VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Veterans Day is a time to pay our respects to those who have served. For one day we stand united, in respect for our veterans. Formerly known as Armistice Day, Veterans Day represents the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, which marked the end of WWI. It is a war some say was the most destructive in our nation’s history. Since that time, Veterans Day has become a federal holiday, and a time for our nation to stand together, and reflect on the sacrifices of our veterans. The keynote speaker, Col. Lee Freeman, said celebrating Veterans Day is important because it keeps memories alive and educates younger generations on our nation’s history.

FORT POLK, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO