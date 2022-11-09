Read full article on original website
police1.com
Woman arrested after pretending to be kidnapped for TikTok video
JACKSON, Tenn. — It was Monday, Nov. 7, when a family got a string of jarring texts and calls. A 37-year-old woman had been kidnapped, she said, and was in danger. After an investigation by the Jackson Police Department, officers found the woman at home in Tennessee — and she told them it was all a hoax, police said in a news release.
Man shoots at home, cars during argument with father, sheriff says
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Tipton County man has been charged after allegedly shooting at his parent’s home during an argument last week. Johnathan Lindsey, 32, was arguing with his father in the 1200 block of Sanford Road on Nov. 3 when he went inside his parent’s home, grabbed a shotgun, and started shooting, according to Tipton […]
Kait 8
Man arrested attempting to meet minor at hotel room, police say
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Division and the SWAT team arrested an out-of-state man attempting to meet a teen girl at a Jonesboro hotel. According to a probable cause affidavit, the Jonesboro Police Department arrested 57-years-old David Martin Odom, a registered sex offender from...
WBBJ
JPD: Robbery at JCPenney under investigation
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a robbery the Old Hickory Mall. Multiple officers were seen at the Old Hickory Mall late Monday evening. JPD later confirmed that there was a robbery at the JCPenney around 8 p.m. JPD later says that there was a “report...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 11/09/22 – 11/10/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/09/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/10/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Man in custody after aggravated assault, shots fired in Martin
MARTIN, Tenn. — The Martin Police Department has released details on a Sunday morning incident involving shots fired. 29-year-old Jonathan Jones, of Sharon, Tennessee, is facing charges of aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm, and evading arrest. According to an incident report, a Martin Police officer responded to a...
KATV
Tennessee man arrested in Arkansas attempting to meet minor at hotel
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Division and the SWAT team arrested an out-of-state man attempting to meet a teen girl at a Jonesboro hotel, our content partner Region 8 News Reported. A probable cause affidavit said that the Jonesboro Police Department arrested David...
WBBJ
Jackson police: Minor struck by vehicle while crossing street
JACKSON, Tenn. — A minor was transported to a medical facility in Memphis after being struck by a vehicle, police say. According to the Jackson Police Department, the incident occurred around 7:33 p.m. Tuesday night in east Jackson. JPD says a female minor was crossing the road near the...
WBBJ
JPD: Smash and grab of local business brings out a large police presence to Jackson’s Old Hickory Mall
JACKSON, Tenn.–A large police presence was seen at a local mall. Multiple officers were seen at the Old Hickory Mall late Monday evening. Several patrol cars were parked outside of the building, while some officers could be seen going inside. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News contacted the Jackson Police Department....
fox17.com
Benton County deputy finds fentanyl at school where kids dropped off by buses
BENTON COUNTY, Tenn.--The Benton County Sheriff's Office reports a deputy found a bag of fentanyl at a local school. The school is not identified at this time but the dispatch report cites the Holladay/Sugar Tree area. According to the report, a deputy on the school property conducting a morning walk-through...
WBBJ
Two-vehicle crash left 6 injured on Sunday
MARTIN, Tenn. — Multiple people were injured during a crash on Sunday, according to the Martin Police Department. In a report released on Wednesday, the department stated that two vehicles were traveling along West Peach Street around 5:20 p.m., one eastbound and one westbound. The vehicle going east attempted...
WBBJ
First responders, military battle in two separate blood drives
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two blood drives have first responders and branches of the military competing against their own. LIFELINE Blood Services says both the 2nd Battle of the Armed Forces and the Battle of the Badges are underway. The Battle of the Badges has EMS, Jackson Fire and Police...
WBBJ
Meth charge leads to 12+ years in prison for Hardin Co. woman
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Hardin County woman has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison. U.S. Attorney Kevin Ritz announces 31-year-old Bridget Nicole Bickings has been sentenced for conspiring with others to possess with the intent to distribute over 50 grams of actual methamphetamine. According to information...
newsleaderonline.com
Atwood fires city worker in called meeting
The Atwood City Board voted unanimously to terminate city employee Robert ‘Glynn’ Long during a special called meeting Friday evening, Oct. 28. This happened after a Carroll County General Sessions Court affidavit of complaint alleged Long was in violation of the Sex Offender Registry residential and work restrictions for working at Rogers Hydrant Service, which is within 1,000 feet of West Carroll Junior/Senior High School.
WBBJ
Girl Scouts share their thanks to veterans
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Local Girl Scouts are honored veterans ahead of Veterans Day. Wednesday, Girl Scout Troop 40037 in Alamo delivered “thank you” cards they decorated to the Tennessee Veterans Home in Humboldt. They made more than 100 cards to give out as a sign of their...
WBBJ
New pizza place opens in south Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — South Jackson will experience a new taste with the opening of the new Marco’s Pizza location, serving customers one slice at a time. “We’re seeing more and more people look at south Jackson as an opportunity to do business. We have business people traveling from Chester County, south Jackson and McNairy County, all coming through this corridor,” said City Councilman Sam Turner.
thunderboltradio.com
Dresden Police Chief Chris Crocker resigns, search begins for new chief
The City of Dresden is beginning the search for a new Chief of Police following the resignation Monday of Chief Chris Crocker. Crocker submitted his resignation to Mayor Jeff Washburn Monday after serving two years as the city’s police chief. He had been with the Dresden Police Department since...
WBBJ
Mrs. Dorothy F. Wood
Mrs. Dorothy F. Wood was born on July 10, 1947 in Jackson, Tennessee. She departed this life on November 5, 2022. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church. Open Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Parkway Memorial Gardens.
WBBJ
Veterans to get free donuts on Nov. 11
JACKSON, Tenn. — Veterans are getting a salute, and a free donut, from a national coffee and donut chain. Dunkin’ says that all retired and active military can get a free donut of their choice on November 11. They say the limit will be one per guest, but...
wtva.com
Governor celebrates new sawmill near Corinth
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves made a special trip to Alcorn County on Wednesday to celebrate the construction of a brand-new sawmill. The Mission Forest Products sawmill is just outside the Corinth city limits. It’s a $160 million investment by Mission Forest Products and is expected to...
