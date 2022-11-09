ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kalb.com

Open casting call announced for Healthy Behaviors campaign

The following has been provided by the Rapides Foundation:. The Rapides Foundation is issuing a local casting call for various roles in their upcoming #TreatYourselfCenla campaign, launching in 2023. The campaign is looking for talent throughout Central Louisiana, specifically in Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Vernon, and Winn parishes. You must be a resident of a listed parish to participate.
VERNON PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Race for Alexandria City Council District 2 seat heads to runoff

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The fall primary elections are over, but some races are still ongoing, heading to a runoff in December. One of those races is for who will sit on the Alexandria City Council and represent District 2. Gary Johnson and Roosevelt Johnson were the two with the...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Live from the Nachman Elementary School

Dylan Domangue speaks with Jacques Roy after winning the Alexandria mayoral seat once again. Bennett Roland Jr. speaks with Ball Mayor Gail Wilking as she leads the mayoral race in votes. Mayor Hall reacts to Jacques Roy lead in votes. Updated: 56 minutes ago. |. Alex Orenczuk speaks with Alexandria...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Jared Price - Golden Shield Winner

Race for Alexandria City Council District 2 seat heads to runoff. Gary Johnson and Roosevelt Johnson were the two with the highest vote count, knocking off current councilman Gerber Porter, who received just 13 percent of the vote. 11/10/2022 Tyler's Good Day Cenla Forecast. Updated: 6 hours ago. Tyler is...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Jacques Roy wins Alexandria Mayoral Race

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Former Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy has won the race outright with 51% of the vote. He led the race all night. Current Mayor Jeff Hall will now be a single-term mayor. City Council President Catherine Davidson is also now out, off the council and does not...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Nov. 8 Fall Primary Election Coverage

The Wildcats have clinched their winning season since 2014. Dylan Domangue speaks with Jacques Roy after winning the Alexandria mayoral seat once again. Bennett Roland Jr. speaks with Ball Mayor Gail Wilking as she leads the mayoral race in votes. Mayor Hall reacts to Jacques Roy lead in votes. Updated:...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Ball Mayor Gail Wilking leading in votes

Brooke Buford recaps the Nov. 8 Fall Primary Election. The Wildcats have clinched their winning season since 2014. Dylan Domangue speaks with Jacques Roy after winning the Alexandria mayoral seat once again. Mayor Hall reacts to Jacques Roy lead in votes. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Alex Orenczuk speaks with...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Live from the Rapides Parish Registrar of Voters Office

Brooke Buford recaps the Nov. 8 Fall Primary Election. The Wildcats have clinched their winning season since 2014. Dylan Domangue speaks with Jacques Roy after winning the Alexandria mayoral seat once again. Ball Mayor Gail Wilking leading in votes. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Bennett Roland Jr. speaks with Ball...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Mayor Hall reacts to Jacques Roy lead in votes

Brooke Buford recaps the Nov. 8 Fall Primary Election. The Wildcats have clinched their winning season since 2014. Dylan Domangue speaks with Jacques Roy after winning the Alexandria mayoral seat once again. Ball Mayor Gail Wilking leading in votes. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Bennett Roland Jr. speaks with Ball...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Former Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy re-elected

Brooke Buford recaps the Nov. 8 Fall Primary Election. The Wildcats have clinched their winning season since 2014. Bennett Roland Jr. speaks with Ball Mayor Gail Wilking as she leads the mayoral race in votes. Mayor Hall reacts to Jacques Roy lead in votes. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Alex...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Live from the polls at Alexandria Senior High

Alex Orenczuk is at the Rapides Parish Registrar of Voters Office to discuss early voting numbers. Jojuana Phillips has more on the challenges the Manna House is facing in Part II of our Serving Cenla series. Live from the Nachman Elementary School. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Dylan Domangue is...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Fort Polk celebrates veterans ahead of Veterans Day

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Veterans Day is a time to pay our respects to those who have served. For one day we stand united, in respect for our veterans. Formerly known as Armistice Day, Veterans Day represents the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, which marked the end of WWI. It is a war some say was the most destructive in our nation’s history. Since that time, Veterans Day has become a federal holiday, and a time for our nation to stand together, and reflect on the sacrifices of our veterans. The keynote speaker, Col. Lee Freeman, said celebrating Veterans Day is important because it keeps memories alive and educates younger generations on our nation’s history.
FORT POLK, LA
kalb.com

LSUA partners with LSUE to bring Surgical Technology Degree to Central Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA, La. - LSUA and LSUE have committed to a Health Professions Collaborative Agreement to bring a Surgical Technology degree to Central Louisiana. A survey of the healthcare organizations in Central Louisiana is conducted annually by the Department of Allied Health at Louisiana State University at Alexandria (LSUA) to determine the need for allied health professionals in the region. The most recent survey indicated a growing need for Surgical Technologists along with a host of other technical professions in Allied Health. Considering no local training program for Surgical Technologists is available, finding individuals with the training necessary to work in many of these professions is difficult for area healthcare providers.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Accused RPSO informant rapist rebooked, held without bond ahead of Nov. 14 trial

Meet this week's Golden Apple-winning teacher from Pineville High School: John McCloskey!. Just ahead of our National Day of Remembrance for our veterans, the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk hosted a Veterans Day ceremony. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

APD investigating after gunshots fired in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after shots were fired in Alexandria Wednesday morning. Law enforcement officials shared that the gunshots started around 9:30 a.m. on Harvard Street near City Park due to an attempted robbery. Officers shared that the two suspects were firing at each other, but neither were hit. No other injuries have been reported so far in connection to the gunshots.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

VPSO looking for missing Leesville man

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing Leesville man. Michael Smith, Sr., 62, was last seen at his residence around noon on Friday, November 4, 2022. VPSO wants to verify his safety and well-being. If you have any...
LEESVILLE, LA
kalb.com

2 teenagers arrested in Alexandria armed robbery investigation

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two 15-year-olds were arrested in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Monday, Nov. 7, in Alexandria. At approximately 11 p.m. Monday, the Alexandria Police Department responded to a reported armed robbery at a business at the intersection of Masonic Drive and Texas Avenue. In this case, two Black males wearing masks stole an undetermined amount of money.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy