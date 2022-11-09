ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KETK / FOX51 News

Tuesday Evening Forecast: Very warm over the next couple of days

By Carson Vickroy
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GvTWt_0j3iODjP00

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and very muggy. Low: 68. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies, warm, and muggy. High: 82. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 64. High: 81. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two. Much cooler temperatures are expected in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 58. High: 62. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Low: 41. High: 56. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 36. High: 55. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 38. High: 57. Winds: E 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower late. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 39. High: 55. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Wednesday Night Forecast: Big cooldown arrives Friday

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and muggy conditions through the overnight. Low: 65. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies and a little warmer. High: 80. Winds: S 5-10 MPH. FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and a storm or two in the early morning hours as the front moves through. Chance […]
KETK / FOX51 News

Thursday Midday Forecast: Today’s the last warm day for a while

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Enjoy it while it lasts! Highs in the low-80s. Wind: S 5-10 mph. TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a 30% chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the low-to-mid-60s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. TOMORROW: A 40% chance of rain, with temperatures dropping slightly throughout the day. Afternoon temperatures in the upper-50s. […]
KETK / FOX51 News

Thursday Night Forecast: Rain, Colder air moving in tonight & tomorrow

TONIGHT: Cloud cover will increase after midnight. This will be followed by a cold front passage and rain chances around daybreak. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 60. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH. TOMORROW: Scattered showers and storms (especially in the morning). Temperatures will fall in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 62. Winds: N 15 […]
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain Thursday afternoon

Alert: Red Alert for late this afternoon into tonight for heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding/flash flooding.Forecast: Showers ease their way in through the day with pockets of heavy rain developing late this afternoon into tonight; localized flooding is possible. Rainfall amounts will range from .5-2.0"+ with the greatest rainfall amounts N&W and/or east. In addition to this, an isolated severe t'storm will be possible with locally damaging winds being the main threat. As for tomorrow, after some early showers east, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the 60s again. 
KETK / FOX51 News

Monday Midday Forecast: Few showers & storms for Monday, no severe weather

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low-to-mid-80s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies early, followed by mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Lows in the mid-to-upper-60s. Wind: E 5-10 mph. TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the low-to-mid-80s. Wind: E 5-10 mph. WEDNESDAY: Staying […]
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview Police: Missing woman found, taken to hospital

UPDATE: Nhan Le-Do was found and taken to the hospital, according to police. Officials said she was found in the 2800 block of Clendenen Lane. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police said they are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman last seen on Wednesday. Her car was found near the 2600 block […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 injured after head-on crash in East Texas

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Two people were injured after a head-on crash in East Texas on Wednesday. The two-vehicle wreck happened on Highway 110 and East Grande Boulevard in Tyler, said the Texas Department of Public Safety. One of the vehicles was going south on Highway 110 and the other was moving north. The vehicle […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

4 dead, including teenager after 2-car crash near Quitman

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Four people are dead after a two-car crash on FM 515 and FM 2966 near Quitman, according to DPS. The Wednesday crash was reported around 6 p.m. and officials said a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling south on FM 2966 when it “disregarded a stop sign,” according to a preliminary […]
QUITMAN, TX
WVNT-TV

Fire risks run high with dry and windy conditions Thursday but rain is on the way after midnight!

FIRE RISKS REMAIN HIGH: Outdoor burning is not recommended. Very dry air, very dry vegetation, and southeast winds 10-15mph today could spell disaster for brush fires. Crews across the region are already fighting several large brush fires. Risk to property and life from fires getting out of hand quickly is very high. Hunters watch discharging your weapons in dry conditions, smokers make sure your lit cigarettes/cigars are completely out, drivers remember not to park hot cars on dry grasses or leaves. It’s also a bad idea to burn at this time so keep the brush piles for another day or so.
KOMO News

Brief glimpses of total lunar eclipse possible overnight after chilly Monday evening

Get ready to bundle up Monday night as low temperatures will dip into the 20s away from the relatively warm Puget Sound water. The rain/snow mix of showers over the lowlands will end Monday evening, and light snow showers over the Cascade passes taper to flurries. Pockets of clearing may allow an opportunity to view the total lunar eclipse occurring at 2:59 a.m.
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy