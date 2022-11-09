Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Hot And Wet: Leaky 2023 BMW X5 And X7 Windshields Could Lead To Fires
Anyone who’s owned an old car will know what a pain a leaky windshield seal can be. But soggy carpets that smell like an old dog and misted up windows is nothing compared to what might happen to some 2023 model-year BMW X5s and X7s. BMW is recalling the...
Carscoops
More Audi And VW Models Hit By Rear-View Camera Issues
A host of Volkswagen and Audi models are being recalled in the United States because of a problem with the rear-view camera. A recall notice reveals that after drivers shift into reverse on affected cars, or manually activate the parking function, the rear-view camera image may not be displayed on the infotainment system. As such, the rear-view camera image may not meet the response time requirement of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 111, Rear Visibility.
Carscoops
New Hampshire Woman Indicted On Claims She Stole $350,000 From Chevy Dealer
A woman from Clarksville, New Hampshire has been indicted on allegations that she made off with more than $350,000 from a Chevrolet dealership. Authorities assert that 47-year-old Tina Fournier withdrew $147,975 from the Brooks Chevrolet checking account between January 2017 and April 2019 and a further $200,652 between September 2019 and December 2021, when the dealer was known as Noyes Chevrolet.
Carscoops
Lamborghini Has Sold Out All Of Its Cars Through Mid-2024
While most consumers are worried about the economy and rising inflation, Lamborghini is enjoying its most successful year to date and things won’t slow down anytime soon. The Italian car manufacturer sold 7,430 vehicles in the first nine months of this year and is on track to exceed its 2021 sales record of 8,405 units. Unsurprisingly, the Urus remains Lamborghini’s most popular model with some 4,834 units sold this year.
Carscoops
Mercedes G-Class Gains Rolls-Royce-Style Suicide-Door Option By Mansory
Suicide doors are one of the stand-out features of Rolls-Royce models, as a graceful way of entering and exiting the vehicle. Thanks to Mansory, owners of the Mercedes G-Class are now able to enjoy this feature, whether they drive an AMG-branded G63 performance flagship or any other regular or armored G-Wagen.
5 Best Used Luxury Compact SUVs Over $25,000 for 2022
The best used luxury compact SUVs over $25,000 include the 2019 Porsche Macan, 2019 BMW X3, 2019 Audi Q5, 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC, and the 2016 Lexus NX. The post 5 Best Used Luxury Compact SUVs Over $25,000 for 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Another Dealer Defies Ford, Adds 94 Percent Mark Up On Bronco Raptor Priced At $154,005
Markups on desirable cars, trucks, and SUVs aren’t new but recently we’ve seen some seriously egregious examples. Today, that comes in the form of a Ford Bronco Raptor that’s priced at $154,005 despite having an MSRP of just $79,005. What’s worse is that the dealer is blatantly defying Ford Motor Co.’s wishes by adding huge markups to many of the vehicles on its lot and we have the receipts to prove it.
Carscoops
Watch Motorcyclist Collide Head On With A Deer At 54MPH After Exiting Corner
Hitting an animal while driving can be quite dangerous, even more so if you’re riding a motorcycle. The nerve-wracking moment when a Yamaha motorcycle collided with a deer on a country road in the US was caught on camera. Thankfully the rider is safe, since the heavily damaged bike miraculously stayed on its wheels following the crash.
Carscoops
100,00th Porsche Taycan Rolls Off Zuffenhausen Line, Only A Million To Go To Catch the 911
It took Porsche 18 years to build its 100,000th car, a 1968 911 “soft window” Targa police car produced in December 1966. But the four-door Taycan has hit that same century marker only three years after the first electric sedan rolled off the Zuffenhausen line, and despite having to battle Covid restrictions and semiconductor shortages.
