California State

YourErie

Balance of power in U.S. Senate expected to shift

Going into today, the Senate currently stands at a 50-50 split, with 35 seats up for election. 12 of those seats are currently held by Democrats, and 23 are currently held by Republicans. With some of those races called, let’s take a look at where we stand right now. The Democrats have 40 seats, and […]
Axios

House leans Republican with key Senate races uncalled

Control of Congress remains uncertain as of early Wednesday morning — with dozens of House contests still uncalled and five outstanding Senate races. The big picture: The House is leaning toward GOP-control and five pivotal races will determine which party takes control of the Senate. The results in key...
GEORGIA STATE
WJLA

Track the balance of power in Congress here as results are announced

WASHINGTON (TND) — The National Desk is keeping tabs on the key races that will determine the balance of power in the U.S. for the next two years. There are 50 competitive races in the House. Democrats must win at least 37 of those seats to maintain control. Republicans must win at least 14 of those seats to gain control.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

The four sleeper races that may decide the Senate majority

CORRECTION: Three judges and two sheriffs in North Carolina have called on Budd to take down an advertisement they called “dishonest.” An earlier version of this story included incorrect information. High-profile election battles in states like Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada have dominated talk about which party wins the...
GEORGIA STATE
KRMG

Election takeaways, take 2: Congress control on knife's edge

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Wednesday was a day for sorting, sifting and framing of an expensive, exhaustive and highly negative midterm election campaign. And nothing was quite yet certain, most importantly which party would control Congress or whether majority power would be split between the House and Senate.
GEORGIA STATE
WKBN

What happens to the Jan. 6 panel if GOP wins the House?

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is set to dissolve no matter who wins Tuesday’s midterm elections — but a GOP takeover of the House leaves a near zero chance it will be revived.
Navy Times

Key House Navy advocate loses seat in midterm election

WASHINGTON — At least one Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee was defeated in Tuesday night’s midterm elections, but Democrats managed to avoid broader losses as their members surpassed analysts’ expectations. Democrat Elaine Luria, a Virginia representative who used her seat to fiercely advocate for a...
MAINE STATE
Maryland Reporter

Maryland results: Van Hollen wins second term, one US House race may surprise

WASHINGTON – Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland, won a bid for a second term on Tuesday, easily defeating Republican challenger Chris Chaffee. Most Maryland Democrats won the House races they were expected to win. The exception could be Rep. David Trone, who on Wednesday was trailing Republican challenger Neil Parrott in the 6th District, which stretches from Montgomery County into western Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
The Hill

Five midterm surprises in the House

Democrats performed better than expected in key battleground House races during Tuesday’s midterms, even as results continued to trickle in, warding off fears of a red wave. Vulnerable Democratic incumbents fended off challenges in states like Virginia and Texas, while the party was dealt some blows, including Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney’s loss in New York’s 17th Congressional District. Meanwhile, the night offered some unwelcome surprises for Republican incumbents like Rep. Steve Chabot (Ohio), who unexpectedly lost his district.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
straightarrownews.com

Wes Moore elected Maryland’s next governor, a flip for Democrats

Maryland voters have elected a new governor. Democratic candidate Wes Moore defeated Republican Dan Cox, flipping the state for Democrats. Moore’s victory was expected in deep blue Maryland, where popular GOP Gov. Larry Hogan was term-limited from running again. Moore is a Rhodes scholar, retired Army captain and combat...
MARYLAND STATE

