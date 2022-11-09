NOVEMBER 10, 2022 (NORTH PLATTE, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol has been able to preliminarily identify the victims of a plane crash that occurred Wednesday near Maxwell. The crash occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. The two occupants are believed to be Adam Helmerichs, 41, of Lincoln, and Zachary Clausen, 22, of Lincoln. Next of kin has been notified and both families have confirmed that the two were traveling together. Helmerichs was the pilot.

