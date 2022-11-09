ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda County, CA

Miket
5d ago

Soft on crime will escalate more crimes. Hope they will never win office. Or else we will be in big trouble from criminals.

KTVU FOX 2

2 frontrunners emerge in Oakland mayoral race

OAKLAND, Calif. - After a long night of counting, as of Wednesday morning, there were two clear front-runners in the Oakland mayoral race: Loren Taylor and Sheng Thao. That's according to Round 9 in the ranked-choice voting system to determine who will replace termed-out Mayor Libby Schaaf. Taylor was leading...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area election results, county by county

(KRON) — Track 2022 midterm election results for Bay Area counties, including the race for San Francisco District Attorney, Alameda County DA and Oakland mayor. Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Look for results to start appearing after the polls in California close at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Results will be updated throughout the night and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Man convicted of murder for hire in 2016 killing

(BCN) — A federal jury convicted an Oakland man of murder for hire in a 2016 killing in East Oakland. Burte Gucci Rhodes, also known as Moeshawn, was found guilty Friday in a federal court in San Francisco for his involvement in the murder of Louisiana native Trince Thibodeaux, 28, on March 22, 2016, according […]
OAKLAND, CA
berkeleyside.org

All-day breakfast, cornhole and wi-fi at the East Bay’s newest outdoor restaurant

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Palo Alto police chief remains in lead for Santa Clara County Sheriff race

SANTA CLARA COUNTY – Palo Alto Police Chief Robert Jonsen remained on track Wednesday to be elected Santa Clara County's next sheriff.With all of the county's 754 precincts reporting as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jonsen held the unofficial lead with 51.5 percent of the vote over retired sheriff's Capt. Kevin Jensen, who had 48.5 percent. Jonsen and Jensen are seeking to replace Acting Sheriff Ken Binder, who was recently appointed to the interim position from undersheriff following the retirement of former Sheriff Laurie Smith.Smith, after serving as sheriff for the past 24 years, announced earlier this year that she would not...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

Is Fremont, CA Safe? (2022 Crime Rates and Crime Stats)

If you are thinking about visiting Fremont and have some qualms about the safety of the city, we got you covered. We are going to deep dive into the statistics, look at some maps, graphs and talk to the residents of the city to give you a better understanding of how safe Fremont really is.
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

NY governor throws SF under the bus in discussion on crime

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul said New York City “will never be San Francisco” during a discussion about crime with MSNBC Anchor Stephanie Ruhle this week. During the interview, Ruhle pressed the governor on rising crime in the Big Apple, which was cited as a factor in the tighter-than-expected NY governor’s […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX40

Solano County Election Results 2022

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Solano County voters will vote on several candidates at both the county and city levels during the 2022 November general election. The Solano County Board of Supervisors District 3 seat is on the ballot, as are Dixon City Council District seats 1 and 2.  Residents of Fairfield will choose among […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Multiple adults and juvenile assaulted in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department is looking for two Hispanic women who assaulted seven adults and a juvenile on Wednesday. Police said that the group of eight drove to the area of Eighth Street and El Dorado Street, in the Sea Port District at around 4:36 p.m. When they arrived the two […]
STOCKTON, CA
berkeleyside.org

Berkeley streets closed for annual half marathon Saturday, Sunday

Downtown Berkeley streets and some highway exits into the city will be closed over the weekend as thousands of runners take to the streets for Berkeley’s Half Marathon on Sunday. Although the race begins at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, some street closures will be in place starting Saturday. Bus routes...
BERKELEY, CA
FOX40

Stanislaus County Election Results 2022

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Stanislaus County voters will be voting on several city-level and county-level races during the 2022 election. Ceres residents will be voting on City Council seats 1, 2 and 4. Residents of Modesto will be voting on the City Council District 5 seat and measures G, H and L. Hughson residents […]
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA

