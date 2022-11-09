ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

rockytopinsider.com

Where Tennessee Football’s Recruiting Class Ranks Six Weeks From Signing Day

The football early signing period is just six weeks away as Josh Heupel and his staff are putting the final touches on their second full recruiting class at Tennessee. The Vols have 22 players committed in their 2023 recruiting class. However, the numbers aren’t as important as they used to be. The NCAA lifted the rule that stated teams could only sign 25 recruits per cycle due to the addition of the transfer portal and the roster management chaos it’s created.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC matchup the most watched contest of the season

It’s not exactly much of a surprise that Saturday’s game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers was the most-watched game of the season on any network. CBS released the viewership numbers for the contest this week, which came in at more than some 13 million viewers. With this, the network has the two most-watched college football games this season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee basketball lands 4-star forward commit

Tennessee basketball added to what is already shaping up to be a strong 2023 recruiting class. The Vols picked up 4-star forward Cameron Carr Tuesday afternoon. The Branson, Missouri, native and Link Academy prospect picked the Vols over Kansas State, Northwestern and Virginia. He is On3’s No. 141 player in the class of 2023.
KNOXVILLE, TN
landgrantholyland.com

Game Preview: No. 14 Ohio State women’s basketball vs. No. 5 Tennessee

The talk is almost over. After a Sweet Sixteen exit for the Ohio State women’s basketball team on March 25, the discussion has been around transfers, new names and games of the future and past. Now it’s time for a basketball to be tipped and a 29-game regular season to commence. For Ohio State, they do it in a big way, welcoming the Tennessee Volunteers to Columbus on Tuesday.
COLUMBUS, OH
WATE

Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville

See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Bearden Theater presents: Curtains. The musical comedy Curtains is coming...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Elections: Voting machine issues in Knox, Blount counties

Election commissions in Knox and Blount counties confirmed technical issues with voting machines earlier Tuesday. WATE Midday News. Elections: Voting machine issues in Knox, Blount …. Election commissions in Knox and Blount counties confirmed technical issues with voting machines earlier Tuesday. WATE Midday News. Smoky Mountain Minute: Volunteers honor Veterans...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WATE

Tennessee Shine Company celebrates moonshine

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – At the Tennessee Shino Company (TN Shine Co.) you can explore the rich history of moonshine in Tennessee and sample a wide selection of their products. From their sweet “Buttersquatch Moonshine” to “Straight off the Still” moonshine, there is something for every taste at...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

Loudon County man arrested after video gains national attention

Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. Loudon County man arrested after video gains national …. Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Kelsea Ballerini shines at the Country Music Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Country Music Awards have kicked off in Nashville and we hear from Knoxville native, Kelsea Ballerini. Tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST the 2022 Country Music Awards will kick off in Nashville to celebrate the artists and creators of this year’s top country music.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Voting techs working to add another printer to Shoreline Church after issue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knox County voting location experienced a printer issue Tuesday morning; however, technicians are working to resolve it. A county spokesperson said Shoreline Church, a voting location at 9635 Westland Drive, had a printer issue. While some community members said the site was turning people away, officials clarified that people could still vote at the location.
KNOXVILLE, TN

