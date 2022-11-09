ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland Air National Guard to hold Veterans Day flyovers across the state

OREGON — The 142nd Wing out of the Portland Air National Guard Base will conduct flyovers across the state on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. "We appreciate the opportunity to honor those that have served before us," says 142nd Wind Commander Colonel Todd Hofford, "the demonstration of air superiority on this day is a great reminder to us all how fortunate we are to be citizens of this country."
Portland man sentenced for drug trafficking near Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS — The U.S. District attorney says a Portland man with previous drug trafficking convictions was sentenced to ten years in federal prison today for driving large amounts of drugs to Josephine County last year. Jonathan James Lawson, 29, was traveling from Southern California to Josephine County when...
