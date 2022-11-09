Read full article on original website
Two arrested in Roseville with the ‘intent to defraud,’ sheriff’s office says
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were arrested in Roseville on Oct. 31, with an “intent to defraud,” according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, around 12:39 a.m. on Oct. 31, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on three people inside a vehicle in Roseville on Blue Oaks Blvd. The […]
KCRA.com
West Sac PD: Suspected gunman killed in crash after police chase in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A driver leading West Sacramento police officers on a chase died Thursday morning after he crashed in the south Sacramento area, officials said. Kenslee Viera, a spokesperson for the West Sacramento Police Department, said detectives were in Sacramento looking for a man they believe shot and injured someone in Sept. 30 in West Sacramento.
Shots fired ‘in the direction’ of deputies in South Sacramento, sheriff says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Sheriff’s Office has confirmed to FOX40 News that shots “were directed at their deputies” on Wednesday in South Sacramento. The shooting occurred at around 9:40 p.m. near Florin Road and 65th Street Expressway and nobody was hit, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office told FOX40 News that […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Attempted carjacking, battery, DUI
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Oct. 26. Scott Robert English, 24, was arrested at 4:10 p.m. on suspicion of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor in the 1400...
goldcountrymedia.com
Road-raging Roseville resident receives 50 years to life in prison
Zubin Bogdanoff, 43, was sentenced Wednesday to 50 years to life in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, according to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office. Bogdanoff intentionally and repeatedly slammed into the back of two vehicles while traveling in the Roseville area while on parole Oct. 12,...
2news.com
Two arrested on drug charges in Auburn
Last month, detectives conducted a general enforcement operation in unincorporated Auburn that resulted in the arrest of two people on drug charges. The operation is funded by the grant the sheriff's office received from CaliforniaABC. During the operation, detectives observed a vehicle leave a convenience store in the Bowman area....
actionnewsnow.com
Suspected catalytic converter thief arrested in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - A man was arrested after officers say they were seen attempting to steal a catalytic converter in Oroville early Monday morning. The Oroville Police Department received a report shortly before 1 a.m. that two men were seen under a vehicle attempting to steal a catalytic converter. Officers...
KCRA.com
Sacramento sheriff’s office investigates after shots fired near ampm
Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after shots were fired Wednesday night near an ampm. The incident unfolded at 65th Street and Florin Road in south Sacramento. A spokesperson with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said shots were fired in the direction of deputies but that no one was...
Fox40
‘Unapologetic’: Roseville man with history of road rage gets 50 years to life in prison
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville man with a history of road rage and attacking someone after following them to their home was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison, the Placer County District Attorney’s Office said. The DA said 43-year-old Zubin Bogdanoff repeatedly crashed into the...
Police: Crash near Cosumnes River and Franklin boulevards started with chase involving West Sacramento officers
SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a collision in south Sacramento on Thursday morning. The scene is near Cosumnes River and Franklin boulevards. Sacramento police say the crash happened after a car chase between the suspect vehicle and West Sacramento police. No Sacramento officers were involved, they say. We don't know if anyone was injured in the crash.Police are also warning that, along with roads being blocked, Regional Transit trains that run through the area may also be impacted.Updates to follow.
Man found dead in overturned Escalade along SR-49
SAN ANDREAS, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one person has died following a collision along southbound State Route 49 in San Andreas on Wednesday, according to CHP San Andreas. A Cadillac Escalade was found overturned near the Calaveras County Airport off the road with a dead man inside, according to CHP. Officers said that they […]
kubaradio.com
Marysville Man Charged with Robbing Elderly Woman at Knifepoint
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Follow up on a story KUBA reported on last week, regarding an 89-year-old Lincoln woman robbed at knifepoint, in her home. The suspect is a Marysville man, 35-year-old Josh King. He was arrested last Thursday at his Marysville residence. The reported incident occurred Saturday evening, October...
Placer County fire destroys a dozen semi-trucks and trailers
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A large fire in Placer County on Thursday has forced road closures near Athens Avenue and Fiddyment Road, according to CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit. The fire was reported around 4:38 a.m. with no injuries at a storage facility east of the Western Placer Waste Management Authority office. CAL FIRE said […]
mymotherlode.com
Deceased Identified In HWY 49 Crash In Calaveras County
San Andreas, CA – The CHP is releasing new details regarding a deadly crash on Highway 49 in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County. The deceased is 47-year-old Patrick Harvey of Nevada City, who sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. As reported here earlier this morning, the collision happened north of Fourth Crossing, and the exact time of the wreck is unknown, as the overturned vehicle was not discovered until after 6:15 this morning. CHP officials have determined that the crash occurred at an unknown time overnight.
Placer County DA: No charges against former county CEO in deadly crash
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County District Attorney’s office said it will not be filing charges against the now-former county CEO who killed an 18-year-old in a crash. DA Morgan Gire’s office said a review of the crash that happened in March found “there is no evidence of any criminal or wrongful intent […]
DA files charges against man who allegedly robbed elderly woman after asking to ‘retrieve ball’ from yard
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a Marysville man in connection to a robbery of an elderly Lincoln woman’s home. The DA’s office is charging Joshua King, 35, with a “special allegation of committing a violent crime on a victim over the age of 65” and identify […]
rosevilletoday.com
No evidence of criminal wrongdoing in deadly Rocklin accident involving former Placer CEO
Placer County District Attorney’s Office completes report involving March 2022 fatal collision in Rocklin. Roseville, Calif. – The Placer County District Attorney’s Office has completed its review of the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision involving former Placer County CEO Todd Leopold. The materials reviewed included all reports,...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Intersection Hit-and-Run Involves Four Vehicles
Accident at 51st Avenue Intersection Causes Major Damage. A hit-and-run with reported injuries occurred in Sacramento on November 5 involving four vehicles. The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of 51st Avenue and Franklin Boulevard. At least two of the vehicles required a tow, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
KCRA.com
Illegal video taken in Sacramento State bathroom; Suspect photo shared with campus community
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento State University police are investigating a report of an illegal video recording incident inside the women's restroom at the University Union building. According to campus police, the victim was using a private stall in the bathroom Monday morning when she saw a cell phone coming...
iheart.com
Meteorite Hits and Destroys California Home, According To Investigators
Investigators in Penn, California are trying to determine if a house fire was started by something from out of this world. Several people in northern California reported seeing a fireball in the sky on Friday November 4th. On that same night, crews were called to a house fire at a cattle ranch in Penn Valley, which is 45 miles northeast of Sacramento. The home owner said that he heard a loud crash and bang before he started smelling smoke but he wasn't aware of the bright light that lit the sky above his home, although his security camera captured part of it.
