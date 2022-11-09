Read full article on original website
Related
Balance Of Power: Senate And House Election Results 2022 Live
View live results for the 2022 United States Senate and House elections. First polls close at 4 p.m. PT.
Balance of power in U.S. Senate expected to shift
Going into today, the Senate currently stands at a 50-50 split, with 35 seats up for election. 12 of those seats are currently held by Democrats, and 23 are currently held by Republicans. With some of those races called, let’s take a look at where we stand right now. The Democrats have 40 seats, and […]
House leans Republican with key Senate races uncalled
Control of Congress remains uncertain as of early Wednesday morning — with dozens of House contests still uncalled and five outstanding Senate races. The big picture: The House is leaning toward GOP-control and five pivotal races will determine which party takes control of the Senate. The results in key...
Republicans' Chances of Winning House and Senate, According to Bookmakers
Bookies are offering odds on the outcome of November's crunch midterm elections, just two weeks before voters go to the polls. Control of both the Senate and House of Representatives is up for grabs, with the Republicans hoping they can torpedo Joe Biden's legislative agenda by winning both. According to...
WJLA
Track the balance of power in Congress here as results are announced
WASHINGTON (TND) — The National Desk is keeping tabs on the key races that will determine the balance of power in the U.S. for the next two years. There are 50 competitive races in the House. Democrats must win at least 37 of those seats to maintain control. Republicans must win at least 14 of those seats to gain control.
The four sleeper races that may decide the Senate majority
CORRECTION: Three judges and two sheriffs in North Carolina have called on Budd to take down an advertisement they called “dishonest.” An earlier version of this story included incorrect information. High-profile election battles in states like Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada have dominated talk about which party wins the...
Election takeaways, take 2: Congress control on knife's edge
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Wednesday was a day for sorting, sifting and framing of an expensive, exhaustive and highly negative midterm election campaign. And nothing was quite yet certain, most importantly which party would control Congress or whether majority power would be split between the House and Senate.
2022 midterms: Republican hopes dashed as control of Congress remains in doubt
As a long Tuesday night bled into a bleary Wednesday morning, it was still unclear whether Democrats or Republicans had won control of Congress in the pivotal 2022 midterms. Yet even amid all the electoral confusion, one thing was already abundantly clear: It was not the night Republicans were hoping for.
The One Race That Could Deprive Both Democrats and Republicans of the Senate
In about a week in Utah, independent challenger Evan McMullin will try to unseat incumbent Republican Senator Mike Lee in the traditionally red state—the only Senate race in the country where Democrats are standing aside. If McMullin, a former CIA agent who ran for president against Donald Trump in...
House, Senate control remains uncertain as Democrats so far hold off worst-case ‘red wave’
WASHINGTON — The balance of power in Congress was still in question Tuesday after polls closed across the country and governors races in Florida, Massachusetts and several other states were called. Republicans appeared on track to flip the five seats necessary to control the House, but their successes so...
What happens to the Jan. 6 panel if GOP wins the House?
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is set to dissolve no matter who wins Tuesday’s midterm elections — but a GOP takeover of the House leaves a near zero chance it will be revived.
Democrats' Chances of Beating GOP to Hold Senate With Two Weeks to Midterm
Election forecasters say that Democrats and Republicans are in a close race for control of the Senate ahead of the midterms. However, some analysts believe Democrats have an edge and are likely to maintain control of the upper chamber after this year's election. FiveThirtyEight predicts that Democrats have a 55...
Navy Times
Key House Navy advocate loses seat in midterm election
WASHINGTON — At least one Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee was defeated in Tuesday night’s midterm elections, but Democrats managed to avoid broader losses as their members surpassed analysts’ expectations. Democrat Elaine Luria, a Virginia representative who used her seat to fiercely advocate for a...
msn.com
Midterm elections 2022: White suburban women swing REPUBLICAN by 15 points, new poll shows
White suburban women are running toward the Republican Party in droves with less than a week to go until the midterm elections, a new analysis suggested on Wednesday. The voting bloc makes up roughly 20 percent of the electorate and was critical to Democrats' 'blue wave' of Congressional victories in 2018.
Spanberger narrowly defeats GOP challenger in closely watched House race in Virginia
Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger narrowly held onto her seat in Virginia on Tuesday, defeating Republican Yesli Vega in a contest both parties saw as an early bellwether in the battle for the House. But in a second closely watched district, Republican state Sen. Jen Kiggans ousted Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va.
Maryland results: Van Hollen wins second term, one US House race may surprise
WASHINGTON – Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland, won a bid for a second term on Tuesday, easily defeating Republican challenger Chris Chaffee. Most Maryland Democrats won the House races they were expected to win. The exception could be Rep. David Trone, who on Wednesday was trailing Republican challenger Neil Parrott in the 6th District, which stretches from Montgomery County into western Maryland.
KTEN.com
Takeaways from the 2022 midterm elections: Battle for control of the House and Senate still up in the air
The battle for control of Congress is still up in the air, with the Senate coming down to three key races while Democrats and Republicans are still hanging onto hopes of winning a narrow majority in the House. Republicans began the night with a rout in Florida, where Gov. Ron...
Five midterm surprises in the House
Democrats performed better than expected in key battleground House races during Tuesday’s midterms, even as results continued to trickle in, warding off fears of a red wave. Vulnerable Democratic incumbents fended off challenges in states like Virginia and Texas, while the party was dealt some blows, including Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney’s loss in New York’s 17th Congressional District. Meanwhile, the night offered some unwelcome surprises for Republican incumbents like Rep. Steve Chabot (Ohio), who unexpectedly lost his district.
straightarrownews.com
Wes Moore elected Maryland’s next governor, a flip for Democrats
Maryland voters have elected a new governor. Democratic candidate Wes Moore defeated Republican Dan Cox, flipping the state for Democrats. Moore’s victory was expected in deep blue Maryland, where popular GOP Gov. Larry Hogan was term-limited from running again. Moore is a Rhodes scholar, retired Army captain and combat...
GOP hopes of ‘red wave’ fizzle as control of Congress remains unclear
WASHINGTON — Control of Congress hung in the balance early Wednesday as Democrats showed surprising strength, defeating Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings would drag the party down. In the most heartening news for...
Comments / 0