SANTA CLARA COUNTY – Palo Alto Police Chief Robert Jonsen remained on track Wednesday to be elected Santa Clara County's next sheriff.With all of the county's 754 precincts reporting as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jonsen held the unofficial lead with 51.5 percent of the vote over retired sheriff's Capt. Kevin Jensen, who had 48.5 percent. Jonsen and Jensen are seeking to replace Acting Sheriff Ken Binder, who was recently appointed to the interim position from undersheriff following the retirement of former Sheriff Laurie Smith.Smith, after serving as sheriff for the past 24 years, announced earlier this year that she would not...

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO