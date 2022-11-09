Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Portion of Salt Creek Levee Trail in west Lincoln to temporarily close
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Starting Monday, the Salt Creek Levee Trail will temporarily close between South and A Streets. During the closure, crews will be in the area to repair drainage pipes. The project is expected to be completed in three weeks. Trail goers are advised to use the...
klkntv.com
Multi-vehicle crash in south Lincoln closes part of 14th Street during rush hour
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Drivers in south Lincoln saw delays Wednesday afternoon due to a multi-vehicle crash near 14th Street and Old Cheney Road. The crash happened around 3:45 p.m., close to the intersection of 14th Street and Old Farm Road. A Lincoln Police officer at the scene said...
KETV.com
Two people injured after crash involving rock truck in Sarpy County on Thursday
GRETNA, Neb. — Two people are injured after a crash involving a rock truck in Sarpy County, according to authorities. The crash, which involved a rock truck and a pickup truck, occurred around 3:45 p.m. near South 252nd Street and Highway 6, according to law enforcement. Law enforcement said...
klkntv.com
Water leak closes housing unit at Nebraska State Penitentiary
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A housing unit at the Nebraska State Penitentiary is now closed while crews work to fix a water leak. About 140 inmates were temporarily moved into the gymnasium Wednesday night. Officials are working to move them to more permanent housing. Inmates were provided portable toilets...
klkntv.com
Two Lincoln men killed in plane crash near North Platte
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two Lincoln men were killed in a plane crash near Maxwell on Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The patrol identified the two men as 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen. Helmerichs had been piloting the plane, which crashed around 9:30 a.m. The victims’...
klkntv.com
Head-on crash injures 2 & brings Lincoln intersection to a halt Tuesday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a head-on crash near South 17th and K Streets. We’re told two people were hurt when two vehicles collided around 10:15 a.m. Police say an elderly couple was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while a third...
klin.com
Portions of Mid-Town Lincoln May Have Electric Power Issue
Shortly after 5am a loud boom was heard at the Broadcast House studios at 44th & O in Lincoln. All radio stations remain on the air but there are some limitations within the studio area as the building has lost partial power. LES has been notified and are dispatching crews....
klin.com
Lincoln Woman Crashes During High Speed Pursuit
A Lincoln woman was arrested after a pursuit with a Nebraska State Patrol trooper Tuesday afternoon. The patrol says around 3:20 a trooper received information about a Pontiac Grand Am driving recklessly on eastbound I-80, just west of Lincoln. The trooper spotted a vehicle traveling more than 110 miles per...
kfornow.com
2 Lincoln Men Die In Plane Crash
NOVEMBER 10, 2022 (NORTH PLATTE, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol has been able to preliminarily identify the victims of a plane crash that occurred Wednesday near Maxwell. The crash occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. The two occupants are believed to be Adam Helmerichs, 41, of Lincoln, and Zachary Clausen, 22, of Lincoln. Next of kin has been notified and both families have confirmed that the two were traveling together. Helmerichs was the pilot.
UPDATE: Missing Nebraska inmate taken back into custody after crash
A man convicted of murder out of Pierce County, Nebraska, and reported missing from a correctional facility has been taken back into custody after a crash in Lincoln.
klkntv.com
‘Crazy strong wind’ in Nebraska rips siding, removes roof & rolls dumpsters into roads
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol says powerful wind punished the Panhandle on Monday. The city of Chadron suffered extensive damage that removed part of the fire department’s roof, which officials shared video of. We’re also told the wind tore down fences, ripped off siding and rolled...
klkntv.com
Snowfighers needed: City of Lincoln hosts hiring event for backup snowplowers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The City of Lincoln is looking for “snowfighters.”. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities hosted a hiring event Wednesday in hopes to employ backup snowplowers for this winter. Officials say they are looking for about 20-30 people to be on the standby team, as the transportation...
klin.com
Flashing Headlines Leads To Confrontation In Gas Station Parking Lot
Lincoln Police say a 25 year old man was driving on NW 13th near West Fletcher just after 8:00 Wednesday morning when a tan Honda passed him at a high rate of speed. Lincoln Police say the man told them a Honda nearly struck a pedestrian crossing the roadway. “The victim flashed his headlights at the vehicle, which turned into the residential area,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Department of Transportation gives driving tips for deer season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — In Nebraska, daylight saving time brings more than just a time change. It brings deer in the middle of mating season closer to city roads and highways. The deer, which are looking for food post farmers’ harvest, begin to cross the pavement at increasing rates...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln elementary school reportedly vandalized
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An elementary school in Lincoln reported damage was done to a window, possibly with a BB gun. The Lincoln Police Department said officers responded to a vandalism report at Brownell Elementary School, 6000 Aylesworth, around 6:10 p.m. on Nov. 7. Officials said an employee told them that...
klkntv.com
UPDATE: North Lincoln intersection re-open, secure status lifted, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The public no longer needs to avoid the area of 24th and Dodge, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. At around 8 a.m. the Metro Fugitive Task Force went to an apartment building near the intersection to try to arrest Trevaughn Brown, 29, who had violated his parole.
klkntv.com
Fatal vehicle, pedestrian crash under investigation, Nebraska State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred Saturday evening in Sheridan County. Around 8 p.m., a Honda Odyssey hit a pedestrian on Highway 87 two miles north of Rushville. The patrol says the pedestrian was walking in the...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man in critical condition from vehicle-pedestrian accident
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A car accident involving a pedestrian put a man in critical condition in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the area of S Antelope Valley and O St. around 10 p.m. on Sunday for a vehicle-pedestrian accident. Officers said witnesses told them the...
KETV.com
Vehicle catches fire after Council Bluffs crash
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — An SUV burst into flames after a crash in Council Bluffs early Monday morning. Police found the scene near 16th Street and Avenue A shortly before 3 a.m. Officers said a southbound Ford Escape crashed into a white truck. The Escape burst into flames. Police...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man arrested after threatening to kill driver in road rage incident, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was arrested Wednesday after threatening to kill another driver, Lincoln Police say. The road rage was first reported around 8 a.m. after the victim told police he was threatened at a northwest Lincoln gas station. The 25-year-old man said he was driving on...
