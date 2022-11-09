OAKLAND -- The mayor's race in Oakland remained without a decision Wednesday evening, though the current frontrunner continued to widen his narrow lead. The latest numbers from the Alameda County Registrar of Voters show District 6 Councilmember Loren Taylor with a 6.5% lead over District 4 Councilmember Sheng Thao. The next round of ballot processing will be announced on Thursday, but Taylor's lead grew with the last batch of numbers released early Wednesday morning. "It looks like we're going to be in for a long night," Taylor told the crowd gathered at his campaign event Tuesday evening. "Maybe even a long few...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO