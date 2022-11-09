Read full article on original website
Alexandria Mayor-Elect Jacques Roy unveils 100-day plan for addressing concerns in the city
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Jacques Roy will once again lead the city as the newly elected mayor of Alexandria. Roy avoided a runoff during the Primary Election by receiving 51 percent of the votes and defeating the incumbent Mayor Jeff Hall. Roy will take the mayoral seat for his fourth term. His first three terms came consecutively from 2006-2018.
Open casting call announced for Healthy Behaviors campaign
The following has been provided by the Rapides Foundation:. The Rapides Foundation is issuing a local casting call for various roles in their upcoming #TreatYourselfCenla campaign, launching in 2023. The campaign is looking for talent throughout Central Louisiana, specifically in Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Vernon, and Winn parishes. You must be a resident of a listed parish to participate.
Race for Alexandria City Council District 2 seat heads to runoff
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The fall primary elections are over, but some races are still ongoing, heading to a runoff in December. One of those races is for who will sit on the Alexandria City Council and represent District 2. Gary Johnson and Roosevelt Johnson were the two with the...
Live from the Nachman Elementary School
Jared Price - Golden Shield Winner
Jacques Roy wins Alexandria Mayoral Race
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Former Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy has won the race outright with 51% of the vote. He led the race all night. Current Mayor Jeff Hall will now be a single-term mayor. City Council President Catherine Davidson is also now out, off the council and does not...
Nov. 8 Fall Primary Election Coverage
Ball Mayor Gail Wilking leading in votes
Live from the Rapides Parish Registrar of Voters Office
Mayor Hall reacts to Jacques Roy lead in votes
Former Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy re-elected
Live from the polls at Alexandria Senior High
Fort Polk celebrates veterans ahead of Veterans Day
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Veterans Day is a time to pay our respects to those who have served. For one day we stand united, in respect for our veterans. Formerly known as Armistice Day, Veterans Day represents the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, which marked the end of WWI. It is a war some say was the most destructive in our nation’s history. Since that time, Veterans Day has become a federal holiday, and a time for our nation to stand together, and reflect on the sacrifices of our veterans. The keynote speaker, Col. Lee Freeman, said celebrating Veterans Day is important because it keeps memories alive and educates younger generations on our nation’s history.
LSUA partners with LSUE to bring Surgical Technology Degree to Central Louisiana
ALEXANDRIA, La. - LSUA and LSUE have committed to a Health Professions Collaborative Agreement to bring a Surgical Technology degree to Central Louisiana. A survey of the healthcare organizations in Central Louisiana is conducted annually by the Department of Allied Health at Louisiana State University at Alexandria (LSUA) to determine the need for allied health professionals in the region. The most recent survey indicated a growing need for Surgical Technologists along with a host of other technical professions in Allied Health. Considering no local training program for Surgical Technologists is available, finding individuals with the training necessary to work in many of these professions is difficult for area healthcare providers.
Accused RPSO informant rapist rebooked, held without bond ahead of Nov. 14 trial
APD investigating after gunshots fired in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after shots were fired in Alexandria Wednesday morning. Law enforcement officials shared that the gunshots started around 9:30 a.m. on Harvard Street near City Park due to an attempted robbery. Officers shared that the two suspects were firing at each other, but neither were hit. No other injuries have been reported so far in connection to the gunshots.
Pineville police urge parents to supervise children after increase in juvenile-related crimes
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to the Pineville Police Department, there has been an increase in juvenile-related crimes in the city. PPD said while the crimes are unrelated, the common factor is children and teens not being supervised. Some of these recent cases of juvenile-related crimes include vehicle burglaries, an...
Ben Crump, Ronald Haley retained by Kittling family following deadly traffic stop
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - UPDATE (11/10/22) Civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump and co-counsel Ronald Haley have been retained by the family of Derrick Kittling, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop by a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s deputy on Sunday. Attorney Crump issued the following...
VPSO looking for missing Leesville man
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing Leesville man. Michael Smith, Sr., 62, was last seen at his residence around noon on Friday, November 4, 2022. VPSO wants to verify his safety and well-being. If you have any...
2 teenagers arrested in Alexandria armed robbery investigation
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two 15-year-olds were arrested in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Monday, Nov. 7, in Alexandria. At approximately 11 p.m. Monday, the Alexandria Police Department responded to a reported armed robbery at a business at the intersection of Masonic Drive and Texas Avenue. In this case, two Black males wearing masks stole an undetermined amount of money.
