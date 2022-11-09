Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mynews4.com
Shelter in place lifted, one arrested after search warrant in Carson City Thursday night
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — One person is in custody after a search warrant in Carson City on Thursday night. According to CCSO Sheriff Ken Furlong, crews are remaining on scene to continue to search the property but there no threat to the neighborhood. Original story:. The Carson City...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Meth sales nets prison sentence for former Tahoe woman
A former Lake Tahoe woman who admitted selling almost 2 ounces of methamphetamine while she was on supervision in another state, was sentenced Tuesday to 2-5 years in prison. Marissa Catherine Walls, 27, has what attorney Martin Hart described as “not the greatest of records.”. Both District Judge Tod...
mynews4.com
Car crashes into RTC bus off South McCarran causing lane closures
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department (RPD) is asking the public to avoid the area of South McCarran between Equity Avenue and Capital Blvd. due to a crash involving a car and an RTC bus. According to RPD, at approximately 6:17 p.m., a...
mynews4.com
Crews knock down tractor fire on I-80 east of Sparks
STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR) and Storey County Fire crews knocked down a tractor fire on I-80 Wednesday afternoon. The fire happened on I-80 eastbound near the Waltham exit on Nov. 9. Lanes were temporarily reduced but they have since reopened.
mynews4.com
Carson City Fire Department knocks down mobile home fire
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Carson City Fire Department knocked down a mobile home fire early Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to a fire at a mobile home in the 3600 block of Sherman Lane on Nov. 6. The first firefighters that arrived found heavy fire conditions throughout the mobile home.
mynews4.com
I-80 eastbound at Floriston reopens after multiple crashes
TRUCKEE, Calif. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Roads have been cleared, I-80 at Floriston is back open, CHP says. Traffic on eastbound I-80 at Floriston has been shut down due to several traffic collisions and an overturned big rig Tuesday night, the California Highway Patrol Truckee says. According...
mynews4.com
Douglas County officials warn citizens of false political text messages
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Douglas County Elections Office is warning residents that a false text message was sent out recently in regards to votes. The public received a message that falsely states their ballot has issues and their vote has not been counted. The text appears to be sent by Senator Catherine Cortez Masto.
mynews4.com
Annual Veterans Day parade returns to downtown Reno Friday
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The annual Veterans Day parade will take over the streets of downtown Reno on Friday. The parade will start on the Virginia Street Bridge at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 11 and will end at the intersection of 5th and Virginia streets.
mynews4.com
UNR food pantry sees huge uptick in students seeking healthy options
11-10-2022 — A new UNR report shows the on campus food pantry Pack Provisions has seen a 5,000% increase in visits since gathering data in 2016. Marissa Moran, a graduate student at the University of Nevada Reno, is one of 258 students that relies on Pack Provisions to keep herself feed.
mynews4.com
Sparks City Council Race: A brief overview of the candidates
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Sparks mayoral race has two longtime city residents going head to head. Incumbent Ed Lawson is going up against lifelong Nevadan Christine “Chris” Garvey for the mayor title. Both candidates have lived in the city for a number of years, and have seen many changes in recent times.
mynews4.com
Tahoe Truckee Unified School District closed on Tuesday
TRUCKEE, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — All schools in the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District (TTUSD) are closed on Tuesday, Nov. 8 because of the snowfall. All school activities are canceled unless otherwise notified. School officials say this decision was made due to high confidence of heavy...
Comments / 2