A piece of public art in honor of an African-American will be unveiled in Norfolk at 10:00 a.m. on November 19, during a ceremony that is open to the public. An 11-foot bronze statue of Richard A. Tucker, the cleric, educator, and civic leader was recently erected in front of the 12,000-square-foot library which bears his name at 2350 Berkley Avenue Extension. Tucker was Norfolk’s first African-American principal and an advocate for Black education.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 13 HOURS AGO