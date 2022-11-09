ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Comments / 0

 

berkeleyside.org

A year after life-changing award, Berkeley inventor for the blind is writing a memoir

If there’s one major change in Joshua A. Miele’s life since September 2021, it’s that pretty much anyone he wishes to talk to also wants to talk with him. “Before, they might have said, ‘Who are you and why should I care?’ or ‘You work on accessibility, that’s nice,’” he said. “But to say I’m a 2021 MacArthur fellow calling, it totally changes people’s reactions to you.”
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Berkeley and Alameda County live 2022 election results

In the Nov. 8, 2022, election, Berkeley voters are choosing four City Council members, three school board directors, five rent board commissioners and a city auditor. They are also deciding whether to approve three local ballot proposals: Measure L, the largest-ever bond measure in city history; Measure M, a vacancy tax; and Measure N, an affordable housing measure. And they’ve cast their ballots in countywide races for District Attorney and AC Transit Board.
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Berkeley streets closed for annual half marathon Saturday, Sunday

Downtown Berkeley streets and some highway exits into the city will be closed over the weekend as thousands of runners take to the streets for Berkeley’s Half Marathon on Sunday. Although the race begins at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, some street closures will be in place starting Saturday. Bus routes...
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area election results, county by county

(KRON) — Track 2022 midterm election results for Bay Area counties, including the race for San Francisco District Attorney, Alameda County DA and Oakland mayor. Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Look for results to start appearing after the polls in California close at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Results will be updated throughout the night and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
berkeleyside.org

All-day breakfast, cornhole and wi-fi at the East Bay’s newest outdoor restaurant

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
BERKELEY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco votes YES for car-free streets and homeless oversight

San Franciscans cast their ballots Tuesday aimed at the issues local voters are chiefly concerned with: car-free streets, housing and homelessness. Results will be confirmed over the coming days and weeks as final votes are tallied, but themes are already emerging. Voters overwhelmingly said yes to funding for schools, libraries and even-year elections. But it was issues affecting parks and housing that drove many voters to the polls. In San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose councilmember is losing to challenger

Last updated 5 p.m. on Thursday. The next update is expected at 5 p.m. on Friday. In a surprising twist on election night, San Jose Councilmember Maya Esparza appears to be losing her reelection bid to challenger Bien Doan. As of Thursday night, Doan leads with 56.8% of the vote, or 5,993 votes. Esparza has... The post San Jose councilmember is losing to challenger appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Why Are Some Bay Area Residents Getting Their Mail at Night?

Residents of a South Bay community are wondering why they have been receiving their mail in the middle of the night. Turns out the problem is tied to a mail carrier shortage. "We're not immune to the ebb and flow of the hiring crisis that's going on," United States Postal Service spokesman Justin Hastings said.
SAN JOSE, CA
berkeleyside.org

This East Bay distillery just hit the big 4-0

Building a long-lasting distillery is no easy feat, especially in the expensive Bay Area. But Alameda’s St. George Spirits just reached middle age, a milestone it will celebrate with a special, limited-edition whiskey. Established by Jörg Rupf in 1982 in a small Emeryville shack, St. George began as one...
ALAMEDA, CA
sfbayview.com

Trouble selling Treasure Island and Yerba Buena Island condos

According to D6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey, rumors of San Francisco’s death are greatly exaggerated. Housing is in trouble nationwide. Kick this up a notch in the City and County of San Francisco. The formerly popular city itself is in jeopardy. You can watch more of Dorsey’s Coffee at this...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

This 117-Year-Old Classic North Beach Restaurant Is Finally Reopening

The Savoy Tivoli, originally opened in 1906 at 1434 Grant Avenue, is set to reopen after closing during the pandemic. The 117-year-old restaurant and bar is a veritable San Francisco institution: the Ramones played at the bar in 1976; it was the original home of the city’s holiday special “Beach Blanket Babylon;” and it’s situated a block from the original publishing location of City Lights. According to Tablehopper, the restaurant and bar will reopen after finishing up final inspections by the health department.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
berkeleyside.org

The Great Comet of 1812 from Broadway to Berkeley

The Broadway electropop opera Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 (The Great Comet) by former Berkeley resident and renowned music creator Dave Malloy is celebrating its West Coast premiere opening at Shotgun Players’ Ashby Stage Theater Saturday. This sung-through musical is based on a scandalous slice of...
BERKELEY, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Pediatrician Still Missing After Two Weeks

Authorities in Santa Rosa are still searching for a pediatrician who has now been missing for more than two weeks. Fifty-nine-year-old Doctor Bruce Montgomerie was last seen leaving his home on the evening of October 26th. His family reported him missing the following day, and suggested he might be suicidal. Montgomerie’s vehicle was found on October 28th, in the parking lot of the Jenner Headlands Preserve. Police found his phone in the vehicle, and his jacket near cliffs above the Pacific Ocean. Montgomerie is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center.
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man shot to death in San Francisco's Bayview District in broad daylight

SAN FRANCISCO – Police said they're investigating the fatal shooting of a man in San Francisco's Bayview district in broad daylight Monday and asked the public for help in the investigation.At around 12:18 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a shooting on the 4400 block of 3rd Street and upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. After officers rendered first aid, medics arrived and transported the victim to a nearby hospital."Despite the lifesaving efforts of the medical staff, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital," police noted in its announcement.The San Francisco Police Homicide Detail also responded to the shooting and took over the investigation.The victim's name was not released Tuesday.Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

Woman Arrested After Car Chase from Healdsburg to Santa Rosa

Healdsburg police have arrested a Eureka woman after a 15 minute chase that ended in a crash. Early Wednesday morning near the intersection of Healdsburg Avenue and Dry Creek Road, police tried to pull over a green Subaru Outback that had been reported stolen. The car didn’t pull over but instead sped up and went onto Highway 101 going south. The car weaved through multiple lanes and reached speeds of 130 miles per hour. The chase ended when the Subaru took the College Avenue off ramp in Santa Rosa and crashed into a box next to a traffic pole.The driver, 26-year-old Sara Fuller, ran away from the car and crossed the highway on foot before being arrested at a nearby Shell station. Before going to jail, Fuller was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.
SANTA ROSA, CA

