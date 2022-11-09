ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, CA

KCRA.com

West Sac PD: Suspected gunman killed in crash after police chase in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A driver leading West Sacramento police officers on a chase died Thursday morning after he crashed in the south Sacramento area, officials said. Kenslee Viera, a spokesperson for the West Sacramento Police Department, said detectives were in Sacramento looking for a man they believe shot and injured someone in Sept. 30 in West Sacramento.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Attempted carjacking, battery, DUI

Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Oct. 26. Scott Robert English, 24, was arrested at 4:10 p.m. on suspicion of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor in the 1400...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Road-raging Roseville resident receives 50 years to life in prison

Zubin Bogdanoff, 43, was sentenced Wednesday to 50 years to life in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, according to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office. Bogdanoff intentionally and repeatedly slammed into the back of two vehicles while traveling in the Roseville area while on parole Oct. 12,...
ROSEVILLE, CA
2news.com

Two arrested on drug charges in Auburn

Last month, detectives conducted a general enforcement operation in unincorporated Auburn that resulted in the arrest of two people on drug charges. The operation is funded by the grant the sheriff's office received from CaliforniaABC. During the operation, detectives observed a vehicle leave a convenience store in the Bowman area....
AUBURN, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspected catalytic converter thief arrested in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - A man was arrested after officers say they were seen attempting to steal a catalytic converter in Oroville early Monday morning. The Oroville Police Department received a report shortly before 1 a.m. that two men were seen under a vehicle attempting to steal a catalytic converter. Officers...
OROVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police: Crash near Cosumnes River and Franklin boulevards started with chase involving West Sacramento officers

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a collision in south Sacramento on Thursday morning. The scene is near Cosumnes River and Franklin boulevards. Sacramento police say the crash happened after a car chase between the suspect vehicle and West Sacramento police. No Sacramento officers were involved, they say. We don't know if anyone was injured in the crash.Police are also warning that, along with roads being blocked, Regional Transit trains that run through the area may also be impacted.Updates to follow. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Man found dead in overturned Escalade along SR-49

SAN ANDREAS, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one person has died following a collision along southbound State Route 49 in San Andreas on Wednesday, according to CHP San Andreas. A Cadillac Escalade was found overturned near the Calaveras County Airport off the road with a dead man inside, according to CHP. Officers said that they […]
SAN ANDREAS, CA
kubaradio.com

Marysville Man Charged with Robbing Elderly Woman at Knifepoint

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Follow up on a story KUBA reported on last week, regarding an 89-year-old Lincoln woman robbed at knifepoint, in her home. The suspect is a Marysville man, 35-year-old Josh King. He was arrested last Thursday at his Marysville residence. The reported incident occurred Saturday evening, October...
MARYSVILLE, CA
FOX40

Placer County fire destroys a dozen semi-trucks and trailers

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A large fire in Placer County on Thursday has forced road closures near Athens Avenue and Fiddyment Road, according to CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit. The fire was reported around 4:38 a.m. with no injuries at a storage facility east of the Western Placer Waste Management Authority office. CAL FIRE said […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Deceased Identified In HWY 49 Crash In Calaveras County

San Andreas, CA – The CHP is releasing new details regarding a deadly crash on Highway 49 in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County. The deceased is 47-year-old Patrick Harvey of Nevada City, who sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. As reported here earlier this morning, the collision happened north of Fourth Crossing, and the exact time of the wreck is unknown, as the overturned vehicle was not discovered until after 6:15 this morning. CHP officials have determined that the crash occurred at an unknown time overnight.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Intersection Hit-and-Run Involves Four Vehicles

Accident at 51st Avenue Intersection Causes Major Damage. A hit-and-run with reported injuries occurred in Sacramento on November 5 involving four vehicles. The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of 51st Avenue and Franklin Boulevard. At least two of the vehicles required a tow, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
SACRAMENTO, CA
iheart.com

Meteorite Hits and Destroys California Home, According To Investigators

Investigators in Penn, California are trying to determine if a house fire was started by something from out of this world. Several people in northern California reported seeing a fireball in the sky on Friday November 4th. On that same night, crews were called to a house fire at a cattle ranch in Penn Valley, which is 45 miles northeast of Sacramento. The home owner said that he heard a loud crash and bang before he started smelling smoke but he wasn't aware of the bright light that lit the sky above his home, although his security camera captured part of it.
PENN VALLEY, CA

