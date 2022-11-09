ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Related
klkntv.com

Water leak closes housing unit at Nebraska State Penitentiary

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A housing unit at the Nebraska State Penitentiary is now closed while crews work to fix a water leak. About 140 inmates were temporarily moved into the gymnasium Wednesday night. Officials are working to move them to more permanent housing. Inmates were provided portable toilets...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Two Lincoln men killed in plane crash near North Platte

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two Lincoln men were killed in a plane crash near Maxwell on Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The patrol identified the two men as 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen. Helmerichs had been piloting the plane, which crashed around 9:30 a.m. The victims’...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Portions of Mid-Town Lincoln May Have Electric Power Issue

Shortly after 5am a loud boom was heard at the Broadcast House studios at 44th & O in Lincoln. All radio stations remain on the air but there are some limitations within the studio area as the building has lost partial power. LES has been notified and are dispatching crews....
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Woman Crashes During High Speed Pursuit

A Lincoln woman was arrested after a pursuit with a Nebraska State Patrol trooper Tuesday afternoon. The patrol says around 3:20 a trooper received information about a Pontiac Grand Am driving recklessly on eastbound I-80, just west of Lincoln. The trooper spotted a vehicle traveling more than 110 miles per...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

2 Lincoln Men Die In Plane Crash

NOVEMBER 10, 2022 (NORTH PLATTE, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol has been able to preliminarily identify the victims of a plane crash that occurred Wednesday near Maxwell. The crash occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. The two occupants are believed to be Adam Helmerichs, 41, of Lincoln, and Zachary Clausen, 22, of Lincoln. Next of kin has been notified and both families have confirmed that the two were traveling together. Helmerichs was the pilot.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Flashing Headlines Leads To Confrontation In Gas Station Parking Lot

Lincoln Police say a 25 year old man was driving on NW 13th near West Fletcher just after 8:00 Wednesday morning when a tan Honda passed him at a high rate of speed. Lincoln Police say the man told them a Honda nearly struck a pedestrian crossing the roadway. “The victim flashed his headlights at the vehicle, which turned into the residential area,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln elementary school reportedly vandalized

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An elementary school in Lincoln reported damage was done to a window, possibly with a BB gun. The Lincoln Police Department said officers responded to a vandalism report at Brownell Elementary School, 6000 Aylesworth, around 6:10 p.m. on Nov. 7. Officials said an employee told them that...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man in critical condition from vehicle-pedestrian accident

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A car accident involving a pedestrian put a man in critical condition in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the area of S Antelope Valley and O St. around 10 p.m. on Sunday for a vehicle-pedestrian accident. Officers said witnesses told them the...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Vehicle catches fire after Council Bluffs crash

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — An SUV burst into flames after a crash in Council Bluffs early Monday morning. Police found the scene near 16th Street and Avenue A shortly before 3 a.m. Officers said a southbound Ford Escape crashed into a white truck. The Escape burst into flames. Police...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA

