballots cast during an extra hour of voting that had been granted by a lower court. That lower court ordered that the state's most populous county extend voting hours until 8...
2022 Texas Midterm Results: Lina Hidalgo retains seat as Harris County Judge, defeating Mealer
HOUSTON - The people have spoken and incumbent Lina Hidalgo will keep her seat as Harris County judge. Republican challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer issued a statement on Wednesday morning saying, "While we did not accomplish our goal of changing leadership in Harris County, we were successful in elevating the profile of critical issues like the need to appropriately resource our law enforcement and criminal justice system as well as the desire to eliminate corruption and increase transparency in local government."
Troy Nehls re-elected US House Representative for 22nd District of Texas
Troy Nehls, Republican candidate for District 22 in Texas, has been reelected to a second term of office. District 22, which covers Brazoria, Fort Bend, and part of Harris County, elected him to the seat in the 2020 election. Nehls previously served as Fort Bend County Sheriff in 2012 and...
Numerous voting locations reporting paper missing in Houston-area
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - As voters head to the polls on this Election Day, FOX 26 is your station for the latest on everything going on at the polls. According to a FOX 26 contributor, several locations are reporting paper missing that is used to print out the results after you complete your voting electronically.
Club Onyx murder suspect arrested in Arizona, will be extradited back to Harris County
Houston - A suspect in the Club Onyx shooting where a security guard was killed was arrested. Anthony Glen Jones, 24, was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona. He is being charged with murder. Houston police say on September 14 around 3:14 am, a Club Onyx security guard got into a confrontation...
Polling location in Melrose Park shut down after city employee electrocuted
HOUSTON - Officials say a polling location in Melrose Park was shut down on Election Day after a City of Houston employee tragically died from electrocution. POLLING SITES NEAR YOU: Harris County voting locations by zip code, address. Details are still coming in, so it's unclear exactly how everything unfolded...
BakerRipley offering utility bill assistance
If you need help with your utility bill, there is help available in Houston. Desiree Davis, utility assistance director with BakerRipley, explains what kind of help is available and who qualifies.
Harris County mother, ex-boyfriend found dead in apparent murder-suicide, authorities say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are now investigating following an apparent murder-suicide on Tuesday evening. According to Harris County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Miller, authorities were called out to 255 Assay Street in reference to an in-progress call, just before 8 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found an adult...
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Houston convenience store
HOUSTON - Someone who purchased a ticket in Houston for the record-breaking Powerball jackpot drawing is $1 million richer. A ticket sold at a convenience store matched five out of five numbers but not the Powerball in the drawing that was initially scheduled for Monday night. The ticket was purchased...
Veterans Day 2022: Freebies, deals to honor active, retired service members
HOUSTON - There's no proper way to truly thank our men and women in the military, but on this Veterans Day, several businesses in and around the Houston-area are looking to show their appreciation for those who made the ultimate sacrifice. #HONORUSVETS: ‘Make Camo Your Cause’ campaign works to end...
Cornel West named speaker for Prairie View A&M University 2022 Fall graduation
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas - Prairie View A&M University has announced its speaker for its 2022 Fall Commencement. The school announced on Wednesday, November 9 that American Philosopher, Cornel West, will be this year's commencement speaker. West is an American philosopher, political activist, and social critic. West will address more than...
Things to do this weekend in Houston: Nutcracker Market, festivals, ice skating & more!
HOUSTON - Whether you want to get a jump on your holiday shopping list, have some outdoor fun or indulge at a food festival, there are plenty of events to choose from this weekend. Check out this list of just some of the things to do around the Greater Houston...
'They don’t care,' residents at senior living apartment complex feeling trapped; elevator broken for months
HOUSTON - Residents at the Life at Sterling Woods Apartments, a senior living complex reached out to FOX 26, saying they’re being mistreated. They tell us, their elevator has been out-of-service for almost two months. "They’re not taking care of us, they’re not doing the right thing for us,"...
Manready Mercantile at Nutcracker Market
The Nutcracker Market is back in Houston! FOX 26's Ruben Dominguez checks out some of the items at Manready Mercantile.
Man returns favor to Mattress Mack 20 years later, says he changed his life at 10-years-old
HOUSTON - Jim McIngvale has been called many things: Mattress Mack, more recently Gangster Mack, but most would call him kind, considerate, and giving. However, one Houstonian calls Mattress Mack a lifesaver. Why? Well, we often see families full of smiles after Mattress Mack gives them free furniture for their...
Houston native stars in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Houston native Floyd Johns is a professional stuntman who stars in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. He talks with FOX 26 about the experience.
Anything Bling Boutique at Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market
The Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market is open now through the weekend. FOX 26's Ruben Dominguez shows us the Anything Bling Boutique.
