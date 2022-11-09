Read full article on original website
A year after life-changing award, Berkeley inventor for the blind is writing a memoir
If there’s one major change in Joshua A. Miele’s life since September 2021, it’s that pretty much anyone he wishes to talk to also wants to talk with him. “Before, they might have said, ‘Who are you and why should I care?’ or ‘You work on accessibility, that’s nice,’” he said. “But to say I’m a 2021 MacArthur fellow calling, it totally changes people’s reactions to you.”
Berkeley streets closed for annual half marathon Saturday, Sunday
Downtown Berkeley streets and some highway exits into the city will be closed over the weekend as thousands of runners take to the streets for Berkeley’s Half Marathon on Sunday. Although the race begins at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, some street closures will be in place starting Saturday. Bus routes...
All-day breakfast, cornhole and wi-fi at the East Bay’s newest outdoor restaurant
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
This East Bay distillery just hit the big 4-0
Building a long-lasting distillery is no easy feat, especially in the expensive Bay Area. But Alameda’s St. George Spirits just reached middle age, a milestone it will celebrate with a special, limited-edition whiskey. Established by Jörg Rupf in 1982 in a small Emeryville shack, St. George began as one...
Councilman Loren Taylor extends lead in Oakland mayoral race
OAKLAND -- The mayor's race in Oakland remained without a decision Wednesday evening, though the current frontrunner continued to widen his narrow lead. The latest numbers from the Alameda County Registrar of Voters show District 6 Councilmember Loren Taylor with a 6.5% lead over District 4 Councilmember Sheng Thao. The next round of ballot processing will be announced on Thursday, but Taylor's lead grew with the last batch of numbers released early Wednesday morning. "It looks like we're going to be in for a long night," Taylor told the crowd gathered at his campaign event Tuesday evening. "Maybe even a long few...
Slo mo pelicans, live music: Violinists seek to preserve the Earth at Kala Art Institute
How can music help save the planet from environmental degradation? For violinists Irene Sazer and Kate Stenberg the path to preserving the Earth runs through Indigenous wisdom and scientific inquiry “amplified through art and beauty,” said Sazer, a longtime creative force in Berkeley. Last year she and Stenberg...