Carscoops
Porsche Confirms Dakar Name For Go-Anywhere 911, Launches Nov 16
California is about as far from Dakar in Africa as it’s possible to get on this planet, but that’s where Porsche will launch its long awaited all-terrain 911 during the Los Angeles Auto Show on November 16. Inspired by, and named after Porsche’s breakthrough 1984 victory at the...
Carscoops
Alpine Confirms Another Two EVs Set To Arrive After 2026
Alpine announced a further expansion to its future EV-only range after 2026, with the addition of two new models set to be positioned in the midsize and large segments, joining the already-confirmed trio of upcoming EVs. The French company didn’t reveal the bodystyle type of the new models, but it...
Carscoops
VW’s Electric Office Chair Is Heated, Drivable And Even Has An Infotainment System
Volkswagen unveiled what is probably the most complex office chair ever to have existed, integrating a number of features you’d normally find in cars. The one-off chair is fully electric and can be driven around the office while featuring LED headlights, heating, parking sensors, and an infotainment system. This...
Carscoops
Japan’s Auto Exe Spruces Up The Mazda CX-8
Japanese tuning company Auto Exe has just unveiled an eye-catching styling kit for the Mazda CX-8, giving the SUV an edgy new look far more aggressive than the standard design. The package consists of five key design elements. These start at the front end where Auto Exe has developed a...
Carscoops
Next-Gen Maserati Quattroporte Will Reportedly Go EV-Only When It Arrives In 2024
The Quattroporte has always been an integral part of Maserati’s lineup as the flagship luxury four-door sedan. This trend will continue in the future as an all-new generation of the Quattroporte will reportedly arrive in 2024, exclusively available in fully electric “Folgore” flavor. The current sixth-gen Quattroporte...
Carscoops
2024 BMW M5 Hybrid Super Sedan Rendered Into Reality
This story contains an illustration for the next M5 made by Sugar Design who is neither related to nor endorsed by BMW. A new generation of BMW M5 is in the works and these renderings provide us a hint at what it could look like. Our eagle-eyed spy photographers have...
Carscoops
Aehra SUV Unveiled As An Aggressive And Aerodynamic Ultra Premium EV
Economic headwinds have put a damper on the EV startup craze, but that hasn’t stopped Milan-based Aehra from unveiling the design of their first vehicle. Simply known as the SUV at this point, the model is being billed as an ultra premium electric vehicle that is a “peerless vision of effortlessly elegant futurism.”
Carscoops
Chevy Won’t Make A New Corvair So This French Tuner Built One From A Camaro
When Dodge, Ford, and Chevrolet reimagined the designs of their ’60s pony cars, the Challenger, Mustang, and Camaro for the modern day, they found a way to marry retro design with modern bulky vehicles. Now, a French company called NewRide wants to give the Chevrolet Corvair that same treatment.
Carscoops
Bugatti W16 Mistral Roadster Tops Out At 261 MPH, Rich Guys Going To Need Stronger Wig Glue
When Bugatti revealed the W16 Mistral back in August it claimed it was engineered to be the fastest convertible in the world. What it didn’t tell us is exactly how fast it could go. But now we have an answer. Bugatti says the Chiron-based roadster tops out at 261...
Carscoops
Honda’s U.S. Dealers Won’t Sell But Will Service EVs Made With Sony
Honda’s dealerships in the United States likely won’t be involved in selling the electric vehicles produced through the Honda-Sony partnership. Soon after the collaboration between the two industry juggernauts was announced, U.S. dealerships raised questions about how they would be involved in the process. While speaking during the company’s third-quarter financial results announcement, Honda chief financial officer Kohei Takeuchi noted a new sales model will be adopted, meaning dealers may only be able to service the new EVs, Auto News notes.
Carscoops
Volvo Appears To Tease An Entry-Level Electric SUV For 2023
Volvo appears to have taken a cue from the late Steve Jobs by having a ‘one more thing’ moment during the unveiling of the EX90. As a reward for fans who watched the livestream until the end, Volvo apparently teased a smaller electric crossover coming in 2023. The...
