WTKR
Trotman Trio savors time as teammates at Western Branch
CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- When Western Branch coaches told Tayshawn Trotman that he would dress for every varsity football game in 2022, it was the moment the sophomore had been waiting for. "I was hype myself because of all the work I put in off the offseason to make it to...
Virginia Beach, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Virginia Beach. The Indian River High School football team will have a game with Salem High School on November 10, 2022, 16:00:00. The Tallwood High School football team will have a game with Kempsville High School on November 10, 2022, 16:00:00.
Norfolk, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Hopewell High School football team will have a game with Lake Taylor High School on November 10, 2022, 16:00:00.
13newsnow.com
Pirates routed by Dukes
HARRISONBURG, Va. — James Madison men's basketball racked up a second consecutive 100-point scoring effort for the first time since 1991 on Wednesday evening, cruising to a 106-58 victory over Hampton at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. The Dukes (2-0) spread the scoring effort around again, with five players...
Norfolk State women’s basketball team defeats opening night opponent by 106
The win is the highest margin of victory in program history, but not the first time the school's women's basketball team has held an opponent to just 19 points.
Chesapeake, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Floyd E. Kellam High School football team will have a game with Oscar Smith High School on November 10, 2022, 16:00:00.
13newsnow.com
ODU Women's soccer wins Sun Belt, draws UNC in NCAA tourney
NORFOLK, Va. — November started with a bang for the Old Dominion women's soccer team. On the 2nd they opened the Sun Belt conference tournament in Foley, Alabama with a 1-0 over 3 seed Arkansas State. Two days later they took down 3 time reigning conference champion South Alabama via penalty kicks after 110 minutes of scoreless soccer. The extra time must have suited them, because two days later they beat JMU 4-3 in double overtime in the championship game.
13newsnow.com
Spartans have balanced attack in an easy win over Highlanders
NORFOLK, Va. — Four Norfolk State players scored 16 points apiece, and Norfolk State used a fast start to the game to coast to an 87-59 win over Cairn University on Wednesday night at Echols Hall. Christian Ings, Dana Tate Jr., Kris Bankston and Cahiem Brown all poured in...
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News Shipbuilders Will Get National Spotlight On Veterans Day
NEWPORT NEWS—On Friday, November 11, men’s college basketball teams Gonzaga and Michigan State will face-off in a West Coast Conference versus Big Ten showdown. Two things that set this game apart is that it will be played on the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in San Diego, and shipbuilders and veterans from HII and its Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division will share in the national spotlight.
Portsmouth, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Portsmouth. The Southampton High School football team will have a game with I. C. Norcom High School on November 10, 2022, 16:00:00. The Southampton High School football team will have a game with I. C. Norcom High School on November 10, 2022, 16:00:01.
Williamsburg, November 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Grafton High School football team will have a game with Warhill High School on November 10, 2022, 15:55:00.
thenewjournalandguide.com
Statue Honoring Norfolk’s Black History To Be Unveiled
A piece of public art in honor of an African-American will be unveiled in Norfolk at 10:00 a.m. on November 19, during a ceremony that is open to the public. An 11-foot bronze statue of Richard A. Tucker, the cleric, educator, and civic leader was recently erected in front of the 12,000-square-foot library which bears his name at 2350 Berkley Avenue Extension. Tucker was Norfolk’s first African-American principal and an advocate for Black education.
WAVY News 10
Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County win big
Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County …. Hardee’s Player of the the week: Phoebus’ Jordan …. Hardee's Player of the the week: Phoebus' Jordan Bass and Tyreon Taylor. Hampton City Council votes in favor of rezoning proposal …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 11-year-old girl...
'The magic of HBCUs' | How a Hampton University alum's new line of dolls is creating a path of possibilities
HAMPTON, Va. — With 18 inches in height and various pieces of clothing, the size of the doll and what it's wearing is not what stands out to people who see this large-eyed toy now sitting on store shelves. The various skin tones and hair are making young girls...
WAVY News 10
Former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler joins field for newly drawn 17th District in Va. State Senate
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler is running as a Republican to represent the newly drawn 17th District in the Virginia State Senate. The new district, which includes much of Sen. Louise Lucas’ former District 18, runs from Brunswick County and part of Dinwiddie County in the west to Suffolk, Isle of Wight and a portion of Portsmouth to the east. Sadler’s hometown of Emporia was among the areas being represented by Lucas, who lives in Portsmouth.
13newsnow.com
Holiday selfies at WinterFest 2022
Visitors of WinterFest on the Wisconsin at Nauticus in Downtown Norfolk, Va. take selfies with the 13News Now sign. The attraction runs November 9, 2022 through January 1, 2023.
Commanding officer of USS Normandy relieved of duties
NORFOLK, Va. — The commanding officer of the guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) was relieved of his duties Tuesday, according to the Navy. Rear Adm. Greg Huffman relieved Capt. Simon McKeon due to "a loss of confidence in his ability to command," the Navy said. Capt. McKeon had...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Beach to allow Jeeps to drive on sand during weekend festival
The first-ever Virginia Beach Jeep Fest is coming to the oceanfront on Saturday and Sunday, marking the first time the public is allowed to drive on the sands of Virginia Beach. More than 500 Jeep enthusiasts are expected to attend the two-day event celebrating Jeep Heritage and the 4×4 lifestyle....
WAVY News 10
Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Gates County
GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Someone in Gates County can now stop scratching their palms after a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Gatesville. The historic Powerball drawing on Monday produced 10 big wins in North Carolina, including a $1 million prize. A lucky ticket sold in California...
AP: Bobby Scott wins in Virginia's 3rd Congressional District
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Democrat Bobby Scott has won reelection to the U.S. House in Virginia's 3rd Congressional District. He won over Republican Terry Namkung. Scott has been in the seat since 1993. Virginia’s newly redrawn 3rd congressional district now covers all of Norfolk, Hampton, Newport News, Portsmouth and...
